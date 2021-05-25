Links for Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
First Chinese state-run podcast is now live!
Tales of Huangpu River (in Chinese) is a new podcast about the early days of the Chinese Communist Party, produced in affiliation with Shanghai’s Yangpu District government by leading podcast players Xiaoyuzhou FM and Justpod.
- This year is the 100th anniversary of the CCP’s founding in Shanghai.
- From slick police-procedural-style TV shows to rap songs, Beijing does not shy away from using new media forms to communicate its message. Now the state propaganda machine has discovered podcasts.
- As journalist Caiwei Chen suggests, this is probably the end of podcasting as “‘pirate radio’ in China’s highly regulated media environment,” and “the beginning of more mainstream attention.”
Some Chinese companies postpone American IPO dream…
Last year, more Chinese companies listed on the Nasdaq than any year since 2010. Now the momentum has shifted: At least three Chinese companies have postponed IPO plans due to recent market volatility, per Bloomberg.
- Companies include bike-sharing platform Hello Chuxing, podcast app Ximalaya, and cloud computing firm Qiniu.
- China’s underwhelming IPOs have sapped investor confidence: Insurance tech firm Waterdrop plunged 40% from its offer price since going public last month.
…But Tencent-backed recruitment platform seeks $100 million in U.S. IPO
But not all Chinese companies are pressing the brakes on U.S. IPO plans. Kanzhun, an online recruitment platform backed by Tencent, has filed for a $100 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- Kanzhun’s job board has almost 25 million monthly active users.
- Tencent is loading up on U.S. investors: Despite the delay of its podcast app Ximalaya, Tencent-backed Tuya filed to raise $915 million in what would be the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company.
Lots of cash for high heels
高跟鞋品牌“7or9”半年内连续完成数千万元两轮融资 / 36Kr
Online high-heeled shoe retailer 7or9 has taken in “tens of millions of yuan [millions of dollars] in Pre-A and A rounds of financing.”
7or9 launched in 2018 and targets “25-35-year-old professional women in first- and second-tier cities.”
Information security is the new hot thing
Investors are getting bullish on information security. Since the new year, nearly 30 information security companies announced the completion of financing rounds, roughly equal to the whole of 2019, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- Last week, we noted that Beijing-based cybersecurity firm Shenzhou Hui’an received 20 million yuan ($3 million) in funding from a government-affiliated investment fund.
- Investor optimism is supported by government policies and priorities such as the Cybersecurity Law of 2016 and the Data Security Law, updated this year.
Yuan soars to a near-three-year high
China’s yuan hits strongest level in nearly three years / WSJ
China’s yuan strengthened to around 6.4 per dollar, “boosted by a falling dollar despite attempts by the central bank to keep the currency in check.”
China has no plans to ease yuan exchange rate controls, central bank says / SCMP (paywall)
Cotton boycotts and Uyghur forced labor
Factory boss defiant as sanctions bite in China’s Xinjiang / AP
“Li Qiang, general manager of the Huafu Fashion yarn factory in Xinjiang, told reporters that even though the company lost money in 2020 for the first time in its 27-year history, it bounced back by shifting to domestic orders.”
Uniqlo says ‘no direct deal’ with entity in China’s Xinjiang area / Nikkei (paywall)
The mystery of the shaking skyscraper
China orders prompt probe into swaying Shenzhen skyscraper / SCMP
“SEG Plaza tenants are concerned about their investment, businesses and personal safety while building managers try to find alternative accommodation.”
Last week on SupChina: Mysterious vibrations lead to evacuation of Shenzhen skyscraper, prompting speculation about substandard construction.
Chinese companies and the PLA
Chinese surveillance-gear maker Hikvision has ties to country’s military, report says / WSJ (paywall)
“The world’s largest maker of surveillance equipment has long-established links to China’s military,” according to a report from surveillance-industry research company IPVM. This is in line with the thinking behind a U.S. Defense Department decision last year to blacklist it for alleged ties to China’s armed forces. Hikvision has long denied the allegations.
How should the U.S. respond to China’s military-civil fusion strategy? / ChinaFile
Big Tech crackdown
China launches antitrust probe into Tencent-backed property broker KE — sources / Reuters
Tech company news
Paperless office service provider laiye names tech veteran to oversee global expansion / Caixin
ByteDance rival Kuaishou reports 37% sales growth / Bloomberg via Caixin
Huawei plans to launch new operating system for phones in June / Reuters
Facebook co-founder Saverin’s B Capital doubles down on SaaS in China / TechCrunch
China’s next-generation tech firms hit hard by market’s pullback / WSJ (paywall)
Electric and smart vehicles
China’s Shanshan and BASF join forces to make materials for electric vehicle batteries / Caixin (paywall)
Huawei vows it won’t make cars or invest in automakers / Caixin
Tesla sets up China site to store data locally / Reuters
JD.com, Meituan and Neolix to test autonomous deliveries on Beijing public roads / TechCrunch
Chinese property tycoon is the real beneficiary of the Gamestop affair
Thanks to Reddit’s traders, Wang Jianlin turns AMC stake from a drain into a $675 million gain / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Little demand for vaccines in Hong Kong
COVID vaccine hesitancy could see Hong Kong throw away doses / Guardian
COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out for mainland visitors and refugee claimants in Hong Kong / HKFP
COVID-19: Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam defends gov’t u-turn on mainland travel restrictions / HKFP
Space exploration with Russia
China and Russia space programmes to share space flight components, says Russian agency / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Wang Yi at Munich Security Conference
Senior China diplomat says EU politicizing of trade ‘not acceptable’ / Reuters
“Chinese State Councillor Wáng Yì 王毅 said on Tuesday that attempts by some in the EU to politicize trade issues are ‘not acceptable and will lead nowhere,’ and that Beijing had been shocked when Brussels placed sanctions on Chinese officials.”
China tells Europe: You know what a genocide looks like / Politico
Last week on SupChina: European Parliament freezes China investment deal over Beijing’s ‘baseless and arbitrary’ Xinjiang counter-sanctions.
Was proper protocol really why China turned down the U.S. Defense Secretary’s calls?
China rejected Lloyd Austin’s phone calls ‘after U.S. defense secretary requested wrong person’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Asking to speak to Central Military Commission vice-chairman instead of Defense Minister Wèi Fènghé 魏凤和 was seen as diplomatic faux pas, source says.”
Endless U.S. committee debate over Endless Frontier Act
China bill timetable in Senate slowed by wrangling over details / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plan for the Senate to pass a sweeping bill this week to help the U.S. compete with China is being swamped by Republican requests for changes and additions that risks dragging out debate…Senators are scheduled to be on a recess next week, so if they can’t finish by Friday it will be put on hold until the week of June 7.”
More politics and foreign affairs links:
- China denounces people’s tribunal on alleged Xinjiang abuses / AP
“China on Tuesday denounced plans for a people’s tribunal in Britain…The spokesman for the [Xinjiang] government…said China ‘condemned and despised’ the hearings, which are expected to draw dozens of witnesses when they begin in early June.”
- ‘A matter of time’: New Zealand’s foreign minister warns China ‘storm’ could be coming / Guardian
- Chinese visit ‘red’ sites ahead of 100th Communist Party anniversary / Reuters
- Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK deletes Tiananmen Massacre anniversary story as producers did not get bosses’ ‘approval’ / HKFP
- ‘I admit no wrongdoing’: Hong Kong democrats deliver mitigation plea over banned 2019 National Day demo / HKFP
- Hong Kong police arrest busker who was singing protest song for ‘public disorder’ / HKFP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Aftermath of the Gansu ultramarathon disaster
Shepherd hailed for saving six runners in deadly China ultramarathon / Guardian
Yesterday on SupChina: 21 dead in Gansu ultramarathon due to extreme weather.
Earthquake aftershocks in Qinghai
Thousands evacuated to tents as aftershocks shake Qinghai / Sixth Tone
Shanghai iconography in New Yorker style
Shanghairen / Neocha
“French creative director Benoit Petrus…asked artists, illustrators, and designers who hold a special bond with the city to draw their ‘Shanghai moment’ as a single cover page with the title The Shanghairen. Over eighty covers later, in early 2021, Petrus published a book, a fine-binding anthology of all covers up to now. It’s an ode from creative souls to the city that breeds them.”
More society and culture links:
- China’s women reject ad telling them how to dispose of their pads / Sixth Tone
- With far fewer abandoned babies, China’s orphanages stand empty / Sixth Tone
- The secret deportations: How Britain betrayed the Chinese men who served the country in the war / Guardian
- Escaped tigers shot dead after killing keeper at Chinese zoo / SCMP (paywall)