Needle found in sanitary pad allegedly produced by well-known Chinese feminine hygiene brand

Space7 responded to Wang’s claim in a statement released on June 6. In a Weibo post (in Chinese), the company wrote that it had launched an internal investigation into the matter and gotten “in touch with” Wang immediately after seeing her post. “We are deeply sorry for causing safety concerns among our customers,” it said. The company didn’t issue a recall, but said that it would “disclose the investigation results to the public” as soon as possible.

This is not the first time that Space7 has drawn flak over allegedly contaminated items, but last time when a customer claimed (in Chinese) that she found bugs in the company’s menstrual pad, the product turned out to be a counterfeit sold by a fraudulent vender on Taobao, at a price much lower than what is typical for a Space7 pad.

China has a period problem. While some advocates and volunteers are working to provide free menstrual products at schools, there are still a significant number of people living in poverty who cannot afford them. Period poverty — defined as lack of knowledge of menstruation and an inability to access safe, basic sanitary materials — is a common experience in China, and it has driven many women to buy brandless, cheap menstrual supplies at the expense of their safety and comfort.