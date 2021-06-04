Links for Friday, June 4, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Is Tesla doing all right?
Tesla orders in China fell by almost half in May relative to April, according to internal reports, per The Information.
- The news comes in the wake of public outcry and government criticism over Tesla’s handling of customer complaints.
- On Thursday, Tesla also revealed a recall of more than 700 Model 3 cars to China, citing seat belt or tire-related problems.
- These are just the latest in a string of reports that suggest a slowdown in the company’s momentum in China, a country widely regarded as critical to its future success.
Sinopec opens first solar-powered gas station
China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec), the world’s largest oil and gas refiner, just opened its first solar-powered gas station in Baise, Guangxi, according to Caixin Global.
- The station will keep 81.5 tons of carbon emissions out of the atmosphere per year, which adds up to a net reduction of 5.5 tons after offsetting the station’s own emissions.
- More to come: Sinopec’s Guangxi unit has said it plans to construct more carbon-neutral fuel stations, aiming to build 500 in the region by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan.
Regulators warn sharing economy giants on price discrimination
Chinese regulators invited eight companies involved in the sharing economy — including bike sharer Hello Chuxing, ride sharer Didi, and mobile phone charger sharer Energy Monster — to discuss price discrimination accusations, according to a statement by China’s antitrust watchdog.
- Consumers have complained that sharing companies are not transparent about pricing, and sometimes charging different prices for different users.
- China’s antitrust regulators have been busy: They are also scrutinizing fintech, ecommerce, and after-school tutoring agencies.
Tencent Cloud expands data centers to four countries
Tencent’s cloud computing unit is expanding its network of servers to four countries to better serve its international base, in a sign that its cloud services are expanding their global user reach, per Yicai Global.
- New servers will be built in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, the last of which will be used to improve streaming of video from the Tokyo Olympics.
- The company already has locations in Indonesia and Singapore and plans to expand to the Middle East and North Africa.
- China’s cloud and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market exceeded $5.6 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.
Useless applications of AI
China unveils first domestically developed virtual student / People’s Daily
“Developed by a joint team consisting of the BAAI, Zhipu.AI, and AI company XiaoIce, Hua Zhibing was enrolled at the Department of Computer Science and Technology at Tsinghua University and became a student of Tang Jie, deputy dean of academic affairs at the academy and a Tsinghua University professor.”
Meituan founder donates shares to nonprofit
Founder of China’s Meituan donates $2.3 billion stake / WSJ (paywall)
Meituan chief Wang Xing joins China’s growing ranks of philanthropists / Caixin
The latest on China’s most distressed manager of distressed debt
Bad-debt industry veteran named Huarong’s new deputy party chief, sources / Caixin
China pushes Huarong to sell non-core units, mulls implicit support – sources / Reuters
Agritech in the time of coronavirus
Modern farming: Coronavirus outbreak spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China / Reuters
Reactions to amended U.S. blacklist of companies with PLA ties
China urges U.S. to withdraw investment ban / Reuters
Chinese companies shrug off Biden move to extend U.S. blacklist / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Lab leak politics
Anthony Fauci urges China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers / FT (paywall)
Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), “has called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose illnesses might provide vital clues into whether COVID-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak…The records in question concern three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who reportedly became sick in November 2019, and six miners who fell ill after entering a bat cave in 2012…Fauci has been accused, especially by conservatives, of playing down the lab leak theory, in part to protect the reputation of NIAID, which helped to fund controversial bat research at Wuhan.”
Cannabis derivative crackdown
China’s CBD crackdown deals blow to emerging market using cannabis-derivative in cosmetics / SCMP
The Guangzhou COVID-19 outbreak
Get tested and stay home: Guangzhou tries to stem COVID-19 outbreak / SCMP (paywall)
Two South China hospitals partially close after nurse tests positive for COVID / Caixin
More science, health, and environment links:
- China raps Taiwan for accepting vaccines from Japan / Kyodo
- China launches Fengyun-4B weather satellite to orbit / Space
- Vietnam approves China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19 / Reuters
- A COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine applies for emergency use in China / Global Times via People’s Daily Online
- China approves emergency use of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 3-17 / Global Times
- In a first, Shanghai fines local bakery for using plastic straws / Sixth Tone
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
New Zealand extradition case
New Zealand court clears way for murder suspect’s extradition to China / NYT (porous paywall)
“The Supreme Court insisted on assurances from Beijing that the man, accused of killing a Chinese woman in 2009, would not be tortured and would get a fair trial.”
Senior German official calls out Hungary on Twitter…
German official rebukes Hungary for blocking EU criticism of China / Reuters
Miguel Berger on Twitter: “Hungary again blocked an EU-Statement on Hong Kong. Three weeks ago it was on Middle East. Common Foreign and Security Policy cannot work on the basis of a blocking policy. We need a serious debate on ways to manage dissent, including qualified majority voting.”
Berger is a State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, and one of the six ministers or secretaries in leadership at the German foreign ministry.
…as local Hungarian politicians protest national China stance
Budapest mayor provokes Orbán with anti-China street names / Politico
“Thanks to Mayor Gergely Karácsony, Budapest now boasts a Dalai Lama Road, a Free Hong Kong Road, a Road of Uyghur Martyrs and a Bishop Xie Shiguang Road, named after a persecuted Chinese Catholic priest.”
China says Hungarian politicians ‘beneath contempt’ for renaming streets / AFP via France 24
Afghanistan diplomacy
China urges closer Afghanistan ties as U.S. withdrawal looms / AP
Last month on SupChina: Why China is mostly unhappy with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Hong Kong under Beijing’s national security law
Beijing’s new chief diplomat in Hong Kong says battle against ‘foreign forces’ his top priority, dubs 2019 protests a ‘colour revolution’ / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong national security law used to briefly shut down website run by opposition activists overseas / SCMP (paywall)
More politics and foreign affairs links:
- U.K. ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs / AP
- A new children’s film about Zhou Enlai reveals a lot about China today / Economist (paywall)
“It is a deeply conservative country, even as it prepares to celebrate its revolution.”
- China will soon open a new stretch of rail across Tibet / Economist (paywall)
“It is one of the country’s costliest civil-engineering projects.”
- U.S. keeps up spy plane flights over South China Sea, in ‘huge increase’ from 2020 / SCMP (paywall)
- Chinese ships sail near Senkaku Islands for record 112 days straight / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
- For State Department’s no. 2, another turn at high-stakes diplomacy / NYT (paywall)
“Wendy Sherman is best known for negotiating the Iran nuclear deal. Now, as the first woman to serve as deputy secretary of state, she has a big role in confronting another adversary: China.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Podcasting
With podcasts, a generation of young Chinese find their voice / Sixth Tone
“The rise of audio is helping young Chinese storytellers explore contentious social issues, but some worry the medium’s growing mainstream appeal will spoil the fun.”
Sex education reform hopes
High hopes for sex education in schools / Caixin
“Timed to coincide with International Children’s Day, the Ministry of Education released Regulations on the Protection of Minors in Schools, which requires schools to provide sex education. The news has received thousands of comments on social media expressing hope the reform will be rolled out in a helpful way for the nation’s youth.”
More society and culture links:
- Train strikes, kills 9 workers on track in northwest China / AP
“A cross-country passenger train hit and killed nine rail construction workers on its track” in Gansu Province. The “victims were among more than 50 workers repairing a closed section of track…It wasn’t clear why they were on the other track, which was open at the time and runs in the opposite direction.”
- China’s WeChat bans nose-picking, spanking in bid to clean up livestreams / Reuters