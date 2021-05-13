Editor’s note for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Our top story today is once again about new, credible reports of human rights abuses against Uyghurs, and Western pressure on China about them.

Also today, this tweet from a Westerner who apparently lives in China:

One major obstacle in China-watching is the vast disconnect between Western experts decrying “China going backwards,” “Xi dragging China into totalitarianism,” etc. and the uncomfortable reality of — warts and all — this still probably being the best time in history to be Chinese.

Writing about China and following China news has always created a certain amount of cognitive dissonance — for me at least. But the contradictions of the People’s Republic circa 2021 have taken it to a whole new level.

Our word of the day is nurse shortage (护士短缺 hùshì duǎnquē).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

