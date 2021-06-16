Links for Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
The Kuaishou vs. TikTok rivalry shifts to Latin America and Southeast Asia
Kuaishou is the second-largest Chinese short-video platform behind archnemesis TikTok. Today, LatePost (in Chinese) reported that the battle for global supremacy is playing out in Brazil and Indonesia.
- TikTok executives reportedly held a meeting in May to discuss how to respond to Kuaishou’s $1 billion budget for overseas expansion in 2021.
- “Whatever they burn, we’ll burn the same,” said TikTok’s CEO.
- Both companies are rewarding new users with cash. App referrals used to be $6. Now, as the two companies battle for supremacy, users can get up to $20 in rewards.
Hydrogen-powered vehicles are making headway in China
China pushes hydrogen energy to achieve carbon goals / Caixin Global
In the rush to achieve its ambitious carbon reduction goals, China is pursuing hydrogen power alongside electric vehicles.
The problem is infrastructure: Building hydrogen stations is a much harder sell than a Tesla wall charger.
- Nonetheless, Shanghai plans to roll out 5,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles within four years. The China Society of Automotive Engineers estimates that the number of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in use will reach 100,000 by 2025 and 1 million by 2035.
- The complexity of the hydrogen industry chain means that the tech will likely be more common in commercial vehicles, not passenger cars.
Secondhand goods platform preparing for IPO
Used gadget specialist Aihuishou aims for $261 million IPO / Caixin Global
Last week, Che Hao Duo, a platform for used cars, received $300 million in funding (in Chinese). Yesterday, a platform for used electronics, Aihuishou, filed a prospectus with plans to IPO in New York.
- Aihuishou is a Chinese electronics reselling platform with both an online and an offline presence. The company set a target of $261 million, which would value the largest secondhand goods platforms in China at a bit under $4 billion.
- In its IPO prospectus, Aihuishou disclosed a deep strategic reliance on China’s No. 2 ecommerce giant, JD.com.
- China’s secondhand goods platforms reported a net loss of 470.6 million yuan ($72.5 million) last year, down from 704.9 million yuan ($119) in 2019. But revenues rose nearly 25%, with transactions up almost 50%.
Digital catering service company raises several million dollars
连锁餐饮数字化服务商「奥琦玮」完成数亿元D轮融资，北创投领投 / 36Kr
Acewill, or Ao Qi Wei, is a platform that helps chain restaurants digitize their business. It has worked with some big names like Starbucks, KFC, McDonalds, and domestic bubble tea brand HEYTEA. It just completed a Series D funding of several hundred million yuan (tens of millions of dollars).
Trouble for retail giant Suning’s founder
A Beijing court froze more than a quarter of Suning founder Zhāng Jìndōng’s 张近东 shares in Suning.com, as the retail giant continues to be dogged by financial turmoil, according to a company filing (in Chinese).
- Last year, Suning.com reported a 4.3 billion yuan ($670 million) net loss, a big reversal from a 9.8 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) net profit in 2019.
- The crisis started last year amid losses in Suning Holdings’ brick-and-mortar retail business and debts it took on during an acquisition spree from 2015 to 2019.
Didi reveals $45 million in unpaid fares by passengers last year
Yesterday, on Weibo, Sūn Shū 孙枢, the CEO of Didi, announced a plan that encourages carpooling during rush hour while ensuring drivers are paid sufficiently.
- But that wasn’t what made headlines. Sun also revealed that Didi paid out 500 million yuan ($78 million) in compensation last year to drivers for various reasons, including the period where there were no passengers in the car.
- The most expensive? About 279 million yuan ($44 million) was paid in compensation to drivers for passengers who didn’t pay their fees.
Xinjiang human rights crisis dogs electronic components industry
The Xinjiang human rights crisis has roiled the cotton industry as Western sanctions choke supply chains — but that’s not the only industry hurting.
- OFILM Group, a major Chinese electronic component vendor, just closed its main factory, in Guangdong, which supplies cameras for smartphones, per AsiaBiz (in Japanese).
- Apple, one of its major customers, reportedly terminated its business with the company after its involvement in Uyghur human rights abuses surfaced.
- Last summer, the U.S. Department of Commerce blacklisted a subsidiary of OFILM Group, along with 10 others, for their involvement in the forced labor of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
Market for a spiky, pungent fruit skyrockets
Malaysian ‘designer durians’ are carving out niche in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
After Malaysian farmers got approval to freeze and export durians in 2019, they quickly became China’s top import fruit.
Blackstone poised to acquire major Chinese office developer
Blackstone to buy office developer SOHO China in $3 billion deal / Reuters
- Blackstone Group “will buy all issued shares in SOHO China Ltd for HK$23.7 billion ($3.05 billion) and maintain its stock market listing.”
- SOHO “is 64% owned by the husband-and-wife founding team of Chairman Pān Shíyì 潘石屹 and Chief Executive Zhāng Xīn 张欣. They will together retain a stake of about 9% in the company and become its second-largest shareholder.”
Related: China regulator approves first wholly foreign-owned money market broker / Reuters
All kinds of crazy action in metal markets
China to release metal reserves in effort to tame commodities rally / WSJ (paywall)
“China said it would begin to sell major industrial metals from state stockpiles, an effort to squelch factory-gate price increases that have hit a 13-year high and are stoking fears of global inflation.”
Copper falls to eight-week low on fear China might release stockpiles / WSJ (paywall)
Rusal sees China’s recycled aluminium output almost tripling by 2030 / Reuters
China’s Ganfeng to pay $130 million for stake in Mali lithium mine / Reuters
- The China-Africa Project on Twitter: “It’s pretty hardcore for a company to invest $130 million in a country that’s had TWO military coups within the past year alone. One really has to wonder what kind of risk insurance these guys have for a deal like this.”
Shein sued for copycat clothing as Chinese retail shows gains
Maker of Dr. Martens boots sues Chinese fast fashion upstart Shein / Caixin
- AirWair, maker of “workers’-boot-turned-luxury-footware,” says Shein knowingly marketed, distributed, and sold “direct and obvious copies” of Dr. Martens boots.
- Shein, the fast-fashion unicorn, has faced accusations of intellectual property theft in the past, and settled out of court.
- “The items were sold on Shein’s website for as little as $19, according to screenshots provided in an AirWair filing. By comparison, Dr. Martens’ flagship ‘1460’ boots sell for $150 on the company’s U.S. website.”
Last week on SupChina: A look inside Shein, the $45 billion retail enigma upending the global fashion industry.
Crackdown on “wealth management”
China steps up crackdown on $1 trillion bank wealth products / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Banks and wealth managers can no longer use money invested in so-called cash management products to buy long-term debt or bonds rated below AA+, according to long-awaited rules published on Friday.”
Taobao leaks “1.1 billion pieces of user information”
Alibaba falls victim to Chinese web crawler in large data leak / WSJ (paywall)
Uprooted crypto miners eyeing Texas
China is kicking out more than half the world’s bitcoin miners – and a whole lot of them could be headed to Texas / CNBC
Retail sales and industrial production grew by 12.4% and 8.8% YoY
China’s retail sales ‘bright spot’ amid uneven economic recovery / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Another huge hydropower project
China’s giant Wudongde hydro project put into full operation / Reuters
China’s latest Yangtze mega dam powers up all units as country banks on hydropower to curb greenhouse gases / SCMP (paywall)
COVID-19 vaccines
Malaysia says China to contribute 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines / Reuters
Brazil to buy single-shot Chinese COVID-19 vaccine / Reuters
The nomadic elephants of Yunnan
Conservationists try guiding China’s wandering elephants home / Sixth Tone
COVID-19 origins
Trump administration’s hunt for pandemic ‘lab leak’ went down many paths and came up with no smoking gun / Washington Post (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Ongoing trial of Chinese professor charged on FBI China Initiative in Tennessee
Federal agents admit to falsely accusing Chinese professor of being a spy / The Hill
Federal agents falsely accused UT professor of spying for China / Knox News
Julian Ku 古舉倫 on Twitter: “This is outrageous behavior from the FBI, and it should cause us to rethink our trust in the China Initiative. [On the other hand], Hu is not being charged with being a spy, he is charged with lying on his grant applications and all this FBI malfeasance doesn’t necessarily exonerate him.”
What is behind China’s Uyghur repression?
The Soviet origins of Xi’s Xinjiang policy / Diplomat
Christopher Vassallo writes: “Xi Jinping’s campaign of repression in Xinjiang is tinged with an urgency that only historical parallel can provide. The Soviet Union’s collapse haunts his brutal crackdown there.”
Related podcast: Sinica interview with Tashi Rabgey and James Millward: The move toward assimilation.
Disappearing Uyghur culture
Hilton hotel to be built in Xinjiang after China bulldozes mosque / The Telegraph (paywall)
“Xinjiang’s disappearing heritage was especially stark in Hotan’s city center, where the Telegraph visited nine former mosque locations. Most, like the planned Hilton hotel site, had been completely demolished and converted for uses including a car park.”
The story is accompanied by (free) videos on YouTube:
- The cultural erasure of the Uyghurs
- China’s programme to create a more docile region
- What it’s really like to report on China’s treatment of the Uyghurs
The punishment of Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai could face life in prison as security law trial moved to higher court / HKFP
State media seeks TikTok stars?
China state TV channel CGTN enlists UK student influencers / The Times (paywall)
“China’s state TV station has been targeting British university campuses and offering students the chance to win thousands of pounds by becoming pro-Beijing social media influencers.”
Chinese political language, ideology, and Xi’s history
China’s political discourse May 2021: From “involution” to “lying down” / Sinocism
China repackages its history in support of Xi’s national vision / WSJ (paywall)
Megacities
Chongqing, Chengdu top new first-tier cities by population / Ecns.cn
“Among China’s 15 new first-tier cities, two saw their permanent population surpass 20 million, while 11 are over the 10 million mark.”
Facts on the undersea ground in the Taiwan Strait
Line in the sand: Chinese dredgers are stealing Taiwan, bit by bit / Nikkei (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
“Are men in China okay?”
(Chinese) dudes rock / Chaoyang Trap
“Here’s our eighth issue: A critical contribution to the field of Manthropology. We profile China’s equivalents to Joe Rogan, Tim Ferriss and Naval Ravikant and ask: are men in China okay?”
Hong Kong crime
Manhunt under way in Hong Kong after robbers assault worker, flee with electronic parts worth more than HK$5 million / SCMP (paywall)
Online bullying (and censorship)
China to crack down on online fanclubs over bullying concerns / Guardian
“China’s internet watchdog has launched a crackdown on the country’s ‘chaotic’ online celebrity fanclubs, accusing them of contributing to a culture of abuse and of manipulating public opinion.”