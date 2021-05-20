Links for Thursday, May 20, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
ByteDance CEO steps down, remains involved in strategy
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO / Caixin Global
Zhāng Yīmíng 张一鸣, the co-founder of ByteDance, the parent company of the global short-video sensation TikTok, announced that he will step down as CEO.
- The billionaire entrepreneur will be replaced by Liáng Rǔbō 梁汝波, the head of human resources, according to a memo by Zhang.
- Media pundits have offered various explanations, but Zhang said relinquishing his responsibilities as CEO will give him more time to “challenge the limits of what the company can achieve over the next decade, and drive innovation.”
Tesla assists investigators in deadly crash
Tesla assisting Chinese investigators with deadly crash probe / Caixin Global
Tesla has offered to assist state investigators on a crash in eastern China in which one traffic officer was killed and another injured.
- Videos circulated widely on social media, showing two officers lying on the road (in Chinese) next to a crashed Tesla Model X.
- Successive incidents with the Chinese public in the past few months have led to souring sentiments toward Elon Musk’s EV maker.
NYSE-listed Beike’s founder dies at 50 holding control of company
Billionaire founder of China property giant dies of illness / Bloomberg via Yahoo
Zuǒ Huī 左晖, “turned the company known as Beike 贝壳 from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services.”
After Beike went public (NYSE: BEKE) Zuo held “81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February.”
Chengdu Autoparts fair kicks off tonight
CAPAS Chengdu / CAPAS 2021
If you want a sense of the automotive expanse in Southwest China, the Chengdu International Trade Fair for Autoparts and Aftermarket Services (CAPAS 2021) opens on May 21.
- The three-day fair hosts 535 exhibitors (including global companies like ExxonMobil) across 40,000 square meters of exhibition space.
- This year will have zones dedicated to new energy, connected mobility, transportation logistics, and accelerating the southwestern industry’s regional development.
Delivery robot bags $78 million in new funding
Delivery robot specialist PuduTech pockets $78 million in new funding / Caixin Global
Food and courier delivery drivers in China are already paid little to nothing. Now they’re endangered by robots.
- China’s indoor delivery robot startup PuduTech raised $78 million in series C funding, suggesting investor confidence in the future of autonomous deliveries.
- Previous backers include Sequoia China, and Meituan — which already uses robots and drones in deliveries.
- Other Chinese robot startups that are gaining momentum this year include robot waiters and robot janitors (in Chinese).
China Merchant Banks drops $50 million into blockchain
China Merchants Bank launches $50 million blockchain-targeted investment fund / Caixin Global
Edtech firm Zhangmen files for U.S. IPO
Edtech firm Zhangmen files for U.S. IPO as regulatory scrutiny tightens at home / Caixin Global
Power-bank startup Energy Monster rebounds after pandemic
Power-bank startup Energy Monster returns to profit in post-COVID recovery / Caixin Global
“Mobile device charging service provider Energy Monster, which went public in the U.S. last month, turned a profit in the first quarter of 2021 as its revenue and number of power bank rental locations grew significantly.”
Toyota teams up with Intel self-driving vehicles
Toyota teams up with Intel on self-driving vehicles / Caixin Global
“Japanese giant Toyota Motor Corp. is upping its autonomous driving efforts by working with Intel Corp.’s Mobileye to develop self-driving safety systems.”
Well, Netflix doesn’t have business in China anyway
Netflix series criticized online in China over Taiwan flag / AP
The latest target of Chinese nationalists is the Thai drama Girl from Nowhere, whose Facebook page used the flags of Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of a social media campaign to thank local markets for their support.
More business and technology links:
- Soaring metal prices spell trouble for China’s recovery / CNN
- China’s industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown / Reuters
- Aging China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks / Reuters
- Biden says U.S. will win race for electric car supremacy / Caixin Global
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China vaccinates its citizens abroad through “Spring Sprout” program
China, in global campaign, vaccinates its people in Thailand / AP
“China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses, and Thailand agreed in turn to inoculate Chinese nationals as it slowly rolls out shots for its own citizens…[A] Chinese Embassy [official] said Beijing’s ‘Spring Sprout’ program would benefit [the] estimated 150,000 Chinese citizens…in Thailand…China’s official People’s Daily newspaper says more than 500,000 Chinese citizens in more than 120 countries have benefited from the ‘Spring Sprout’ vaccine program since it was launched in March.”
Vaccine diplomacy
China says providing vaccines to almost 40 African nations / AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping to call for vaccine pledges at G20 health summit / SCMP (paywall)
Vaccines and masks in Chinese history
A brief history of Chinese vaccination campaigns / Sixth Tone
“China first invented inoculation techniques over 400 years ago, but protecting a population from disease takes more than just medicine.”
What can and can’t be learned from a doctor in China who pioneered masks / NYT (paywall)
“Dr. Wu Lien-Teh [伍連德 Wǔ Liándé] helped change the course of a plague epidemic in the early 20th century and promoted the use of masks as a public health tool.”
Carbon emissions still rising fast
Analysis: China’s carbon emissions grow at fastest rate for more than a decade / Carbon Brief
“China’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions have grown at their fastest pace in more than a decade, increasing by 15% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, new analysis for Carbon Brief shows.”
More science, health, and environment links:
- China’s current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle Indian variants – China CDC experts / Reuters
“China’s current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle new coronavirus variants spreading in India and can provide protection ‘to a certain extent,’ based on preliminary research results, a disease control expert said on Thursday.”
- China overhauls its public health bureaucracy / Science
- China delays mission while NASA congratulates on Mars images / AP
“China postponed a supply mission to its new space station on Thursday for unspecified technical reasons, while photos sent back from Mars by its newly arrived rover earned plaudits from NASA.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
India-China border standoff continues
India blames China for deadly Himalayan clashes / FT (paywall)
“India’s foreign minister has blamed China for last year’s deadly skirmishes along their Himalayan border and warned of greater economic consequences unless peace was restored…Both countries still have tens of thousands of troops, and significant amounts of military hardware, deployed.”
Xinjiang propaganda and information control
Chinese authorities order video denials by Uyghurs of abuses / AP
“China has highlighted an unlikely series of videos this year in which Uyghur men and women deny U.S. charges that Beijing is committing human rights violations against their ethnic group. In fact, a text obtained by the AP shows that the videos are part of a government campaign that raises questions about the willingness of those filmed…
The AP was unable to authenticate the text independently. However, friends of Firdavs Drinov, the man who sent a screenshot of the text to the AP, said he had obtained it from a friend with family working for the Karamay government. Three days after he sent it, police detained Drinov and the friend, holding a special meeting on how to punish him, two other friends said…
Nyrola Elimä, a Uyghur living in Sweden, said that after she started tweeting about the detention of her cousin, police pounded on her mother’s door in Xinjiang clutching printouts of her tweets. ‘Make your daughter delete these,’ they said, threatening to detain her if Elimä didn’t comply.”
South China Sea
USS Curtis Wilbur sails near South China Sea islands after Biden speech / CNN
“The guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur performed what the U.S. Navy calls a ‘freedom of navigation’ operation near the Paracel Islands…Biden, in a speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, accused China — and also Russia — of ‘disruptive actions’ challenging decades-old international rules protecting maritime commerce in the South China Sea and other waterways.”
China says U.S. warship illegally enters its territory in S. China Sea / Reuters
South Korea “reluctant” to follow Biden’s tough China line
Biden to push South Korea to take tough line on China at summit / FT (paywall)
“The U.S. is trying to convince Moon Jae-in to agree to a strong statement of concern about China when the South Korean president becomes the second world leader to meet Joe Biden in Washington on Friday…But four of the people familiar with the talks between the White House and the Blue House, the presidential mansion in Seoul, said Moon was reluctant to include language that would trigger a sharp response from Beijing.”
The debate on Chinese development finance
A new database reveals China’s ‘secret’ loans? Think again. / The Diplomat (paywall)
Leah Lynch, Patrick Anam, and Judith Mwai, all affiliated with the Development Reimagined consultancy, argue that a media narrative of Chinese loans having secretive clauses is a “distraction and ultimately unhelpful to both borrowers and people really trying to understand the relationship between China’s financial institutions and other countries.”
Last month on SupChina: China’s overseas loans actually do have strings attached, study finds.
U.S.-China stresses
Progressives warn Biden, Congress against fueling hatred with anti-China measures / Politico
U.S., China must learn to cooperate or war could ruin us all: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong / SCMP (paywall)
‘Old’ Quad strategy risks provoking China: Malaysia’s Mahathir / Nikkei Asia
Under U.S. pressure on graft, El Salvador ratifies cooperation deal with China / Reuters
China, irked by the Quad, faces up to a world of adversaries / Washington Post (paywall)
Hong Kong under national security law
Hong Kong court denies jury trial to first person charged under national security law / Reuters
Hong Kong protests, silenced on the streets, surface in artworks / NYT (paywall)
Hong Kong chief justice urged to implement national security law, ensure ‘patriots’ govern city in first Beijing meeting with China’s top judge / SCMP (paywall)
A change of heart in Samoa
Samoa to scrap China-backed port project under new leader / Reuters
Other politics and foreign affairs links:
- In southwestern China, a minority wrestles with its future / LA Times (paywall)
- China plans to hold talks with Israel as well as Russia, EU and UN over conflict in Gaza / SCMP (paywall)
- Cancellation of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue: Asia Security Summit / IISS.org
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Cantopop revival
Forget K-pop: Why Hong Kong Canto-pop singers like Keung To, Serrini offer hope in a city weary of COVID-19 pandemic and politics / SCMP (paywall)
Great pay, lousy working conditions?
Expats in China rate quality of life as low but say it’s good for their careers / SCMP (paywall)
“InterNations, a networking site for expatriates around the world, said in its annual report released on Tuesday that Taiwan was deemed the best destination for people living abroad out of 59 places, ahead of mainland China at 22nd and Hong Kong toward the bottom of the list at 46th.”
Foul-mouthed video star from a town previously known for making clothing and coffins
A Chinese county has gone viral for being gloriously dull / Sixth Tone
And there’s this, also in Sixth Tone: Viral video of posh high school sparks heated debate on privilege.