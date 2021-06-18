Links for Friday, June 18, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Bubble tea chain seeks $660 million in Hong Kong IPO
Since last year, speculation has been brewing regarding the IPOs of China’s two largest bubble tea brands: HEYTEA 喜茶 and Nayuki (奈雪の茶).
Today, Nayuki — Naixue tea in Chinese — filed for an initial public offering of $657 million in Hong Kong, per Caixin Global.
- Founded in 2015, Nayuki sells fresh-fruit tea, bubble milk tea, and baked goods. The Shenzhen-based company had 556 outlets in 70 Chinese cities at the end of May.
- Nayuki plans to use its IPO proceeds to double in size, opening 650 new stores by 2022.
- Nayuki has 20% of China’s tea beverage market, second behind HeyTea. The boba frontrunner is also said to be gearing up for its own IPO in Hong Kong by the end of 2021.
Huarong sells billions in long-anticipated restructuring plan
Huarong, one of China’s “Big Four” state-owned distressed debt managers, roiled financial markets earlier this year after it failed to produce its 2020 financials in late March.
- Huarong has been under bad weather ever since the arrest of its former chairman, Lài Xiǎomín 赖小民, in April 2018, for corruption charges. He was executed in January.
- The bad-debt manager is now seeking to sell multibillion-dollar assets to reduce the financial risks accumulated from years of corruption and bad investments.
CATL fires up new battery factory in southwestern China
China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) — the world’s leading battery maker and Tesla supplier — announced that its new battery plant in Yibin city, Sichuan Province would begin operation after a year and a half. Shares rose 3.4% following the news.
- The factory is set to produce an annual battery capacity of 15 gigawatt hours (GWh). In the next phase, the factory will be upgraded to an annual capacity of 30 GWh.
- The global electric vehicle industry boom has forced CATL to ramp up production.
Soul’s updated prospectus reveals Tencent is major backer
In May, SupChina reported that Soul, a social media platform that uses an AI algorithm to match users with new friends, submitted an IPO to the U.S.
- In an updated prospectus sent today, Soul revealed (in Chinese) that Tencent owns up to 49.9% of the app.
China’s business moguls recoil
As China scrutinizes its entrepreneurs, a power couple cashes out / NYT (paywall)
Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin, the power couple behind real estate developer Soho China, rode the country’s economic rise to fame and fortune. But with Beijing’s increased scrutiny of entrepreneurs and big business, the couple is following other business moguls by shrinking from the public view.
China orders billionaire to lie low after poem post sparks fury / Bloomberg (paywall)
Leaked document details Sichuan’s coming bitcoin ban
四川清退加密货币挖矿 矿场借壳水电消纳的幻想破灭 / Caixin
A document detailing the Sichuan Provincial Energy Bureau’s strategy for eradicating Bitcoin mining projects began to circulate in WeChat groups on Friday. The document sets a clear timetable for removal of mining:
- Projects already reported to the government will be removed by June 20th.
- Power companies have until June 25th to report all other mining activities to the National Development and Reform Commission.
A deep dive into China’s antitrust drive
How China is targeting big tech / FT (paywall)
China’s antitrust drive is forcing companies like Alibaba to prioritize their public image in the face of growing public anger over ruthless business practices. Beijing aims to reorient big business toward social welfare and national ambition, but China’s antitrust watchdog will need to beef up in order to take on the country’s tech behemoths.
Shenzhen to legalize self-driving cars
South China city Shenzhen gets ready to give self-driving cars their own plates / Caixin
“The southern boomtown of Shenzhen is preparing to issue special license plates for self-driving vehicles, in a first for China that will allow the vehicles to run legally on public roads and promote the industry’s development.”
Didi given green light to test autonomous vehicles in Beijing pilot zone / Caixin
Smart cars and Internet of Things face growing cybersecurity risks / Caixin
Washington putting the squeeze on Chinese tech
F.C.C. proposes more restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment / NYT (paywall)
The FCC will consider making it illegal for U.S. companies to buy telecom equipment from China. Huawei said the proposed changes are “without merit.”
Pacific undersea cable project sinks after U.S. warns against Chinese bid / Reuters
Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden order -sources / Reuters
China continues to open financial sector
Japanese firm poised to open first fully foreign-owned money broking business in China / Caixin
Liberalizing the money broking business was part of Beijing’s 2019 plan to “speed up the opening of its financial sector to foreign companies.”
Microsoft sees opening as Chinese business moves to the cloud
Microsoft plans massive China expansion in Asia-wide cloud push / Bloomberg via Yahoo
Microsoft will build four data centers in China by 2022, capitalizing on a pandemic driven surge in demand for online business-facing services.
Beijing taking hands-off approach to yuan
Why China has learned to relax about its currency / Economist (paywall)
China used to intervene directly to manipulate exchange rates. But in the past four years, the government has been learning to live with fluctuations in the Yuan’s value.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Death of a leading nuclear scientist
Leading Chinese nuclear scientist dies in fall from building / SCMP (paywall)
“Zhāng Zhìjiǎn 张志俭, the vice-president of Harbin Engineering University, was found dead on Thursday. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.”
Two unearthed fossils suggest new species
New fossils of giant rhinos — the largest land mammals ever — are found in China / NBC
Fossils from two giant rhinos, dating back about 22 million years, have been unearthed in China. Scientists classified them as a new species, called Paraceratherium linxiaense.
Vaccine drive picks up steam
China’s COVID-19 vaccination drive nears 1 billion doses / NYT (paywall)
Over 966 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China / Xinhua
China forges ahead with new satellites
China launches new group of classified Yaogan-30 satellites / Space News
Analysis: China, Europe pulling ahead of U.S. in commercial satellite imaging / Space News
Beijing successfully launched a group of satellites on Friday. As the U.S. falls behind on satellite imaging, Dave Gauthier, director of commercial and business operations at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), cites “bad policy.”
First rare-disease patient gives hope for experimental foreign drugs
In a first, rare-disease patient given experimental foreign drug / Sixth Tone
The treatment has “sparked hope among people with rare diseases for gaining access to medication still undergoing trials abroad or not yet approved by Chinese authorities.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
When will Biden and Xi shake hands?
White House considering talks between Biden and China’s Xi / Reuters
Biden-Xi meeting ‘likely’ at October G-20 summit, U.S. says / Nikkei Asia
Biden and Xi are both expected to attend the G20 meeting in October hosted by Italy, a possible venue for the two to meet.
When will birth restrictions truly end?
China considers lifting all childbirth restrictions by 2025 / WSJ (paywall)
“Policy makers are discussing the possibility of fully doing away with birth restrictions by 2025, the end of the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s current five-year economic plan…China will likely begin by eliminating birth restrictions in provinces where the birthrate is the lowest before enacting nationwide changes.”
Crackdown on suspects after Hubei gas explosion that killed 25 and left 138 injured…
Gas company boss among eight detained over deadly explosion / Caixin (paywall)
…As Beijing pledges harsh penalties ahead of Party anniversary
China pledges harsh penalties ahead of party anniversary / AP
“China is pledging to harshly punish anyone responsible for major industrial accidents or outbreaks of violence in coming days as the ruling Communist Party prepares lavish celebrations for its centenary on July 1.”
U.S. “China Initiative” prosecutions
Mistrial in Justice Dept. fraud case against college professor prompts renewed scrutiny of agency’s ‘China Initiative’ / Washington Post
“A Knoxville judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after a 12-member jury deadlocked in the case of Anming Hu, 52, a Chinese Canadian charged in February 2020 with federal counts of wire fraud and making false statements.”
Chinese scientists ensnared in U.S. visa fraud legal battle / Reuters
Song Chen is one of at least five Chinese researchers detained on visa fraud charges. All the Chinese scientists have pleaded not guilty to falsifying visa applications to conceal military ties, among other charges.
U.S. general tamps down Washington speculation on imminent Taiwan invasion
Low probability of China trying to seize Taiwan in near term -top U.S. general / Reuters
China lacks capability and intent to invade Taiwan now: top U.S. general / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Moscow-Beijing cooperation good for show, lacks teeth
Chinese-Russian defense cooperation is more flash than bang / Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Beijing and Moscow relations are at an all-time high, yet military cooperation is “more about show than substance. The two nations are pursuing high-profile cooperative defense ventures, but the relationship falls short of an alliance. Defense cooperation is more notable for the message it sends to the world—and especially to Washington—than for its practical operational benefits.”
Italy is reviewing its Belt and Road agreement, not necessarily canceling
Rebecca Arcesati on Twitter: “Leaked document being prepared by Italy’s MFA for PM Draghi ahead of his upcoming meeting with Chinese premier Li Keqiang calls for deepening implementation of the 2019 BRI MoU. This shows the complex web of interests at play here. Rome can’t/won’t just scrape the MoU overnight.”
Foreign nationals among 11 killed in Nepal floods, 25 missing
Chinese, Indian workers among 11 killed in Nepal floods, 25 missing / Reuters
Strategic interests in the Caribbean
Assessing China’s presence and power in the Caribbean / Lawfare
“Regional governments [in the Caribbean] actively seek deals from Chinese firms and government organizations—often with significant success.” Deeper China-Caribbean engagement may throw a wrench in U.S. strategic interests with the islands, home to offshore financial centers and tax benefits.
Mapping China’s influence
Mapped: the countries where China’s influence surpassed the U.S. / Axios
“Over the last three decades: America’s global influence has stagnated, Europe’s has waned, and China’s has rapidly expanded. China is the leading power across most of sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia and is catching up to the U.S. in its own hemisphere.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Reflecting on a skiing vacation in China
Learning to ski in a country of beginners / New Yorker (paywall)
An essay by Peter Hessler about the leadup to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and all its controversies and obstacles.
Love across borders amid COVID-19
In Hong Kong and Shenzhen, a cross-border couple overcomes COVID-19 restrictions / CNN
Renowned translator and professor Xǔ Yuānchōng 许渊冲 dies at 100
Venerated literary translator Xu Yuanchong dies at age 100 / Caixin
Medical discrimination for unmarried women
Siyuan Meng on Twitter: “I was denied a gynecological exam during my annual physical exam this morning at a Shanghai public hospital just because I am not married. ‘You are not married so you are a virgin, therefore you don’t need a gynecological exam,’ said the doctor unimpressively…”
Suspended polygamy advocate sparks controversy
Chinese academic suspended for advocating polygamy / Guardian