Links for Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Xiaomi redoubles efforts in semiconductors
Xiaomi is reportedly recruiting a new team to restart the chip-making process, per Sina Finance (in Chinese).
- “Since the chip is the paragon of cell phone technology,” said CEO Léi Jūn 雷军, “if Xiaomi wants to become a great company, it must master the core technology.”
- The news is the second major push after the smartphone giant debuted its first chip in 2017 — the Peng Pai S1, or “Surge S1” — to an underwhelming reception. Xiaomi also raised its stakes in at least 34 China based chip-related firms in the wake of U.S. sanctions against Huawei last year.
New Chinese semiconductor firms have tripled in 2021 as Beijing and Washington jockey over technological supremacy / SCMP (paywall)
“The number of new company registrations in the semiconductor industry from January to May tripled in China, bolstered by generous national subsidies.”
India drops Li Ning as Olympic sponsor
India dropped Chinese sportswear conglomerate Li Ning as its official kit partner at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, per Reuters.
- The announcement comes amid icy bilateral relations after a border skirmish last year left 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers dead.
- Citing a desire to “respect the sentiments of the people in the country,” the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said its athletes will wear unbranded apparel in Tokyo instead.
- But Li Ning is doing fine. After a disappointing 2020, Li Ning saw an 80% revenue increase in the first quarter of 2021 — benefiting from a recovering economy, a fitness boom, and a backlash against Western brands (Nike, Adidas included) for their stance on Xinjiang cotton.
Chinese energy giants, banks dive into renewables
China Energy, a state-owned energy company, is loading up on renewable energy amid China’s ambitious goal of reaching peak emissions by 2030.
- The company announced plans to procure 15 gigawatts of new solar and wind capacity this year — nearly a three-fold increase from its 2020 total of 5.22 gigawatts.
- The announcement — made at a coal industry event on Saturday — came amidst peaking energy demands and a soaring coal market as the Chinese economy rebounds from the pandemic.
- Beijing is reportedly considering a price cap on coal as China races to achieve its goal of reaching peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.
- China is the largest carbon emitter in the world, with 10 billion metric tons in 2018. It is also currently the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy.
China’s Sinopec targets 500,000 T of ‘green’ hydrogen capacity by 2025 / Reuters
The state-controlled energy giant plans to build plants plants that can make 500,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year from renewable energy sources by 2025.
国开行设立5000亿元专项贷款服务能源领域“碳达峰、碳中和” / 36Kr
Prices continue to soar
China’s surging manufacturing prices put pressure on Beijing to do something about them / WSJ (paywall)
China’s producer-price index jumped 9.0% from a year ago, accelerating from April’s 6.8% increase. The statistics bureau attributed the rise to soaring crude-oil, iron-ore, and metals prices.
The price of goods leaving China’s factories is rising at its fastest pace in 13 years / CNN
China mulls price caps on coal in campaign to tame inflation / Bloomberg (paywall)
China puts a roof on housing prices to contain a red hot property market / WSJ (paywall)
“Shenzhen experiments with maximum prices for secondhand homes, but skeptics worry moves will lead to market distortions.”
Trade tensions keep planes on the ground
Boeing’s big China problem / CNN
China’s Civil Aviation Authority has yet to approve the previously grounded Boeing 737 Max.
- “Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged that China is a major problem in a recent investor presentation, grouping it alongside the Max grounding and the Covid-19 pandemic as one of three “mountains” that Boeing needed to get over.”
Lidar and battery deals for EVs and smart cars
Xiaomi, Meituan co-lead new funding round for lidar developer Hesai / Caixin
Smartphone maker Xiaomi and food delivery firm Meituan are the latest investors endorsing Hesai, a Shanghai-based startup that develops lidar (light detection and radar) sensors for autonomous vehicles and other robotics applications.
CATL and BYD in talks with Apple for EV battery supply / Caixin
China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and BYD are scrambling to win a contract to supply electric vehicle batteries to Apple, which aims to start production of a passenger vehicle in 2024.
Users swiping left on dating app giant Momo
Dating apps operator Momo reports revenue and profit down as paying users shrink / Caixin Global
Momo Inc., which runs two of China’s biggest dating apps, had lackluster quarterly results, with revenue, profit, and paying users all suffering a decline.
Trouble in tech world
Tech crackdown hits Chinese stocks, just not in China / WSJ (paywall)
China technology funds battle to hit profit targets / FT (paywall)
“Our investment decisions have more to do with policy considerations than market principles,” said one executive.
China’s tech workers pushed to limits by surveillance software / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Rapid technological development in China’s tech industry, paired with poor labor regulations, has created a potential for labor abuse.
Ningxia autonomous wine country?
China wants its very own Bordeaux region on edge of Gobi Desert / Bloomberg (paywall)
JPMorgan sanctions Huawei
China’s Huawei to be excluded from influential JPMorgan bond indices / Reuters
Move is the latest in a series of escalating U.S. sanctions against Chinese technology firms.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Kunming’s wild elephants leave town
China’s wild elephants on the move again after day of rest / Reuters
“A roaming herd of 15 wild elephants is on the move again after resting for a day in a patch of forest on the outskirts of the city of Kunming in southwest China, resuming a year-long, 500-kilometre trek that has captured the public’s imagination.”
Asian elephant herd’s epic china trek shines light on human encroachment / Caixin (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 in Qinghai talks ethnic unity and environmental protection
习近平在青海考察时强调 坚持以人民为中心深化改革开放 深入推进青藏高原生态保护和高质量发展 / Xinhua
Xi stresses ecological conservation, high-quality development on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau / Xinhua
Restructuring Hong Kong?
Let’s build a more inclusive Hong Kong, and put people’s happiness first / SCMP (paywall)
Cheah Cheng Hye writes:
We have to acknowledge that housing is in crisis, justifying an emergency response. Hong Kong’s supply response should include massive land reclamation, converting parts of country parks into housing estates and enlisting Beijing’s help to lease land in neighbouring Guangdong province for Hong Kong’s use.
Wolf Warrior diplomats
China’s wolf warriors are turning the world against Beijing / Bloomberg (paywall)
Peter Martin writes: “The country seems incapable of abandoning a disastrous diplomatic strategy.”
Whose Party?
Chinese police detain Maoist leftists ahead of ruling party centenary / Radio Free Asia
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Migrants in society and in the data
What if China’s migrant data was wrong? / Sixth Tone
Beijinger’s tirade against ‘stinky’ migrant sparks condemnation / Caixin
Yet another policy to encourage baby making
China mulls longer parental leave to encourage more births / Sixth Tone