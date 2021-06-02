Links for Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
ByteDance growth strategy: Lean into overseas ads on TikTok
From November 2020 to May 2021, ByteDance more than doubled its overseas ad revenue from $4 million to $9 million, reports LatePost (in Chinese). The source was TikTok.
- TikTok is now reportedly making advertising its main priority, especially in North American and European markets.
- TikTok employees cited small and medium-sized businesses, especially internet companies, who “want to reach a younger user base,” as their primary sources of ad revenues.
- The international market is still relatively small: ByteDance made $28 billion in ad revenues in China in 2020.
Another EV entrant, this time from internet security
360 Security Technology (a.k.a. Qihoo), a firm that has done nearly every kind of tech business since its founding in 2005 and now develops antivirus software, is the latest entrant into the bloated EV sector, per Yicai Global.
- The company has announced a partnership with Hozon Auto, an EV startup that plans to go public in Shanghai this year selling affordable smart cars priced at $15,670 a unit.
- 360 Security Technology will not manufacture vehicles but focus on “smart car cybersecurity.”
Secondhand luxury goods startup bags $30 million
Feiyu 妃鱼, an ecommerce platform that sells secondhand luxury goods, just raised $30 million in Series B funding, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- Founded in 2016, the company is a livestreaming sales pioneer that began with setting up an account on Douyin (Chinese TikTok).
- China is the world’s largest consumer market for luxury goods: According to Bain & Company, Chinese people consume a third of global luxury goods, which is set to rise to a half by 2025.
Hacked meat company threatens China’s beef
China may have most to lose from prolonged JBS meat shutdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A prolonged shutdown at global meat supplier JBS SA could hit China the hardest as the country is the world’s biggest beef buyer and accounts for almost a third of the producer’s export revenue.”
Digital yuan rollout continues
Beijing to hand out $6.2 million in trial / CNBC
“China will hand out 40 million renminbi ($6.2 million) of its digital currency to citizens in Beijing in a lottery.”
In May on SupChina: China tests digital yuan in villages.
China’s freeze on Australian wine
Australia-China wine trade dispute: Canberra considers involving WTO / CNBC
“Australia is considering whether it should get the World Trade Organization involved” after “China’s commerce ministry in March announced anti-dumping tariffs between 116.2% and 218.4% on Australian wine imports — measures that are set to last for five years.”
Tencent’s travails and triumphs
Why China’s most-hated internet company decided to play nice / NYT (paywall)
“Tencent’s popularity may help it avoid trouble with Beijing,” writes Li Yuan. “But its vast power could still squelch innovation in the world’s largest online market.”
Here is the magazine cover mentioned in the article, showing “Tencent’s mascot, a chubby penguin wearing a red scarf, stabbed with knives, blood dripping to the floor.”
Batteries are the future, young man
Battery maker CATL tops 1 trillion yuan in market cap / Caixin
“Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) topped 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in market cap Monday as the electric vehicle boom drives up battery demand…It was the first company on the tech-focused ChiNext board in Shenzhen to reach that mark and the eighth in the entire Chinese mainland stock market.”
Context on SupChina: All the electric car companies in China — a guide to the 31 top players in the Chinese EV industry.
Shein, the mysterious fast fashion app selling to American teenagers and young women
The $15 billion Chinese fast fashion app you’ve never heard of / Caixin (paywall)
Whereas Inditex, the world’s largest fashion group and the owner of Zara, claims to bring new clothing lines from the drawing board to store shelves within three weeks, Shein can make new products available online five-to-seven days from conception, some suppliers said.
Shein’s wildly successful business model has opened a new front in the global fashion sector that might be called “real-time retail,” said Matthew Brennan, an expert on Chinese mobile technology and author of “Attention Factory: The Story of TikTok and China’s ByteDance.”
Last week, we noted rumors that Shein was planning an IPO.
Global supply chain disruptions and funding
Supply-chain tech firm taps Goldman, China’s sovereign-wealth fund / WSJ (paywall)
“Supply-chain technology provider Project44 has raised $202 million in a financing led by funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Emergence Capital Partners.”
Chinese factories delay new orders as costs rise, risking global supply shortages / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COVID-19 vaccines
World Health Organization authorizes China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use / CNN
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
No, Xi Jinping is not telling wolf warrior diplomats to stand down
Powers of persuasion / China Media Project
“Language emerging from a recent collective study session of China’s Politburo has prompted some observers to ask whether China might be softening its diplomatic tone. A more careful look at the context is in order.”
China’s Xi calls for greater global media reach / Reuters
“President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said the country must improve the way it tells its ‘stories’ to a global audience as it seeks to develop an international voice that reflects its status on the world stage.”
Laws against money laundering
China seeks to strengthen money laundering law with higher fines, broader scope / Caixin Global
“China is planning to beef up its law against money laundering with higher fines and a broader scope, according to a draft revision that would be the first update to the law in more than 14 years.”
Will the city of Budapest upset Hungary’s relationship with China?
Budapest mayor tries to rename streets in protest against China / Al Jazeera
“In a demonstration against Beijing’s alleged rights abuses, mayor attempts to rename streets where China’s Fudan University plans to open a campus.”
Hong Kong under the National Security Law
Hong Kongers to remember Tiananmen Square without mentioning the massacre / WSJ (paywall)
“Police in the city have banned a candlelight vigil for the second year, forcing people to consider alternative plans or risk being sent to jail.”
Underground Christians in China and in exile
A Christian congregation fled Xi Jinping’s China, but escaping control had a price / WSJ (paywall)
“Picking cabbages and tangerines to survive, about 60 church members from southern China are seeking asylum in South Korea, citing persecution by the Communist Party.”
Dissident in trouble
Outspoken Chinese dissident detained by police in Guangzhou / Radio Free Asia
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Protecting minors from bad tattoos?
Court shuts tattoo shop for using tainted ink on minors / Sixth Tone
“This is the first public interest litigation after the landmark amendment to the Law on the Protection of Minors went into effect.”
AI in the classroom
China’s newest computer science student is a computer / Sixth Tone
“A Tsinghua University professor said his new student may reach the cognitive level of a 12-year-old in a year’s time.”