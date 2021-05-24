Editor’s note for Monday, May 24, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Do you like our coverage of Chinese social issues, urban culture, and internet controversies? Sign up for our new weekly newsletter, The China Vibe. It’s edited by Jiayun Feng, and features summaries of her own work for SupChina as well as links to the most compelling coverage of social media and cultural trends elsewhere.
Our word of the day is hybrid rice 杂交水稻 zájiāo shuǐdào.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief