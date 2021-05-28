Editor’s note for Friday, May 28, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Singer Justin Bieber is Canadian, not American as we mistakenly mentioned yesterday. Thanks to Shawn for the correction!
The Silent Minority No More: Telling Asian Stories in America will be a short film featuring the personal stories of Asians across America — from recent immigrants to George Takei. The aim is to humanize the people and faces of the AAPI community in this time of mistrust and bigotry in the U.S.
Serica is SupChina’s sister nonprofit and is raising funds to make the film. Please check out the Indiegogo campaign, and share with your friends!
Monday, May 31, is Memorial Day in the U.S. and we will not publish a newsletter unless there is breaking news of a significant nature.
Our word of the day is 2021 Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill
2021年完善选举制度（综合修订）条例草案
èr líng èr yī nián wánshàn xuǎnjǔ zhìdù (zōnghé xiūdìng) tiáolì cǎoàn
That’s the name of the legislation that just passed in Hong Kong requiring that only “patriots” can be elected to public office.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief