Editor’s note for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Today, police in Hong Kong arrested five editors of the Apple Daily, the pro-democracy tabloid whose owner, Jimmy Lai (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng), is already in prison on national security charges. The editors were charged with “colluding with foreign powers [under] the sweeping national security law — the first time the legislation has been used against the press,” reports the Associated Press.
We said that press freedom in Hong Kong died on October 5, 2018, when the territory for the first time refused to renew the visa of a foreign correspondent, apparently on political grounds. The crackdown on Apple Daily is a sign that we are entering the end game.
How long can it be before the South China Morning Post and even the tiny Hong Kong Free Press start feeling Beijing’s icy breath on their necks?
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief