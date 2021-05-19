Editor’s note for Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
Our word of the day is the risk of virtual currency trading hype (虚拟货币交易炒作风险 xūnǐ huòbì jiāoyì chǎozuò fēngxiǎn), which the Chinese government is worried about — see today’s top story.
Other people in China are worried about a whole different bitcoin problem — one I myself had never considered: In our second story today, some internet users are speculating that the mysterious tremors that shook a skyscraper in Shenzhen were caused by bitcoin mining machines!
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief