Links for Monday, May 24, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Three highlights from Shenzhen International UAV Expo
Over the weekend, SupChina went to the Shenzhen International UAV Expo. Here are three takeaways:
- China will dominate the drone market well into the future: Most of the 369 exhibitors were headquartered in Shenzhen, which has a unique ecosystem for manufacturing hi-tech electronics with factories, component vendors, hi-tech talent, and relatively low-cost labor all in one place.
- Most companies at the expo told SupChina they worked with institutions — on issues like public safety, agriculture, and wildfire management — rather than with private customers. The consumer market is weighed down by flying restrictions.
- The biggest drone innovations are happening in software, with companies like KiteBeam making apps and interfaces to control drones and use the data they gather for agricultural and commercial purposes.
China wants housing complexes to install EV charging stations
China’s top economic planner and energy industry regulator issued draft rules meant to boost China’s electric vehicle infrastructure.
- According to a document (in Chinese), charging authorities should coordinate with housing authorities to expand charging stations for electric vehicles.
- Subsidies and rewards will be granted to communities actively supporting the initiative.
- China has long subsidized its homegrown EV makers, but will the coddling hurt them in the long run? Michael Schuman of the Atlantic argues it might.
A mysterious $45 billion fast fashion retailer is blowing up
Shein, a little-written-about fast fashion retailer, is said (in Chinese) to be now worth over $45 billion, and preparing an IPO.
- Founded in 2008, the fast fashion giant is similar to Zara — though reportedly half the price. Using Instagram and TikTok, its customer base is primarily young women in the Gen Z age group.
- According to 36Kr, Shein was backed early on by one prominent but mysterious VC investor, who is now likely very, very rich.
JD Logistics will start trading in Hong Kong this week
On Friday, JD Logistics, the logistics arm of ecommerce giant JD, raised $3.2 billion at $5.20 a share. It begins trading on May 28.
Bitcoin bust?
China’s latest crackdown on bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies shakes market / WSJ (paywall)
China bitcoin mining: Huobi suspends domestic bitcoin mining amid global sell-off, wider Beijing scrutiny / SCMP (paywall)
Commodities bust?
First warning sign in global commodity boom flashes in China / Bloomberg via Yahoo
Global commodity prices fall as China warns of ‘excessive speculation’ / Guardian
Debt bust?
China braces for $1.3 trillion maturity wall as defaults surge / Bloomberg (paywall)
5G in Africa
U.S.-China tech fight opens new front in Ethiopia / WSJ (paywall)
More and more talk about a property tax for China
The accelerated push for a nationwide property tax / Caixin (paywall)
China privacy laws vs. tech
China says ByteDance, Baidu, Microsoft improperly collected user data / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
U.S. intelligence on Wuhan Institute of Virology
Intelligence on sick staff at Wuhan lab fuels debate on COVID-19 origin / WSJ (paywall)
“Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence…The details of the reporting go beyond a State Department fact sheet, issued during the final days of the Trump administration…Current and former officials familiar with the intelligence about the lab researchers expressed differing views about the strength of the supporting evidence for the assessment.”
John Culver, a retired National Intelligence Officer for East Asia, tweeted that the intelligence cited is “recycled” and “debunked.”
See also: China rejects report of sick staff at Wuhan lab prior to COVID outbreak / Guardian
Taiwan’s COVID surge and vaccine supply
Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge / Reuters
Taiwan blames China for slowing down its access to Covid-19 vaccines. The reality is more complicated / CNN
China’s Fosun says willing to provide BioNTech vaccines to Taiwan / Reuters
China’s domestic vaccination campaign
Coronavirus: China passes 500 million doses in rush to meet vaccination target / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese health experts promote third doses of vaccines, saying protection wanes after six months / Washington Post
Context on SupChina: China domestic vaccination campaign roars ahead, now at four times peak U.S. daily rate.
Zhurong rover is now exploring Mars
China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet / AP
“China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, China’s space administration said Saturday [May 22].”
Renewable energy incentives
China allows more wind, solar power this year even as subsidies fade / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese policymakers have set no upper limit on how much new wind and solar power capacity can be added to the grid this year, while also reserving a set amount of subsidies for residential solar installations, underscoring the government’s support for increasing renewable energy use.”
More science, health, and environment links:
- Egypt poised to begin vaccine manufacturing after first batch of raw materials arrived from China / China-Africa Project
- Jiangxi braces for another disaster after historic 2020 flooding / Sixth Tone
- With one eye on the U.S., Xi Jinping pledges $3 billion in new COVID aid for developing countries / China-Africa Project
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Shunning the U.S., embracing Russia
Pentagon chief unable to talk to Chinese military leaders despite repeated attempts / Reuters
China’s top diplomat heads to Russia as ties reach ‘best level in history’ / FT (paywall)
Chinese scholars warn of “knowledge gap” in U.S.-China studies
‘Our American studies are too weak’: Chinese scholars warn of knowledge gap with U.S. peers / SCMP (paywall)
“The issue was first raised in a speech by Wáng Jīsī 王缉思, president of the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University in Beijing…
Zhū Fēng 朱锋, director of the Institute of International Relations at Nanjing University, said the brain drain was still a problem…He agreed that China was lagging behind on American studies, describing the knowledge of Chinese and U.S. academics as ‘asymmetric’…That gap was also partly due to a lack of academic freedom in China, Zhu said.”
A warning against Xinjiang sensationalism
Human rights in China: Activists say sensationalist reports on Xinjiang do more harm than good / SCMP (paywall)
“Since starting the Xinjiang Victims Database in 2018, Gene Bunin has seen the world’s media turn its attention to allegations that China is violating the rights of ethnic groups in the Xinjiang region…But while Bunin, a Russian-U.S. human rights activist, says the attention is welcome, he says it is not helpful when information shared by the media is inaccurate.”
Tibet
China says to uphold leadership of Communist Party in Tibet / Reuters
‘Running out of time’: Tibetan president-elect warns of cultural genocide / Reuters
South China Sea
Philippines and China hold ‘friendly and candid’ talks on South China Sea / Reuters
U.K.’s Johnson tells China: We believe in rule of the sea / Reuters
Journalist harassment
Stephen McDonell on Twitter: “A regular journalist experience in China: I went to Suzhou this weekend to play footy. After checking into a hotel my journalist visa obviously triggered the ‘warning journalist’ buzzer…The hotel staff then asked me: ‘Why are you here’?…Before new regulations were introduced in the run up to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, foreign journalists were required to seek permission of a local provincial government…in order to travel to a region for work. This was eliminated as part of the pre-Olympic opening up…It seems the authorities in China are trying to return to the era before…”
More politics and foreign affairs links:
- U.S. military considered using nuclear weapons against China in 1958 Taiwan Strait crisis, leaked documents show / CNN
- China space station’s giant robotic arm sparks concerns in U.S. / SCMP (paywall)
- China flooded Taiwan with COVID disinformation in 2020 — report / Axios
- Taiwan’s bid to take part in WHO annual assembly fails / Reuters
- Don’t ‘play with fire,’ China tells U.S. and South Korea over Taiwan concerns / SCMP (Paywall)
- Snubbed by the West, China courts ASEAN at Belt and Road expo / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Playing dirty in divorce custody battles
In China, 80,000 children were ‘snatched’ in 2019 by parents fighting for custody, report says / CNN
“In China, courts often grant custody to whomever is currently housing the child, according to legal experts and activists campaigning against the issue…Nearly 80,000 children in China are estimated to have been abducted and hidden in divorce cases in 2019, according to a report by Zhang Jing, deputy director of a Beijing law firm and professor at the China University of Political Science and Law. The abductions mostly involved sons under six years old.”
Earthquakes in Yunnan and Qinghai
Gallery: Two earthquakes hit western China / Caixin Global
“A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted the Yangbi Yi autonomous county in Southwest China’s Yunnan province Friday night, leaving at least three dead and 27 injured. The next day, a 7.4-magnitude quake in Northwest China’s Qinghai province damaged roads and bridges.”
More society and culture links:
- 5 killed in Dalian ‘revenge against society’ attack / Sixth Tone
“Upset over a failed investment, a hairdresser plowed his vehicle through a busy pedestrian crossing.”
- Chinese fashion first: Consumer nationalism and ‘China chic’ / What’s on Weibo
“Recent years have not just seen a rise in Chinese fashion brands, but also the emergence of a fashion scene where traditional Chinese elements play a major role.”