Links for Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Farewell, New York: China’s biggest mobile phone operator to list in Shanghai
China’s largest wireless telecom operator, China Mobile, announced plans to list in Shanghai after it was kicked off the New York Stock Exchange for its ties to the Chinese military, along with three other wireless carriers.
- Rival China Telecom said that it also plans to list in Shanghai in March.
- China Mobile would be the first red-chip company (i.e., state-backed Chinese firm incorporated abroad and listed in Hong Kong) to list on the Shanghai main board.
Hillhouse Capital out of ecommerce, into EVs
Hillhouse Capital, one of Asia’s largest private equity firms, is rolling back its stakes in Chinese internet giants JD.com and Bilibili in the first quarter. Instead, it is buying more stocks in electric vehicle startups NIO and Xpeng Motors.
- Hillhouse manages funds worth more than $65 billion. More than 60% of its portfolio comprises U.S.-listed Chinese companies such as iQIYI, Pinduoduo, and BeiGene.
- The decision matches the government’s disparate treatment of each sector: crackdowns on the platform economy and with lavish subsidies for EVs.
China’s distressed debt manager gets new president
Huarong is a state-run manager of distressed debt that is itself distressed. After its bonds tumbled in March following uncertainty over its fiscal health, it is now under new management.
Liáng Qiáng 梁强, former executive director of Huarong’s sister bank, China Great Wall Asset Management, was named Huarong’s next president.
- The ex-chairman, Lài Xiǎomín 赖小民, was executed over bribery charges in January.
- The NYT reported yesterday that regulators are planning an overhaul of the company.
Baidu and Hesai team up to make laser guidance system
Baidu, China’s search engine turned tech titan, is already piloting driverless taxi services in Beijing. Now it has signed a deal with Hesai Technology, a laser guidance system developer, to make lidar sensors tailor-made for Baidu’s fifth-generation driverless vehicles.
- Helping to determine the absolute position of vehicles, lidar sensors are indispensable to future autonomous vehicles.
- Hesai makes one of the most accurate lidars on the market, boasting a measurement accuracy of about two centimeters, per Baidu’s Weibo account (in Chinese).
Xinjiang cotton gets Uniqlo in trouble
Uniqlo shirts blocked at U.S. border in January on China forced labor concern / Reuters
Autonomous vehicles and delivery robots
Foxconn teams up with Stellantis to develop smart vehicle controls / Caixin (paywall)
Delivery robot specialist PuduTech pockets $78 million in new funding / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese indoor delivery robot developer PuduTech has raised 500 million yuan ($78 million) in its series C funding round, reflecting investor bullishness about a future in which completely autonomous deliveries become commonplace at locations such as hotels and restaurants.”
Tesla troubles
Tesla assisting Chinese investigators with deadly crash probe / Caixin (paywall)
Tesla China demand slumps, adding to headaches after protest / Bloomberg (paywall)
Big Tech is still booming
China’s JD.com posts 39% rise in quarterly revenue / Reuters
Bytedance’s ecommerce ambitions look beyond China / Jing Daily
Batteries from Taiwan
Gogoro is joining the battery swapping revolution in China / The Verge
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Government takes action on illegal quarrying and wetland encroachment
China detains 95, punishes 2500 firms in latest environment probe / Reuters
China has punished more than 2,500 firms and detained 95 people after a state inspection campaign across eight provinces.
Sierra Leone marine and forest ecosystems under threat
China deal to build a fishing harbor in Sierra Leone meets resistance / CNBC
“Sierra Leone has agreed to sell 250 acres of pristine beach and rainforest to China in a $55 million deal that would see an industrial fishing harbor built on the site.”
China’s Mars rover
China on Mars: Zhurong rover returns first pictures / BBC
China lands on Mars in major advance for its space ambitions / Phys.org
On its first try, China’s Zhurong rover hit a Mars milestone that took NASA decades / The Conversation
COVID-19 origin theories
To the bat cave: In search of COVID’s origins, scientists reignite polarizing debate on Wuhan ‘lab keak’ / Kaiser Health News
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Chinese state media on Israel and Gaza
Israel accuses China state TV of ‘blatant anti-Semitism’ / AP via CNA
“A presenter on CGTN, the English-language arm of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, on Tuesday mentioned several elements of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories while discussing the U.S. government’s support for Israel.”
Influence and trade in Latin America and the Caribbean
Under U.S. pressure on graft, El Salvador ratifies cooperation deal with China / Reuters
“The release on Tuesday of a U.S. government list labeling 17 Central American politicians as corrupt prompted El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to praise China, and its congress to ratify a 2019 cooperation agreement with the country.”
China-LAC trade: Four scenarios in 2035 / Atlantic Council
The report contains four scenarios for China-Latin America and -Caribbean (LAC) trade relations in 2035:
- Current Path: Despite China’s rise, the United States will remain LAC’s top trading partner through 2035.
- By 2035, China will have overtaken the United States as LAC’s main trade partner in goods.
- A steady decline in the share of LAC agricultural shipments to China.
- An unprecedented level of mutual trade dependence emerges between China and LAC, largely driven by growing LAC imports from China.
U.S. vs. China
Senate weighs investing $120 billion in science to counter China / NYT (paywall)
U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks / Reuters
Biden says U.S. must defend sea lanes in Arctic, South China Sea / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia vs. China
What should Australia do about…its foreign interference and espionage laws? / China Matters
Philippines vs. China
Philippines protests China’s fishing ban in South China Sea / Bloomberg (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Fine dining
Star chefs rediscover gastro-roots / Nikkei (paywall)
About China’s cutting-edge culinary scene, including restaurants like Obscura, the Shanghai restaurant whose chef won the title of Best Female Chef in this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.
Putin — the man’s man
How the Russian president became China’s ultimate self-help muse / The Calvert Journal
“In China, one foreign leader overshadows all others on the country’s bookshelves: Russian President Vladimir Putin. While some tomes are dedicated to government policy and international relations, many more are self-help bibles, portraying the Russian leader as a role model for masculinity.”