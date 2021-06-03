Editor’s note for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

“What do Chinese people think is happening in Xinjiang?” asks Shannon Tiezzi in The Diplomat (paywall): “Many of those interviewed for this piece believe Uyghurs are generally happy and treated well by the government.”

“Trump but with allies” is how some people have been describing Joe Biden’s China policies. Today’s news that the current U.S. president has extended and amended a Trump blacklist of 59 Chinese companies will perhaps confirm that view.

Researching Chinese companies? We have, in beta for you, a new database of leading and trending Chinese companies and industries: ChinaEdge. Please let me know what you think!

Our word of the day is a rural pig determined to dig up urban cabbages (乡下土猪进城拱白菜 xiāngxià tǔzhū jìnchéng gǒng báicài) — see our second story today for its origin.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

