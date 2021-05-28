Links for Friday, May 28, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Mass layoffs at GSX Techedu commence
Since last year, GSX Techedu, the embattled online tutoring company, has taken a beating from both company-specific attacks and a wider cull on the after-school tutoring sector by Beijing.
- Now the bruises are showing. Larry Chen (陈向东 Chén Xiàngdōng), the founder and CEO, held an internal meeting recently announcing plans to lay off 30% of his staff, reports 36Kr (in Chinese).
- The news comes after Beijing regulators issued new guidelines to rein in the rapid expansion of private education companies.
- There seems to be more coming: 36Kr also reports that ByteDance’s education arm is planning a major restructuring — with layoffs to come.
Alibaba-backed grocer fined for pricing fraud
China’s market watchdog slapped a 1.5 million yuan ($235,300) fine on Alibaba-backed community group-buying platform Nice Tuan for product dumping and deceptive pricing, per Caixin Global.
- Community group buying (CGB) — the practice of grouping consumers for bulk purchases as a way of getting discounts — has exploded in popularity in China since last year.
- Competition is fierce — Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Meituan, and Didi Chuxing all have CGB units — and companies have resorted to aggressive measures to capture market share.
- This is not the first time the line has been crossed. In December, regulators issued a rule to prevent CGB platforms from selling below cost for the purpose of monopolizing the market.
Healthcare platform ClouDr considers half a billion IPO
ClouDr, a digital healthcare platform that provides software to connect hospitals, pharmacies, insurers, and patients, is considering a $500 million IPO in Hong Kong or the U.S., per Bloomberg.
- Established in 2014, ClouDr helps patients stay in touch with doctors and make remote follow-up visits. It counts Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, and JD.com Inc. among its partners.
- This is just the latest in a massive digitization effort underway in China’s healthcare sector. Other standouts include JD Health, WeDoctor, and Miaoshu Doctor.
Meituan revenues more than double
Online services and ecommerce giant Meituan released its first quarter 2021 results today:
- Total revenues were over 37 billion yuan ($5.81 billion), 120.9% up from the first quarter of 2020.
- Food delivery brought in 20.5 billion yuan ($3.22 billion); revenue from selling air tickets and hotel stays was 6.6 billion yuan ($1.04 billion).
Monster trucks-on-demand IPO
China’s ‘Uber for trucks’ heads for billion-dollar-plus U.S. IPO / WSJ (paywall)
Full Truck Alliance (FTA), also known as Manbang (满帮), “which counts Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund and Alphabet Inc. among its many high-profile backers, is seeking to raise at least $1 billion at a valuation of between $20 billion and $30 billion, according to people familiar with the situation. It could raise up to $2 billion.”
On SupChina in April: China’s ‘Uber for trucks’ to IPO in the U.S. at $30 billion valuation.
Keeping podcasts Chinese
China presses Ximalaya to drop U.S. for Hong Kong as listing venue-sources / Reuters
“China is pressing the country’s largest online audio platform Ximalaya to drop plans to list in the United States and go for Hong Kong instead, three people with knowledge of the matter said, showing how the authorities are seeking to further tighten their grip over private media and internet businesses.”
Smart appliances are becoming a real thing
Smart-appliance maker Viomi reports surging first-quarter profit and revenue growth / Caixin
“Revenue rose 64% year-on-year to 1.3 billion yuan, about 73% of which came from sales of its IoT-enabled appliances such as sweeper robots and smart kitchen products…Sales of IoT-enabled appliances jumped 111.5% year-on-year.”
Morgan Stanley goes in deeper as Swiss Re gets out
Morgan Stanley raises stakes in China broker, fund ventures / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Morgan Stanley moved closer to take full control of its securities and fund management ventures in China as it ramped up investments in the world’s second-largest economy.”
Swiss Re sells entire stake in New China Life for $257.5 million / Caixin (paywall)
“Global reinsurance giant Swiss Re Ltd. has sold its stake in New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NCI) for about HK$2 billion ($257.5 million), after racking up $878 million in its own losses last year amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Crazy times in crypto
First NFT of a Chinese song sells for $47,000 / Sixth Tone
After Inner Mongolia bitcoin ban, Sichuan mulls mining shutdown / Sixth Tone
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Taiwan vaccine supply
Coronavirus: Taiwan relaxes rules for vaccine imports as deaths mount / SCMP (paywall)
“Health minister says local authorities and businesses will be able to bring in doses but conditions apply.”
Japan’s ruling party to urge sharing stockpiled COVID-19 vaccines with Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
Yesterday on SupChina: Taiwan accuses China of blocking Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply.
Fusion reactor experiment in Hefei, Anhui
“Chinese artificial sun” sets new world record / Xinhua (in Chinese here)
“Chinese scientists have set a new world record of achieving a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds in the latest experiment on Friday, a key step toward the test running of a fusion reactor.”
Safety information on Chinese vaccines
China says it saw about 0.01% adverse events from COVID vaccines / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China says it saw only 119 cases of adverse events for every million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered — a rate that’s much lower than that reported for some western vaccines, although there’s little information on how the incidents were tracked, categorized and collated in the Asian country.”
More science, health, and environment links:
- For the first time, China says vaping is a health risk / Sixth Tone
“A joint report Wednesday from the National Health Commission and the China office of the World Health Organization said there is ‘sufficient evidence’ that vaping is ‘unsafe’ and ‘harmful to health.’”
- The elephant caravan captivating China and worrying experts / Caixin
“In Yunnan Province in the far southwest of China, a caravan of 15 wild Asian elephants is heading north, captivating social media users across the country…Experts and readers are puzzled by the route they’ve chosen and alarmed by their proximity to urban areas.”
- Royal-backed Thai institute to import Chinese vaccine / AP
- Shanghai doctor accused of malpractice hit with fine and suspension / Caixin
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S. bill, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act, delayed in Senate to next month
Senate bid to counter China thrown into chaos amid GOP objections / Politico
“The bill, dubbed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, S. 1260 (117), would set aside more than $250 billion in new funding for research grants and semiconductor production, where Beijing is outpacing the U.S.…Senators spent three months crafting aspects of the bill, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act…over the past two weeks, [Senate majority leader Chuck] Schumer allowed more than a dozen amendments to get roll-call votes on the Senate floor, most of which were authored by Republicans.”
Senate poised to pass $195 billion bill to bolster competitiveness with China / NYT (paywall)
“A frenzied round of haggling watered down the legislation, slashing the amount of money for a concentrated hub for research and development into emerging technologies to $29 billion, from $100 billion. Lawmakers instead shifted much of that funding to the National Science Foundation’s traditional mission of basic research, as well as laboratories run by the Energy Department, rather than the new technology initiative.”
Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition / AP
“Votes on the American Innovation and Competition Act were postponed until June 8, when senators are scheduled to return from a weeklong Memorial Day recess.”
Universities fight scrutiny of foreign funding in Senate China bill / Politico
Disputed waters of the South China Sea
Philippines dramatically boosted South China Sea patrols, data shows / CNBC
“From March 1 to May 25, 13 law enforcement or military vessels from the Philippines visited waters around the contested Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal at least 57 times, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative said…‘This was a substantial increase over the previous 10 months…when 3 vessels were tracked making 7 total visits to contested features,’ the report said.”
U.S. intelligence on virus origins at very low confidence, Australia more open to lab-leak theory
U.S. is said to have unexamined intelligence to pore over on virus origins / NYT (paywall)
“President Biden’s call for a 90-day sprint to understand the origins of the coronavirus pandemic came after intelligence officials told the White House they had a raft of still-unexamined evidence that required additional computer analysis that might shed light on the mystery, according to senior administration officials…The officials declined to describe the new evidence…
Allies have been providing information since the beginning of the pandemic, one official said. But some, including British intelligence services, have been skeptical of the lab leak theory. Others, including Australia, have been more open to it…
Most of the broader [U.S.] intelligence community, including the C.I.A. and the Defense Intelligence Agency, believe there is not yet sufficient information to draw a conclusion, even with low confidence, about the origins.”
The trial of Yang Hengjun
Australian writer Yang Hengjun ‘pleads not guilty to spying charges’ / SCMP (paywall)
Australia says Yang Hengjun under ‘arbitrary detention’ in China after espionage verdict postponed / Reuters
Australian Yang Hengjun forced to wear full PPE as he faces espionage trial in China / Australian ABC
“Chinese authorities forced Australian citizen Yáng Héngjūn 杨恒均 to sit through a day-long trial for espionage in a full protective suit, mask and goggles, despite Beijing recording no new community transmission of COVID-19 for almost four months.”
‘I have no fear now’: Yang Hengjun’s final message to sons before trial / Sydney Morning Herald
An unofficial green light from Beijing for U.S.-China trade talks
Taoran notes, trade blog linked to China state media, calls for U.S. talks / Bloomberg (paywall)
“‘Next, there should be more communication between China and the U.S. in the economic and trade field to discuss relevant issues carefully, such as new calls, or other forms of communication,’ the blog Taoran Notes said in a commentary Friday. ‘China and the U.S. are moving in the same direction in terms of continuing in-depth communication.’”
More politics and foreign affairs links:
- China invites four European foreign ministers to visit in diplomatic push / Reuters
“The foreign ministers of Ireland, Poland, Hungary and Serbia will visit China from Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry said, in a sign of a push to strengthen ties with Europe after an investment treaty was frozen.”
- Justice Department wants casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as foreign lobbyist / WSJ (paywall)
“Prosecutors are preparing to sue the casino mogul, citing his 2017 efforts to get the U.S. to expel Guo Wengui, people familiar with the matter say.”
- U.S. bars seafood imports from Chinese company Dalian Ocean Fishing over forced labor suspicions / SCMP (paywall)
“Indonesian workers hired onto Dalian’s vessels have been subjected to physical violence, debt bondage and other abuses, the US says…This is the first such action by US customs against an entire fleet, as opposed to targeting individual vessels.
- Turkey to set up consulate general in Chengdu, open cultural center in Beijing amid strengthened trade and cultural ties / Global Times
- China congratulates Syria’s Assad on reelection / Reuters
“China on Friday congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for winning a fourth term in an election which opponents and the West say was marred by fraud.”
- Chinese operator of Australia’s Darwin Port rejects security concerns / Nikkei Asia via Caixin
- China’s military firmly opposes planned U.S. arms sales to Taiwan / Xinhua
- Speculating on the Party’s centennial / China Media Project
“Even as slogans about the glories of the Chinese Communist Party proliferate ahead of its 100th anniversary, authorities warn companies against unauthorized attempts to capitalize on the celebrations.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Aftermath of Gansu ultramarathon disaster
Survivors and bereaved seek answers after 21 deaths in China ultramarathon / Guardian
“Lack of cold-weather gear questioned as more harrowing accounts of survivors emerge.”
More ancient artifacts found in Sichuan
3,000-year-old Sanxingdui Ruins unveils mysterious bronze figure, will apply for world cultural heritage site / Global Times
The “Sanxingdui Ruins site in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Friday revealed newly unearthed artifacts: a 3,000-year-old bronze figure holding a zun, a wine vessel in ancient times, on top of the head, with the height of 1.15 meters.”
Related, a piece by Harvard archaeologist Rowan K. Flad in the Washington Post: It’s a golden age for Chinese archaeology — and the West is ignoring it.
More society and culture links:
- Education in China is becoming increasingly unfair to the poor / Economist (paywall)
- Fujian police officer sentenced to 9 years for attempted rape / Sixth Tone
- “Before I met him” – unhappy marriage post goes viral on Weibo / What’s on Weibo
- Why the U.S. has so many Chinatowns / CNBC
- How Welcome to Chinatown NYC raised millions to help local businesses / CNBC