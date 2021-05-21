Links for Friday, May 21, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
This is no startup: An enormous supermarket IPO in the works
China Resources said to consider $2 billion supermarket IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Resources is a state-owned conglomerate with businesses across Hong Kong and mainland China in industries including real estate, construction, healthcare, and finance.
- Its consumer products division is a smashing success: China Resources Beer, one of its subsidiaries, is the largest homegrown brewery, with 25% of China’s beer market. The brewer’s signature “Snow Beer” (雪花啤酒) is the top-selling beer in the world by volume.
- China Resources is the majority shareholder of Oatly, which listed on Nasdaq yesterday.
Now Bloomberg says China Resources “is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering for its supermarket business CR Vanguard that could raise as much as $2 billion.”
After Colonial Pipeline hack, new funding for Beijing security firm
Beijing-based Shenzhou Hui’an, a cybersecurity firm, received 20 million yuan ($3 million) in funding from a government-affiliated investment fund, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- In 2019, Shenzhou Hui’an brought in 15.37 million yuan ($2.36 million) in revenues. By 2022, the business is expected to increase to 180 million yuan ($27.7 million).
Toyota should be on everyone’s EV competitor watch list
Toyota is a dark horse among the showy Chinese EV startups: secretive, carefully guarded, and run, even now, by the Toyoda family. But they could very well win the EV race.
The Japanese auto giant is teaming up with Intel’s self-driving tech arm, Mobileye, per Caixin Global.
- In April, it casually acquired ride-hailing giant Lyft’s self-driving division for $550 million.
- In January, it set up Woven Planet, its own autonomous driving unit run directly by CEO Akio Toyoda’s son (if a family member is involved, you know they mean business).
- Toyota has deep ties to China’s EV market: The company has investments in Chinese autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai, Momenta, and ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, along with long-standing joint ventures with China’s major automakers, who are all in on EVs — FAW, GAC, Dongfeng, and BAIC.
CATL to supply batteries for Mercedes-Benz electric trucks
CATL will now supply lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul truck from German auto giant Daimler.
- The founder of CATL, Robin Zeng (曾毓群 Zēng Yùqún), recently became the richest man in Hong Kong.
- As global carmakers rush to electric vehicles, CATL is consolidating its position as one of the most influential vehicle-battery suppliers in the global auto industry.
World’s biggest drone show opens today in China
Today is the beginning of the Drone World Congress. The event gathers more than 100 countries and 200 domestic and foreign companies to demonstrate their latest drone-related products and technologies.
- We’re going to the event and will report back here on Monday and on SupChina.com.
Medical imaging is huge
United Imaging is said to weigh $1 billion Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., a medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment maker, is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise at least $1 billion.”
Crypto confidence
China crypto players shrug off Beijing’s latest crackdown / NBC News
“Bobby Lee [李启元 Lǐ Qǐyuán], founder and CEO of Ballet, a cryptocurrency wallet app, said he thought the announcement was merely an attempt by regulators to protect retail investors from volatile market.”
Chinese firm invests $25 million in ‘cryptocurrency mining data center’ in Texas / Bitcoin News
Chinese electric cars in Norway
BYD fleshes out plans to sell electric cars in Norway / Caixin (paywall)
Previously on SupChina: Chinese electric vehicle giant Nio goes to Norway.
Tesla in the cold palace
Tesla cars barred from some China government compounds — sources / Reuters
“Staff at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla cars inside government compounds due to security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.”
More on ByteDance CEO stepping down
TikTok parent’s founder is latest China tech boss to step down amid government crackdown / WSJ (paywall)
Who Zhang Yiming is and how he grew ByteDance and TikTok into a global sensation / SCMP (paywall)
Bytedance boss exits at time of uncertainty for Chinese tech firms / Guardian
SupChina comment: See yesterday’s Editor’s Note.
The final destruction of Guo Wengui’s empire in China?
Court to auction shares held by unit of fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui / Caixin (paywall)
“A listed Chinese securities firm will see nearly 1.1 billion of its shares auctioned off by a court in a punitive measure for an illegal business transaction by its second-largest shareholder, which is controlled by fugitive billionaire 郭文贵.”
Who is Guo Wengui? Here are an article and a podcast on SupChina that will give you all the juicy background.
Japanese brands take stance on Xinjiang cotton
Japan’s World and Mizuno to stop use of China’s Xinjiang cotton / Nikkei (paywall)
“Major Japanese apparel companies, including World and Mizuno, have decided to stop using Xinjiang cotton in response to allegations of human rights abuses by the Chinese government in the major cotton producing region, Nikkei has learned.”
Context: Published May 11 — Japan’s Muji appeals to China by advertising use of Xinjiang cotton / WSJ (paywall)
Seoul to Shanghai ETF connect
Shanghai and South Korea exchanges agree to cross-list ETFs / FT (paywall)
“Stock exchanges in Shanghai and South Korea have agreed to establish a cross-border exchange traded fund link that will allow ETF providers to sell their products directly to investors in the other market.”
Boom boom boom, gloom gloom gloom
China will more than double millionaires by 2025, HSBC Says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese commodities in sea of red as global rout spreads east / Yahoo Finance
Microsoft China to make global retail tech push
Microsoft pushes into the growing grocery tech market with a new deal in China / CNBC
“Microsoft’s China arm announced Thursday a strategic partnership with Chinese retail tech company Hanshow to collaborate on cloud-based software for store operators worldwide.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Mining waste spill
China punishes 63 people over Heilongjiang tailings pond leak / Sixth Tone
“China’s top environmental authority has handed down unspecified penalties to dozens of individuals deemed responsible for a tailings pond leak at a mine in the northeastern Heilongjiang province that contaminated local rivers and the water supply of thousands of residents.”
The dodgy Sierra Leone development?
China’s obsession with financial secrecy is causing problems overseas…even when it’s giving $55 million away / CNN
China is once again causing controversy in Africa for doing something that, in theory, should win praise — giving away money. This week, it emerged Beijing had secretly gifted Sierra Leone $55 million to fund a controversial “fishing harbor” on an undeveloped stretch of coastline, which supports the local fishing industry, borders protected rainforest, and is home to endangered turtles and pangolins.
Can economic growth ever be balanced with climate change goals?
China’s CO2 emissions: Construction boom is sending carbon through the roof / CNN
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Gaza and vaccine diplomacy
China pledges $1 million in aid, COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians / SCMP
Hong Kong crime
Blackmailer pleads guilty to HK$100 million plot involving Hong Kong tycoon and nude images of his celebrity wife / SCMP (paywall)
“A security guard who worked for a Hong Kong business tycoon has admitted trying to extort HK$100 million ($12.8 million) from his ex-employer last year using a nude video of the man’s wife.”
Following Beijing’s lead, Hong Kong’s relations with Taiwan worsen
Hong Kong says Taiwan’s ‘gross interference’ in the city led to closure of its office in Taipei / HKFP
“The government has accused Taiwan of giving succour to people who “tried to shatter Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability” in street protests, saying Taipei’s actions had caused ‘irretrievable damage to Hong Kong-Taiwan relations.’”
Nasty state-run social media accounts
Sweeping up the government’s social media mess / China Media Project
“Launched 12 years ago, government social media accounts were meant to help China’s leadership set the agenda and interact with the masses. They have now become another headache crowding out the Party’s message and demanding official action.”
Updates from India
India, China, and a tale of two vaccination programs, and rewriting Party history / Ananth Krishnan’s newsletter
- Vaccination programs in China (where it is taking off rapidly) and in India (which is slowing down worryingly).
- Indian drugmakers’ concerns about rising prices of raw materials coming in from China.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Landmark sexual harassment case
China’s biggest #MeToo case between Zhou Xiaoxuan and CCTV host Zhu Jun delayed amid claims of online harassment / SCMP
“The second hearing in a landmark sexual harassment case between a #MeToo survivor against a prominent TV host was abruptly cancelled on Friday. The cancellation has illustrated the difficulties faced by sexual harassment victims in China who seek legal justice.”
Previously on SupChina: 12 hours outside Haidian People’s Court: China’s landmark #MeToo case.
The shaking tower of Shenzhen
China’s ‘shaking building’ to stay closed for inspection / AFP via CNA
Earlier this week on SupChina: Mysterious vibrations lead to evacuation of Shenzhen skyscraper, prompting speculation about substandard construction.