Links for Thursday, June 10, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
CATL and BYD in talks with Apple to supply EV batteries
Two Chinese battery giants, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and BYD, are in preliminary talks with Apple to supply electric vehicle batteries for their passenger vehicle set to debut in 2024, per Reuters.
- Among the prerequisites is that the two companies build manufacturing facilities in the U.S.
- The demand is consistent with the recent government attention toward homegrown supply chains in key technology sectors such as lithium-ion batteries.
- CATL seems to be unwilling: The Tesla battery maker said it was reluctant to build a U.S. factory due to political tensions with its home country and cost troubles, per the article.
- Battery-makers are ramping up production as governments go all in on electric cars: Last week, CATL was reported to be considering a new battery plant in Shanghai, located next to Tesla’s China factory.
Online used car platform bags $300 million
Che Hao Duo (车好多), a platform to buy and sell used cars, just received $300 million in funding leading to a valuation of more than $9 billion, per Late Post (in Chinese). Backers include industry veterans such as IDG Capital and Sequoia.
- Founded in 2015, Che Hao Duo, formerly Guazi.com, is an ecommerce company that runs an online market for all things related to buying and selling used cars.
- The investment anticipates another industry that is ripe for tech disruption: The used car market in China has long been in a fragmented state, with small and medium-sized dealers numbering 150,000 strong.
Fosun Fashion snaps up Italian shoemaker
Fosun Fashion Group (复兴时尚), the luxury brand unit of healthcare-to-travel conglomerate Fosun International, has acquired 100% of Italian shoemaker Sergio Rossi.
- Focus Fashion’s portfolio of global brands includes Lanvin, Wolford, Caruso, and St. John Knits.
- Fosun International operates in over 20 countries and manages over $117 billion in total assets.
- The Chinese market is already “one of Sergio Rossi’s most important markets” (per Jiemian, in Chinese). As for many luxury brands, demand is softening in Europe and the U.S.
Central bank seeks to temper inflation concerns
China central bank chief says inflation under control, vows ‘normal’ monetary policy / Reuters
China’s central bank governor said on Thursday that no major change in monetary policy is coming despite concerns over rising inflation.
China says ‘extraordinary’ coronavirus stimulus policies from US, Europe have ramped up global inflation risks / SCMP (paywall)
Crypto speculation in vogue even as government scrutiny intensifies
China’s millennials bet on cryptocurrencies in hopes of reaching upper middle class / SCMP (paywall)
- “Interest in cryptocurrencies has been surging among China’s young adults, even as the value of major cryptocurrencies has historically experienced swift rises and falls, making them a risky bet.”
- Cryptocurrency speculation is illegal in China, but enforcement has been lax until recently. The government now appears to be making a full-scale effort to eradicate crypto in China, with the rise of casual speculation, alongside environmental concerns of crypto mining, cited as the primary motivation for the crackdown.
China arrests 1,100 for money laundering in crypto bitcoin crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Self-driving delivery vehicles
Alibaba to develop self-driving trucks with logistics unit Cainiao / Reuters
Updates: Washington to review Chinese companies as Beijing tightens grip on data
Trump’s TikTok, WeChat actions targeting China revoked by Biden / WSJ (paywall)
China passes law to strengthen control over tech firms’ data / Bloomberg via Yahoo
Wind power subsidiary stock takes off
Shares in group linked to China’s Three Gorges Dam surge on debut / FT (paywall)
“The renewables company, which is named after the hydropower dam on the Yangtze river, posted China’s second-highest IPO this year. Despite its name, the renewables subsidiary is primarily focused on wind power which has recently received greater emphasis from investors. “
More on worker backlash against 996 work culture
‘Obedience and fear’: the brutal working conditions behind China’s tech boom / FT (paywall)
“Long hours and constant evaluation and ranking has China’s young tech workers referring to themselves as ‘code peasants.’ But social media campaigns are drawing attention to toxic workplace practices, and leadership of tech China’s is starting to notice.”
What happens to car batteries after they die?
Electric car battery recycling in headlights of new regulatory document / Caixin (paywall)
“As China continues to add hundreds of thousands of new-energy cars to its roads each month, regulators are starting to worry about what to do with the millions of batteries that power those vehicles when they reach the end of their useful life.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Will China loosen quarantine requirements by year-end?
China returns to its strict COVID restrictions to fight a new outbreak / NYT (paywall)
“Foreign businesses worry that tough quarantines and restrictions could persist into next year as Beijing struggles with variants and questions about its vaccines…Many businesses expect that China may retain stringent travel restrictions through February, when Beijing will host the Winter Olympics, and possibly through autumn of next year, when the Chinese Communist Party will hold its party congress.”
In China’s new COVID hotspot, police detain those who violate virus prevention measures / CNBC
Earlier on SupChina: China fights Delta COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou with lockdowns and mass testing; China reaches 40% vaccine coverage, aims for 80% by year-end.
Vaccinations
China is vaccinating a staggering 20 million people a day / Nature
“Scientists are impressed by China’s juggernaut of a vaccination drive, through which it is currently administering nearly 60% of all COVID-19 vaccine doses globally.”
Chinese astronauts to blast off to space station later this month?
China set to launch first astronauts to space station with Shenzhou-12 / SpaceNews
“Authorities have yet to reveal the planned launch date nor the identity of the primary and backup crews for the mission. Shenzhou-12 was expected to launch around June 10 Beijing time but a week-long delay to the launch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo mission likely pushed back the date by a similar length of time.”
Rocket on pad, China ready to send 1st crew to space station / AP
COVID origins
EU leaders urge unfettered probe into origins of COVID-19 / Reuters
U.K. health minister says need full investigation into COVID-19 origins / Reuters
G7 leaders will call for fresh WHO inquiry into COVID origins, leaked communique suggests / Guardian
Leading biologist dampens his ‘smoking gun’ COVID lab leak theory / Guardian
Fauci says he didn’t play down China lab-leak theory of COVID-19 origins / WSJ (paywall)
Wuhan markets sold animals that could have infected humans with COVID, study finds / NYT (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xinjiang and Uyghurs
New details of torture, cover-ups in China’s internment camps revealed in Amnesty International report / NBC
“Every former camp detainee Amnesty interviewed in the report recounted cruel and degrading treatment, including torture. The report, released Thursday, is based on interviews with 108 people, including 55 camp survivors and several government cadres who worked in the camps.”
Lawyers urge ICC to probe alleged crimes against Uyghurs / AP
“A group of lawyers presented a dossier of evidence Thursday to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court that they say establishes jurisdiction for the global tribunal to investigate allegations Chinese authorities are involved in grave crimes targeting Uyghurs.”
Biden on China: Trump, but with allies
Biden’s China policy is emerging—and it looks a lot like Trump’s / WSJ (paywall)
Administration officials acknowledge that, overall, the recent steps build on actions taken by Mr. Trump. In the case of the investment blacklist and the orders affecting TikTok and other apps, they say, the Biden White House is aiming to make the measures more enforceable.
“The Biden administration is saying, ‘We think some of the work the Trump administration was doing was essential,’” said a senior administration official. “But they were done in a way that wasn’t necessarily sound and wasn’t built on a framework that could be broadened to include allies and partners.”
Joe Biden rallies allies to take tougher stance on China / FT (paywall)
“The 27-member European bloc and the U.S. intend to ‘closely consult and co-operate’ within ‘similar multi-faceted approaches to China, which include elements of co-operation, competition and systemic rivalry’, according to draft conclusions for the separate EU-US summit next week.”
U.S. commerce chief expressed concerns to Chinese counterpart, Washington says / Reuters
“The Biden administration’s top commerce official told her Chinese counterpart Washington is concerned about Beijing’s industrial policies, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, the latest high-level exchange as the countries spar over disagreements.”
India-China disputes over COVID regulations
Issue visas to students who complied with your vaccination guidelines: India to China / Times of India
China suspends import of frozen seafood from 6 Indian firms after coronavirus traces found on packaging / Times of India
Reported suicide of official whose county co-hosted ultramarathon that ended in disaster
Chinese official’s death draws new attention to fatal ultramarathon / WSJ (paywall)
“Li Zuobi, the Communist Party secretary of Jingtai County in Gansu province, died after falling from his high-rise apartment building in the city of Baiyin on Wednesday morning, according to people familiar with the matter. The 56-year-old official’s death came after he was visited by Communist Party discipline officials earlier that day, the people said.”
Related, on SupChina: China bans extreme sports following Gansu ultramarathon tragedy.
More politics and foreign affairs links:
- U.S., Taiwan officials discuss trade, plan meeting ‘in coming weeks’ – USTR / Reuters
- Japan, Australia share China concerns, augment defense ties / AP
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga angers China after he describes Taiwan as a country / SCMP (paywall)
- Hong Kong chides EU over remarks on electoral system changes / Reuters
- Hungary PM Orban confirms referendum on China university after protest / Reuters
- Australia calls for G7 support of WTO reforms to counter China / FT (paywall)
- Hong Kong teachers urge public broadcaster RTHK to restore deleted shows for use in classroom / HKFP
- ‘Free HK’ sign appears atop Hong Kong’s Lion Rock, as police set to deploy for 2019 protest anniversary / HKFP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Essay by 28-year-old Shanghai woman who wants three or four children
‘You are a rarity among young Chinese women,’ a friend said / NYT (paywall)
Yashu Zhang writes that she felt lonely growing up and wants her future child to have siblings, but also notes, “I suspect I think differently partly because I am married to a foreigner; if I want to bypass the rules, I can leave China.”
Museum culture
China says it will be a “museum power” by 2035 / Economist (paywall)
“It is opening five of them a week, with the Communist Party’s needs in mind.”
More society and culture links: