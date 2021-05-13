Editor’s note for Thursday, May 13, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Our top story today is once again about new, credible reports of human rights abuses against Uyghurs, and Western pressure on China about them.
Also today, this tweet from a Westerner who apparently lives in China:
One major obstacle in China-watching is the vast disconnect between Western experts decrying “China going backwards,” “Xi dragging China into totalitarianism,” etc. and the uncomfortable reality of — warts and all — this still probably being the best time in history to be Chinese.
Writing about China and following China news has always created a certain amount of cognitive dissonance — for me at least. But the contradictions of the People’s Republic circa 2021 have taken it to a whole new level.
Our word of the day is nurse shortage (护士短缺 hùshì duǎnquē).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief