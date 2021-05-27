Links for Thursday, May 27, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
U.S. sets Xiaomi free, others not so much
In the waning days of the Trump administration last year, smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. was put on a U.S. list of banned companies with ties to China’s military. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Washington issued a final order to let Xiaomi off the hook, for now.
- Per the company’s securities filing, the court’s decision means U.S. investors can resume buying and holding securities in Xiaomi, currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker.
- At the same time, a spate of Chinese companies have postponed their U.S. IPOs amid investor fears of overvaluations in the sector, and a ban on new U.S. investments in a list of companies with Chinese military ties will come into effect on June 11.
China’s telemedicine boom sparks rush for doctors
JD Health IPO’d in Hong Kong last December, raising $3.4 billion.
- Now JD Health and its competitors are racing to ramp up their count of doctors to keep up with the rising demand for online consultations and checkups, per Nikkei Asia.
- JD Health raised its number of doctors to about 110,000 in 2020, 12 times that of the prior year.
- China’s digital healthcare market soared during the pandemic, as remote care demand rose. The telemedicine industry grew 44% in 2020 to $48 billion, and could hit $646 billion by 2030.
NetEase Cloud Music to raise $900 million in Hong Kong IPO
NetEase is one of China’s biggest online gaming companies. Now its cloud music arm is set to IPO in Hong Kong at $42 a share, aiming to raise $906 million, per Sina Finance.
- China’s cloud music industry is booming: In 2019, NetEase Cloud Music revealed it had more than 800 million registered users, up 135% year-on-year in paid subscribers.
- In September 2019, NetEase Cloud Music completed a $700 million Series B2 financing round with Alibaba.
- NetEase’s success comes at the cost of its main competitor: This year, Tencent Music announced a decrease in monthly active users by 6% year-on-year, citing fierce competition.
Pinduoduo rocked its first quarter
In its 2021 quarterly earnings report, Pinduoduo, the social ecommerce giant on par with Alibaba, reported 725 million monthly active users, a net increase of 49% year-over-year in the same quarter last year, per 36Kr.
- With active users already more than half the total population of China, Pinduoduo is set to realize its goal of bringing benefits of the internet economy to all Chinese people, including the poorest.
Electric and autonomous vehicles
As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally / Reuters
Li Auto admits its self-driving tech is sub-par, and its stock jumps / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Sinopharm finally publishes Phase 3 clinical trial results, showing solid efficacy but lacking information for some demographics
Sinopharm’s two COVID-19 shots effective, study says / Reuters
“A vaccine developed by a Wuhan-based subsidiary of Sinopharm was 72.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at least two weeks after second injection…Another vaccine developed by a Beijing-based institute linked to Sinopharm, which this month obtained emergency use approval by the World Health Organization (WHO), showed a 78.1% efficacy.”
Study: Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines appear safe, effective / AP
“The study, performed mostly in younger men, had little information about the vaccine’s effectiveness against severe disease. Some experts also expressed concern at the shortage of female participants, with nearly 85% being male.”
Effect of 2 inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines on symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults: A randomized clinical trial / JAMA
Lab leak theory “not unthinkable,” but based on “circumstantial assumptions”
Assessing the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab / The Economist (paywall)
“The idea of a laboratory leak was apparently not unthinkable to those involved. When Shi Zhengli, a coronavirus researcher who is the director of the [Wuhan Institute of Virology’s] Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases was interviewed…she said one of her first concerns was whether the virus could have come from her own lab. After searching records of all the viral sequences that they had worked with, she concluded it had not. Yet the Chinese government has rarely been hesitant to suppress any information that does not suit it, and Dr Shi may not be able to say otherwise. It is also possible that the virus came from work outside her purview…
The evidence to date shows that the circumstantial assumptions on which the idea is based — that there was coronavirus research and that it could have leaked — are true; it does not provide direct insight into the outbreak proper.”
Unnatural origins of COVID-19 no longer technically misinformation, Facebook decides
Facebook no longer banning posts calling the coronavirus ‘man-made’ / Reuters
Context: While laboratory manipulation of a coronavirus is generally thought to have “clear genetic signatures” — 27 scientists last year wrote it was a “conspiracy theory” to suggest SARS-CoV-2 did not have natural origins — some scientists disagree and told the Wall Street Journal that “more modern techniques can leave no trace.” See on SupChina: Scientists reconsider accidental lab leak theory as COVID-19 origins remain unclear.
More science, health, and environment links:
- China establishes company to build satellite broadband megaconstellation / SpaceNews
- Lancet Report on 70 years of Chinese health highlights progress, new challenges / Sixth Tone
- China promises to give Nepal a million COVID-19 vaccines as it seeks to cement closer ties / SCMP (paywall)
- Coronavirus: Guangzhou residents queue for jabs after four cases reported / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong slow-cooking crackdown
Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for 2nd year / AP
Hong Kong passes Xi’s plan to end only open elections in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Legislative Council voted 40-2 to approve measures Thursday creating a review committee to vet candidates for elected office and ensure they’re ‘patriots.’ All candidates must also be approved by national security officials in the Hong Kong police force to determine whether they can be trusted to uphold local laws and ‘respect’ the ruling Communist Party.”
Improving electoral system will open new chapter of good governance in Hong Kong: central gov’t spokesperson / Xinhua
Blinken says Chinese government continues to undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions / Reuters
Denial of democracy in Hong Kong / U.S. Department of State
Hong Kong threatens Lai’s bankers with jail if they deal in his accounts / Reuters
Shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital set to open up 142% on trade resumption / Reuters
Hong Kong applicants for UK visas far outstrip those from EU – report / Reuters
Hong Kong has a new type of prisoner: Pro-democracy activists / NYT (paywall)
Explainer: 7 ways Beijing reduced democratic representation in Hong Kong’s elections / HKFP
Hong Kong students to learn history with national security perspective under new guidelines / HKFP
U.S. and China trade officials have “candid” talks with “positive vibe”
Readout of Ambassador Tai’s virtual meeting with Vice Premier of China Liu He / United States Trade Representative
The “introductory virtual meeting” included a “candid exchange,” the readout says.
China, U.S. strike positive tone in first phone call over trade / Global Times
A Chinese Commerce Ministry statement “did not share any details…[but] its characterization of the conversation suggests a positive vibe for the discussions compared with often tense atmosphere in some recent engagements between Chinese and U.S. officials.”
U.S. trade chief Tai says U.S. faces ‘very large challenges’ on China / Reuters
“Tai told Reuters the Phase 1 trade deal was important but only part of a complex relationship…‘The overall challenges that we have with China are also still there and they are very large,’ Tai said.”
China still behind on buying enough U.S. goods for trade deal / CNBC
“Chinese purchases of U.S. goods for this year through April are 73% of what they should be to stay on track with the trade agreement, according to estimates from the U.S.-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.”
Biden’s “Asia czar” declares death of China engagement
U.S.-China ties: Competition, not engagement from now on, Kurt Campbell says / SCMP (paywall)
“Kurt Campbell, the White House’s Indo-Pacific policy director, said on Wednesday that the ‘dominant paradigm’ between China and the U.S. would now be one of competition, as the period of U.S. engagement with China had ‘come to an end’…In response, China’s foreign ministry…said it was ‘completely wrong’ of Washington to use competition to define the relationship between the two countries, and that Beijing ‘firmly rejected the U.S.’ efforts to exclude, contain and suppress China under the banner of competition.’”
See also Campbell’s 2018 piece in Foreign Affairs: How American foreign policy got China wrong.
China responds to Biden’s push for intelligence on COVID origins
China says politics behind U.S. call for virus origin probe / AP
“Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that President Joe Biden’s order showed the U.S. ‘does not care about facts and truth, nor is it interested in serious scientific origin tracing’…
Zhao also said the U.S. must open itself up to investigations into its biological laboratories, including at the Naval Medical Research Center’s Biological Defense Research Directorate at Fort Detrick in the state of Maryland.”
China dismisses U.S. call for probe into COVID lab leak / FT (paywall)
“China has angrily rejected White House calls for an investigation into the possibility that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan laboratory, a theory that state media described as ‘a conspiracy created by U.S. intelligence agencies’…
Chinese state media also took aim at Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease expert, who recently voiced support for further investigation, saying that he was not ‘100 percent’ sure that the outbreak had natural origins.”
Chinese embassy in U.S. says politicizing COVID-19 origins hampers investigations / Reuters
The closed-door trial of Yang Hengjun
China tries Chinese Australian writer on espionage charge / AP
China’s trial of Yang Hengjun begins with Australia’s ambassador denied access / SCMP (paywall)
More politics and foreign affairs links:
- U.S. resident sought by China for comments freed in Dubai / AP
- China charges ex-professor at Japanese university with spying for Tokyo / Caixin
- China-Europe relations: Xi ready to work with Montenegro after Lithuania quits ‘17+1’ group / SCMP (paywall)
- Japan, EU take on China with call for peace in Taiwan Strait / Bloomberg (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A Shakespearean tale in rural Hunan
The tragedy in small-town China / NYT (paywall)
Three years ago, Dài Guìhuā 戴桂花, a 31-year-old woman from Hunan Province, killed her two children and herself after her husband faked his own death in an attempt to pay off loans with money from his life insurance policy. Deeply gripped by this Shakespearean tale, Javier C. Hernández at the New York Times traveled to Dai’s hometown seven times over the years to retrace the story of Dai and others in the village. The result is this visually stunning and emotionally devastating story.
Wedding reform
Cracking down on ‘unhealthy’ wedding customs: Xiong’an New Area launches wedding reform experiment / What’s on Weibo
China wants to curb an old custom: the hazing of wedding couples / Economist (paywall)
More society and culture links: