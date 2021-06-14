Editor’s note for Monday, June 14, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
We won’t send a newsletter tomorrow unless there is important breaking news: We’re having a company retreat to examine our past sins and successes, and make plans for the future.
If you have feedback for us about any of our newsletters, our website or new company database, our podcasts and events, or anything else we do, we’d love to hear it. Simply reply to this email.
Our word of the day is to slander China (诬蔑中国 wūmiè zhōngguó), what the Chinese Embassy in London accused the G7 statement yesterday of doing.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief