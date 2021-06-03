Links for Thursday, June 3, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Pentagon says it’s okay to use DJI drones
Two drone models made by DJI, China’s leading drone maker, were cleared for use by a Pentagon audit, according to The Hill.
- The report found “no malicious code or intent,” and concluded that these two particular drone models are “recommended for use by government entities and forces working with U.S. services.”
- The investigation came in response to U.S. concerns that DJI drones could transmit data back to the Chinese government.
- Context: In January 2020, the use of hundreds of DJI drones by the U.S. Department of the Interior was suspended over cybersecurity concerns.
Biden amends Trump order, blacklists 59 Chinese companies
Biden to blacklist 59 Chinese companies in amended Trump order / Bloomberg via Yahoo
“President Joe Biden signed an order Thursday amending a ban on U.S. investment in Chinese companies begun under his predecessor, naming 59 firms with ties to China’s military or in the surveillance industry,” including
- Telecoms firms Huawei, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecommunications Corp.
- Defense companies Aviation Industry Corp., China North Industries Group Corp., China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp., and China Shipbuilding Industry Co.
- Surveillance tech firm Hikvision.
ByteDance is getting ready for an ecommerce push
A subsidiary of ByteDance, the upstart monster behind TikTok, has expanded its business scope on its official registration to include sales of electronic products, household appliances, and daily necessities, reports 36Kr (in Chinese).
- ByteDance opened an ecommerce division in June 2020 (in Chinese), and already makes millions selling a desk lamp that uses AI to help kids do their homework.
- ByteDance’s algorithms have already changed global video business and youth culture with TikTok. Can the company revolutionize ecommerce in China for its next act?
Great Wall Motor turns GM factory into “smart plant” in Thailand
Established in 1984, Great Wall Motors is China’s largest manufacturer of SUVs, but is not well known internationally. Now Great Wall has bought a General Motors plant in Thailand and turned it into a “smart plant” powered by AI, per Nikkei Asia.
- The factory has an annual capacity of 80,000 vehicles, and will begin by building hybrids, followed by electric vehicles.
- About 60% of vehicles assembled there will be sold in Thailand.
- Takeaway: As China’s EV market heats up, Southeast Asia’s new markets and low-cost labor will attract Chinese entrepreneurs and investment.
Chinese video platforms are taking lessons from Netflix
In their most recent quarterly earnings, China’s video-streaming titans — Baidu-backed iQIYI, Alibaba’s Youku, and Tencent Video — beat expectations due to the popularity of several self-produced variety shows.
- Tencent, for example, had hits with the series The Land of Warriors, an adaptation of a fantasy novel, and Chuang 2021, a survival talent show for boy bands.
- Takeaway: China’s video companies are taking lessons from Netflix by producing their own shows.
Xiaomi puts money into AI driving startup
Since Xiaomi dived head-first into electric vehicles early this year, it’s now looking for allies. Zhongmu, a self-driving vehicle system, just raised $190 million in series D funding led by a Xiaomi-backed investment fund, per Caixin Global.
- The investment likely gives Zongmu the chance to work with Xiaomi to explore more applications for its autonomous driving technology, according to the statement (in Chinese).
- Context: One of Zhongmu’s flagship products — an automated valet parking system — is already installed in an SUV model made by China FAW Group. The company also counts Geely and BAIC as part of its group of collaborators.
Another slap at bitcoin: Hainan warns of cryptocurrency risks
Harmony, Huawei’s OS to replace Android
International dealmaking encouraged again, a little?
Ant is still on the march
Electric cars
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
March of the Asian elephants
Authorities on alert as elephants’ 500km trek nears Chinese city / Guardian
“About 500km (300 miles) into their walk, the herd were seen on Tuesday evening 3km away from the major city of Kunming, turning attention onto efforts to keep them away from populated areas.”
Don’t gawk or give food: Wandering elephants near China city / AP
“It’s not clear why the 15 elephants made their long trek from a nature reserve which has been documented and monitored both on the ground and from the air by a dozen drones. Authorities have urged people in the area to stay indoors and are blocking roads with construction equipment while seeking to lure the animals away with food.”
“Maybe they’re looking for better food. Maybe they’ve gotten lost. Maybe they’re just adventurous and having a good time.”
More science, health, and environment links:
- China warns two-thirds of regions for missing energy targets / Reuters
“Only 10 out of 30 mainland Chinese regions and provinces met their goals to cut energy consumption and energy intensity, or the amount of energy consumed per unit of economic growth, in the first quarter.”
- China makes desalination push to ease water scarcity / Reuters
- China farmers push back the desert – one tree at a time / Reuters
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Dangerous sports indefinitely suspended after Gansu ultramarathon disaster
China bans ultramarathons and off-road races after 21 die in Gansu tragedy / SCMP (paywall)
“Races in mountainous areas, cross-desert, ultra distance and other newly popular sports activities that involve high risk have been suspended.”
China bans extreme sports in wake of Gansu ultramarathon tragedy / Guardian
“The administration’s statement also ordered local authorities not to hold competitive sport events unless necessary, and to cancel any other high-risk events in the lead-up to next month’s celebrations of the Chinese Communist party’s centenary, in order to ensure ‘a good environment and atmosphere.’”
Tiananmen memory in Hong Kong, the mainland, and abroad
‘Tracked for life’: China relentless in erasing Tiananmen / AP
“The ruling Communist Party’s deadly 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests never ended for Fan Baolin, who served 17 years in prison and says he sneaked out of China last year to escape surveillance that included cameras trained on his apartment and pressure on his family to deter him from more activism…[Fan] spoke in another Asian country and asked that it not be identified while its government considers his request for asylum.”
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen museum shuts down amid investigation / AP
“A Hong Kong museum commemorating China’s deadly 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests closed Wednesday three days after opening…Organizers of the June 4 Museum said it closed after authorities investigated whether it had licenses to conduct public exhibitions. The Hong Kong Alliance of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said it wanted to protect staff and visitors while the group sought legal advice.”
China’s silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong / AP
“In Hong Kong, the recent arrests and convictions of prominent activists have had a chilling effect on those who participated in the vigil in the past, said Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which operates the June 4 museum.”
Ahead of Tiananmen anniversary, Taiwan urges China to return power to the people / Reuters
Hong Kong activist defiant as city prepares to remember victims of Tiananmen / Reuters
The disappearing emoji on Weibo in light of June 4 / What’s on Weibo
“A screenshot taken by What’s on Weibo on June 1st of this year showed that all emoji were still available. But on June 3, three emoji had disappeared from the list, including the falling leaf (风吹叶落), candle (蜡烛), and cake (生日蛋糕).”
U.S. Congress advisory bodies urge “tough on China” moves, as Beijing heralds resumption of “normal discussions” on trade
NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor / Reuters
The Congressional-Executive Commission on China “called on American basketball stars to end endorsements of Chinese sportswear firms that use cotton grown in China’s Xinjiang region…[the commission] said more than a dozen NBA players had deals with the China-based ANTA, Li-Ning and Peak sportswear firms prior to the publication of recent Western media articles saying the companies had backed continued use of Xinjiang cotton.”
U.S. agency not doing its job to halt tech to China’s military – congressional report / Reuters
“The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, due to be published on Tuesday, said the Commerce Department had been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinized before export to China.”
China upbeat on trade talks with U.S., says both ‘seek common ground’ / Reuters
“‘China and the United States have resumed normal discussions on economics and trade,’ [a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson] told reporters. ‘Seeking common ground while setting aside differences was the consensus.’”
As China-U.S. trade talks back to ‘normal,’ analysts call for tariff removal / Global Times
Another revision on population statistics
China revises upward population data for past 10 years / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The National Bureau of Statistics of China has revised its figures for past 10 years to note that the country’s population surpassed 1.4 billion in 2017, two years earlier than previously thought.”
Human rights abuses in Xinjiang
Uyghur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang / AP
“Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region, ahead of giving testimony to a people’s tribunal in London that is investigating if Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uyghurs amount to genocide.”
Xinjiang government criticizes U.S., says forced labour claim is ‘card played by anti-China forces’ / SCMP (paywall)
What do Chinese people think is happening in Xinjiang? / The Diplomat (paywall)
“Many of those interviewed for this piece believe Uyghurs are generally happy and treated well by the government.”
Friends of China — new and old, good and bad
China defends Cambodia relations after U.S. expresses concern / AP
China bolsters ties with UAE, a traditional U.S. ally in Middle East / Nikkei Asia
Duterte’s approach to China-Philippines relations has been a bust / World Politics Review
Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, writes that “Duterte’s policy toward China has failed to either protect the Philippines’ national security or to boost its economy.”
Xi sends congratulatory letter to SCO non-governmental friendship forum / Xinhua (in Chinese here)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Social media celebrity
Peking University’s ‘ugliest maths teacher’, once thought an ‘idiot’, now internet celebrity after awkward interview / SCMP
Learning how to be a good communist
The overseas schools training China’s next generation of leaders / Sixth Tone
“From the Andes to Harvard, the CPC sends thousands of cadres abroad each year to learn from the best teachers in the world.”