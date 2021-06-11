Links for Friday, June 11, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Shein copycat completes $22 million Series A funding from A16Z
Earlier this week, SupChina did a deep dive into Shein, a mysterious $45 billion dollar fast-fashion company that surpassed Amazon as the No. 1 most downloaded shopping app in the U.S.
- Enter Cider, a Shein duplicate that just bagged $22 million in funding, led by renowned Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andressen Horowitz.
- Founded just last year, Cider has amassed more than 2 million users from more than 100 countries on social media, per Security Times (in Chinese).
So the guy thought vaping was a risk-free industry?
Investor sues Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX for allegedly misrepresenting risks / WSJ (paywall)
Shareholder Alex Garnett filed a lawsuit on behalf of other RLX investors claiming that the company downplayed potential regulatory risks in pre-IPO paperwork.
Mutual funds now open to foreign institutions
BlackRock gets green light to start offering mutual funds in china / WSJ (paywall)
COVID outbreaks clog global supply chains
The global logistics logjam shifts to Shenzhen from Suez / WSJ (paywall)
“An outbreak at one of the world’s busiest ports in southern China has led to global shipping delays, while infections at key points in the semiconductor supply chain in Taiwan and Malaysia are worsening a global chip shortage that has hindered production in the auto and technology industries.”
Tesla threatens to sue bloggers
Chinese bloggers claim Tesla threatened them with defamation suits / FT (paywall)
- In April, Tesla apologized for its lack of responsiveness to customer concerns following intense criticism from state media.
- But now, the EV maker is back on offense, sending online warning messages to bloggers who they feel made baseless negative claims about the Tesla models.
- The warnings seem to have had their intended effect, as many prominent social media accounts posted retractions and apologies rather than fight a losing court battle with the EV giant.
Huawei’s new focus on autonomous vehicles
China’s Huawei aims to reach driverless car technology in 2025 / Reuters
The new focus on car manufacturing is part of the company’s efforts to diversify in the face of U.S. sanctions.
As factory prices go up, pork prices drop
China fine-tunes pork reserve system as panic selling and sluggish demand send prices tumbling / SCMP (paywall)
- “Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks.”
- Beijing now plans to tap into strategic pork reserves, which were established in 1979 to counteract harmful meat-market fluctuations.
Crackdown on data collection continues
Virtual keyboard apps removed from Chinese app stores / Reuters
Apps developed by companies Sogou and iFlytek were removed from Chinese app stores. China issued guidelines in April to limit mobile apps’ collection of personal data.
Livestreaming is becoming dating apps’ bread and butter
Chinese LGBTQ dating app owner BlueCity derives 80% of first-quarter revenue from livestreaming / Caixin
“In the first quarter, nearly 81% of BlueCity’s total revenue came from livestreaming services.”
TikTok owner launches business-facing brand
ByteDance seeks to monetize its recommendation tech with launch of volcano engine / Caixin
ByteDance said its new venture “will focus on exporting proprietary technologies, including recommendation algorithms, data analytics and artificial intelligence to more corporate clients.”
Vaccine startup Stemirna Therapeutics
Chinese mRNA vaccine developer raises a record $200 million / Caixin Global
The Shanghai-based company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate will soon start a Phase 2 trial.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Photos from the Zhurong rover
China’s Zhurong Mars rover takes a selfie / BBC
“China’s Zhurong rover has sent back a batch of new images from Mars — including a ‘selfie’…The robot, which landed in May, positioned a wireless camera on the ground and then rolled back a short distance to take the snap.”
Coronaviruses in nature, and lab leak debate
Chinese researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats / CNN
“Chinese researchers said Thursday they had found a batch of new coronaviruses in bats including one that may be the second-closest yet, genetically, to the COVID-19 virus…According to the researchers, their discoveries in a single, small region of Yunnan province, southwestern China show just how many coronaviruses there are in bats and how many have the potential to spread to people.”
Wuhan lab row threatens U.S.-China co-operation in science / FT (paywall)
‘0 per cent’ chance: former French official who oversaw safety standards at Wuhan lab dismisses leak theory / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats have a chat, hot-button issues featured in readouts
Senior Chinese diplomat holds phone conversation with U.S. secretary of state / Xinhua (in Chinese here)
“Yang pointed out that recent signs indicate that some anti-China forces are trying to stir up one after another sinister waves to smear China under the excuse of the so-called Xinjiang and Hong Kong-related issues, and they are doomed to failure…The issues related to Xinjiang are not so-called human rights or religion issues, Yang stressed.”
Secretary Blinken’s call with Politburo member Yang / U.S. Department of State
“The Secretary underscored U.S. concern over the deterioration of democratic norms in Hong Kong and the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.”
Blinken raises COVID-19 origins, other U.S. concerns, in call with Chinese counterpart / Reuters
“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency in probes of the origins of COVID-19 in a call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Friday, the State Department said, and also discussed a range of other sensitive topics.”
China calls COVID-19 lab-leak theory ‘absurd,’ Blinken urges transparency / Reuters
“Yang, China’s top diplomat,expressed Beijing’s serious concern to Blinken that some people in the United States were spreading the ‘absurd story’ about the coronavirus escaping from a Wuhan laboratory, Chinese state media said.”
More about the Amnesty report on Xinjiang
New report details firsthand accounts of torture from Uyghur Muslims in China / NPR
Jonathan Loeb, the senior crisis advisor at Amnesty International and the report’s lead author: “We have concluded that every person who is sent to an internment camp experiences torture or other ill treatment, both as a result of the cumulative effects of daily life in the camps and as a result, many of them experienced physical torture during interrogations and punishments during their time in the camp.”
Thermo Fisher and Promega products still purchased in Xinjiang
China still buys American DNA equipment for Xinjiang despite blocks / NYT (paywall)
“The U.S. government has tried to prevent the sale of DNA sequencers, test kits and other products made by American firms to the police in Xinjiang for years, amid concerns raised by scientists and human rights groups that the authorities could use the tools to build systems to track people. The police in the Chinese region of Xinjiang are still buying hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of American DNA equipment despite warnings from the U.S. government that the sale of such technologies could be used to enable human rights abuses in the region.”
Ultramarathon disaster aftermath
China punishes 27 officials after deadly ultramarathon kills 21 participants / Reuters via CNBC
Peking University economist says three-child policy won’t have long-lasting effect
China can’t reverse declining birthrate, top economist says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“‘I don’t think we can drastically raise the birthrate,’ Yao Yang, dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, said in an interview. The government’s move to allow families to have three children could lead to a short-term increase in births, but ‘we cannot expect the effect to continue for a long time,’ he said.”
More politics and foreign affairs links:
- China denounces U.S.-Australian navy drills as muscle flexing / AP
- Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial / AP
- As trade with China grows despite tensions, Modi’s ‘self-reliant India’ dream fades / SCMP (paywall)
- Hong Kong democrats to plead guilty over banned 2020 Tiananmen Massacre vigil / HKFP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Shanghai film festival at full capacity for Party centenary
Shanghai Int’l Film Festival opens with pride and patriotism / Sixth Tone
“The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) kicks off Friday with a series of patriotic movies as a tribute to the Communist Party of China ahead of its 100th anniversary next month.”
LGBT+ rights in Hong Kong
‘A huge relief’: Hong Kong’s LGBT+ community hails court ruling granting parental rights for same-sex partners / HKFP
Cosmetic surgery trends
China’s ‘elf ear’ cosmetic surgery increasingly sought by young people seeking a thinner, slimmer face / SCMP (paywall)