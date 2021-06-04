Editor’s note for Friday, June 4, 2021
Today is the 32nd anniversary of June 4, 1989, the day on which nothing happened on Tiananmen Square, as the old Simpsons sign has it.
The editor of nationalist rag Global Times Hú Xījìn 胡锡进 thinks that’s a good thing: “Avoiding further discussion of the Tiananmen incident became the best choice” for China, he says in an English-language video published today. Despite the censorship, he says, June 4 has become “a vaccine that makes Chinese people be immune from color revolutions.”
He did not publish an equivalent video in Chinese, so perhaps the vaccine still has efficacy problems?
If you need a guide to all that you can read about the events of 1989, please see Tiananmen Square 30 years on: 30 essential stories, which we published two years ago.
Our word of the day is candlelight vigil (燭光晚會 zhúguāng wǎnhuì).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief