Jeremy Lin announces return to CBA’s Beijing Ducks
Also: China's men's soccer team plays Syria in a critical game on Tuesday. With a draw, China all but secures advancement into the next stage of World Cup qualifying.
After leaving China to pursue his NBA dream — ultimately failing to win an NBA contract after playing very well in the G League — Jeremy Lin will be returning to the Beijing Ducks. The 32-year-old revealed the news on Twitter.
No regrets about the past, excited for the future. Still got a lot of basketball left in me and we’ll see where this road goes. Beijing Ducks, excited to be back! Thank you all for going on this journey with me #NeverDone pic.twitter.com/axfivntlCO
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 11, 2021
During his first stint for the Ducks during the COVID-plague 2019-20 season, Lin led the club to a top-four finish in the regular season and a narrow semifinal defeat to eventual champions Guangdong.
In that season, the native Californian averaged 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, and was selected a CBA All-Star. Li was also nominated for CBA defensive player of the year.
Lin left China last season intending to win a new NBA contract. Instead, a season in the G-League followed for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Lin was the fourth-highest point scorer in the league, leading the Warriors to a second-place regular-season finish and semifinal appearance, but he was never called up to the NBA.
Lin returns to a Ducks team that has struggled in his absence, slipping from fourth to ninth in the regular season. Beijing last won the CBA title in 2015, with Stephon Marbury playing a central role for the club. Lin hopes to play a similar role as he tries to turn around the fortunes of one of China’s biggest clubs.
Fallout from Gansu marathon continues as 27 government officials punished
Chinese authorities have punished 27 government officials over the deaths of 21 ultramarathon runners last month.
As reported by China Daily, the Gansu Discipline Inspection and Supervision departments handed down punishments that “included dismissals, demotions and disciplinary warnings,” with two officials investigated for suspected duty crimes.
Meanwhile, Xinhua reported that the Communist Party secretary and Baiyin mayor had been disciplined, with the magistrate of Jingtai County removed from her post.
Separately, it was also reported that the CCP chief in Jintai, Li Zuobi, had died in what was described as a suicide.
The owner of the company that organized the ultramarathon race was also arrested in the government action.
News of the Gansu tragedy made headlines around the world last month as runners were hit with sudden freezing temperatures and high winds in a high-altitude part of the 100-kilometer race.
At the time, organizers were criticized for the lack of safety measures and a slow response to the severe weather conditions.
The tragedy also caused the China General Administration of Sport to suspend all extreme sports until further notice.
Other Stories:
China plays Syria on Tuesday in its final group game in the second round of World Cup qualifying. With a draw, it will most likely advance to the third stage of qualifying for Qatar 2022. While Syria has already secured first place in Group A, the four top second-place teams also advance to the next stage.
Korea Republic beat Lebanon 2:1 in the last game of the FIFA World Cup qualifying(AFC) 2nd round- it increases China NT's chance of advancing to the next round. 1 point against Syria on Tuesday is enough(unless Jordan win Australia by 7 goals, probability exists only in theory). pic.twitter.com/ZNveRgHHQv
— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) June 13, 2021
Ronaldo and women’s volleyball coach Láng Píng 郎平 most marketable sports stars in China (Sport Business)
China on track to become world-class Winter Sports hub, say IOC (SCMP)
Indian Olympic Association cut ties with sportswear manufacturer Li Ning after public backlash (Nikkei)
Chinese sprinter Sū Bǐngtiān 苏炳添 goes sub 10 ahead of Tokyo Olympics (Yahoo)
