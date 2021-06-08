Links for Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Chinese flying car company EHang hops over to Japan
EHang is China’s flagship autonomous passenger drone company, and it went public on the Nasdaq in 2019. On Friday, the dronemaker got a test flight approved by the Japanese government.
- This marks the first passenger-grade autonomous vehicle test flight to be approved in Japan’s open airspace, according to the company statement.
- The Guangzhou-based maker of giant drones said it aims to transport goods and people in Japan by 2023.
- But the company’s cash is running low, and EHang’s shares took a 74% dive in February after short seller Wolfpack Research released a report accusing it of financial fraud.
Culture and tech-powered hotel group Atour to IPO on Nasdaq
Atour (亚朵), a budget to mid-range Chinese hotel chain, has filed a prospectus to list on NASDAQ under the code “ATAT.” The vision of founding CEO Wáng Hǎijūn 王海军 for the chain is “a mid-range lifestyle brand following the Starbucks model.”
- Atour offers app-enabled rooms with clean, contemporary designs, and cultural touches such as 24-hour free reading lounges.
- As of March, Atour says it has 608 operating hotels and 71,121 rooms.
Chinese gene-sequencing startup bags $60 million
Qitan Technology, a Chinese developer of fourth-generation DNA sequencing technology, has raised more than $62 million in a Series B funding round led by U.S.-based GL Ventures and China’s CDH Investments, per Yicai Global.
- Qitan’s nanopore gene sequencer can detect pathogens, tumor genomes, and intestinal flora. It is expected to go to market this year.
- The global DNA sequencing market is projected to be worth $17.6 billion this year, while the Chinese market will grow to $3.2 billion.
LinkedIn blocks undesirable profiles to accord with CCP rules
LinkedIn, which entered China in 2014, is one of the only U.S. networking platforms still allowed in the country. But that has come at a price: The company has to adhere to state censorship rules.
- Yesterday, an Oxford doctoral student who works at Greenmantle, a China-focused think tank, announced that his account was blocked in China “due to prohibited content located in the Experience section of your LinkedIn profile.”
- In March, Bloomberg reported that LinkedIn had paused all new sign-ups in China to review its compliance with laws.
- Other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have long been blocked in China.
Are European companies going to invest less, or more in China?
European companies plan to invest more in China after pandemic / Bloomberg
European businesses are increasing investment in China after the quick recovery from the pandemic last year made China an even more important source of growth and profits.
EU companies warn Beijing-Brussels political tensions are hurting business / Caixin Global (paywall)
“The business confidence survey, released by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China on Tuesday, found an ‘alarming’ 41% of respondents believe business has become more political in the past year, adding that there is ‘growing concern’ over further tensions during 2021.”
Video: EU companies in China now doing better / Deutsche Welle
Smartphone sales: Chinese brands confirmed as third to fifth
Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo sold one-third of the world’s smartphones in first quarter / Caixin Global
All three Chinese companies ranked in the world’s top five smartphone vendors in the first quarter of 2021. Samsung was still the global market leader with a share of 20.3%, followed by Apple, which controlled 15.5%.
Apple thinks differently about Chinese market
Apple’s new ‘private relay’ VPN will be available in Hong Kong, not mainland China, source says / SCMP (paywall)
Apple’s “private relay” feature for iCloud, which hides users’ browsing data even from the company itself, will be available in Hong Kong, not mainland China.
iOS15: China exempt from Apple ‘private relay’ privacy feature / BBC News
Tencent Video wants to be Netflix, not TikTok
Trailing rivals, Tencent short-video app pivots to movies and TV / Caixin Global
Tencent said it will reposition its Weishi app to focus on film and TV content, as the short-video platform struggles to win users in an increasingly saturated domestic market dominated by Douyin and Kuaishou.
China’s biggest, dodgiest real estate company
China tells banks to stress test their Evergrande exposure / Bloomberg
China’s Evergrande moves to calm nervous investors / WSJ (paywall)
“Property developer says its business is operating normally.”
The multibillion-dollar skincare business
Key ingredient of luxury skin cream yields $11 billion fortune / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Bloomage got cosmetics makers hooked on hyaluronic acid. Now it’s competing with them.”
Alibaba’s not dead yet?
Alibaba kicks off spending spree with $1 billion for Cloud / Yahoo Finance
The $1 billion will be the initial funding for Project AsiaForward, which aims to nurture 100,000 developers and tech startups over the next three years, Alibaba said in a statement Tuesday.
Electric cars and their parts
Chinese lidar maker Hesai lands $300M led by Hillhouse, Xiaomi, Meituan / TechCrunch
“Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) is a critical technology for self-driving EVs and industrial automation.”
电动车产业数字服务平台“啰马出行”获数百万元投资 / 36Kr
Loma Chuxing, an EV digital service platform, receives millions in funding.
Tesla’s China sales bounce back despite consumer backlash / WSJ
“Tesla delivered 21,936 cars to Chinese customers in May, almost double the number sold the month before, but still well below the near 36,000 it shipped in March. In recent weeks, Tesla has endured a run of bad publicity over its handling of customer complaints and perceived quality problems, denting its image among Chinese consumers.”
Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales surge 29% in May – auto association / Reuters
Rare earth policies
U.S. targets China rare earth magnets for possible tariffs / FT (paywall)
“Biden considers probe of neodymium magnets.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
May 2020 report from U.S. government lab found Wuhan lab leak theory plausible
U.S. report found it plausible COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab / WSJ (paywall)
“The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was drawn on by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic’s origins during the final months of the Trump administration…The assessment is said to have been among the first U.S. government efforts to seriously explore the hypothesis that the virus leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.”
Notably, the reported May 27, 2020, date on the Lawrence Livermore report is several weeks after then secretary of state Mike Pompeo began to claim he had seen “enormous evidence” the virus was “man-made.”
Natural origins theory evidence
China markets sold mink, civets, stoking natural origins theory / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese markets linked to some of the earliest COVID-19 cases were illegally selling a range of wildlife from which the coronavirus may have spread, according to a study published less than two weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden ordered a deeper probe into the pandemic’s genesis…Mink, masked palm civets, raccoon dogs, Siberian weasels, hog badgers and Chinese bamboo rats were among 38 animal species sold live at markets in Wuhan from May 2017 to November 2019, researchers said Monday in a paper in the journal Scientific Reports originally submitted last October.”
Guangzhou lockdowns to control Delta COVID outbreak
Virus-hit Guangzhou suspends entertainment venues, dine-in meals and markets in key areas amid rising infections / Global Times
Companies face logistics slowdowns, delayed shipments as COVID-19 cases weigh on Guangdong factories / Global Times
Yesterday on SupChina: China fights Delta COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou with lockdowns and mass testing.
Vaccine diplomacy
Nepal resumes vaccination campaign with doses given by China / AP
China may be providing more vaccines to Africa than anyone else, but that’s not saying much / China-Africa Project
China now the largest source of vaccines for African countries / China-Africa Project
Domestic vaccine rollout
Over 794 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China / Xinhua
Over 90% of Beijing adults have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose / Caixin
China clears Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on children / Bloomberg via Caixin
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi Jinping on ethnic issues, science and technology
China’s Xi stresses ‘ethnic unity’ on trip to minority region / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xi Jinping’s speech on science & tech on May 28, 2021 / Pekingnology newsletter
China’s Yangtze economic belt tests Xi’s push for tech independence / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
U.S. military plane in Taiwan
China says U.S. senators visiting Taiwan on military plane a ‘vile provocation’ / Reuters
‘Very vicious political provocation,’ says defense ministry in response to U.S. senators’ visit to Taiwan island by military plane / Global Times
G-7 prepares to write Taiwan Strait into summit statement / Nikkei Asia
China warns US against trade deal with Taiwan / Al Jazeera
“Move comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled a possible resumption of economic talks with Taiwan.”
Hong Kong under the national security law
Hong Kong universities ‘penetrated by foreign forces’ intent on ‘indoctrinating’ students, claims Chief Exec. Carrie Lam / HKFP
Hong Kong organizer of Tiananmen vigil released on bail / Reuters
Group behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Massacre vigil vows to ‘stand firm’ after pro-Beijing figure warns it should disband / HKFP
Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK axes another current affairs show, says change is ‘normal’ / HKFP
Facebook refused all 202 Hong Kong gov’t user data requests since onset of security law / HKFP
Trade pressure from U.S. and Australia
Biden administration sets up ‘strike force’ to go after China on trade / Reuters
“The ‘supply chain trade strike force,’ led by the U.S. trade representative, will look for specific violations that have contributed to a ‘hollowing out’ of supply chains that could be addressed with trade remedies, including toward China, senior administration officials told reporters.”
Australian PM to call for WTO reform as tensions with China mount / Reuters
Central and Eastern Europe diplomacy and discontent
Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2nd China-CEEC Expo / Xinhua (in Chinese here)
China defends Hungary university plan following protest / AP
Hungary appears to back-pedal on Chinese university plans after protests / Reuters
Beijing 2022 Olympics
U.S. consulting allies on ‘shared approach’ to China 2022 Olympics / Reuters
China’s 2022 Olympics a chance to press Beijing on human rights – Canada / Reuters
U.S. presses on COVID origins, but ex-Israel spy chief doesn’t understand why
Blinken vows to hold China accountable on COVID origin / Axios
“Blinken said that if China ‘purports to be a responsible international actor,’ it will have ‘to do everything it can to provide all the information it has to make sure we can hopefully prevent this from happening again.’”
Ex-Mossad chief says he ‘doesn’t understand’ U.S. antagonism toward China / Haaretz
“’China isn’t against us and is not our enemy,’ recently retired Yossi Cohen says, questioning an American push for an investigation into China’s possible role in the spread of the coronavirus.”
Scientist charged for undisclosed China ties while receiving U.S. funding
Tennessee scientist is first to go on trial on charges he hid work in China / WSJ (paywall)
“Prosecutors say the nanotechnology researcher did similar work in both countries while getting money from NASA.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
The 2021 college entrance examination
‘Gaokao’ 2021 in photos / Sixth Tone
A gaokao expert speaks: Scores don’t mean security, money does / Sixth Tone
Hip-hop in Chengdu
How Mintone Records put alternative hip-hop from Chengdu on the map / Radii China
“Beyond the popularity of trap music, Chengdu has so much more going on musically, like a thriving electronic music scene and one of China’s best rock bands in Hiperson. The city is also home to one of the best alternative hip hop labels the country has to offer, Mintone Records.”
Recreational fishing in Hainan
Why big boats can’t replace Hainan’s small-scale fishers / Sixth Tone
“Recreational fishing is a relatively new concept in China,” introduced in development plans starting in 2011 and pushed by the government in places like Hainan Province. The sector “includes fishing trips, seafood restaurants, accommodation for visiting fishers, fishing competitions, festivals, and so on.” But for many small-scale fishers, the “cost of converting [their] home into a restaurant or homestay is just too high.”