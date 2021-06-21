Links for Monday, June 21, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Australia takes China to the WTO
China’s imposition of anti-dumping duties on Australian wine exports escalated further on Saturday when Australia said it would take the case to the WTO, per Reuters.
- Relations with China took a nosedive last year after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.
- China responded by imposing tariffs on wine and other exports.
Ups and downs for 6/18, China’s Black Friday
June 18 or 6/18 festival (618节 liù yào bā jié) is an ecommerce marketing event in China similar to Black Friday in the U.S. This year:
- Home appliance sales, which usually make up the bulk of the deals on June 18, underperformed, per Securities Daily (in Chinese).
- New Chinese startups had a breakout moment — 459 brands, all less than three years old, saw their sales soar on Tmall.com, per Caixin Global.
- Weak consumer spending has slowed China’s post-pandemic recovery. Retail sales in China increased 12.4% year-on-year in May, 2% lower than a Bloomberg prediction.
A new way to get Chinese consumers to finance real estate deals
China’s first public REITs start trading on stock market / Xinhua
Nine Real Estate Investment Trusts began public trading in China on Monday, with five and four on the Shanghai Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, respectively. The trusts will provide new capital for debt-ridden local governments while allowing ordinary citizens to get in on China’s infrastructure growth.
More on REITs: China REIT projects to test retail investors’ appetite / Caixin
Energy-drink stock spikes
Market mystified by energy-drink maker’s skyrocketing stock / Caixin
The share price of Eastroc Beverage, whose products are number two in China only to Red Bull, has shot up so quickly in the last month that even company executives are hoping it cools off.
Asset management industry struggles to break old habits
The lagging overhaul of China’s $3.9 trillion bank WMP sector / Caixin
Banks in China have been slow to comply with new regulations for wealth management products, which make up a third of China’s asset management sector.
China’s banking regulator adds limits on wealth management marketing / Caixin
China’s new asset management rules face uncertainty / Caixin
Oppo, Vivo, Xiamo cutting into iPhone’s global 5G lead
Chinese smartphone brands play catch-up with Apple in global 5G race / Caixin
“Growth in shipments of the three Chinese brands came as Apple suffered a quarter-on-quarter shipment decline of 23%.”
North Face did about-face on Uyghur repression
North Face owner pulled Xinjiang criticism, then reinstated it / WSJ (paywall)
VF, which makes North Face jackets and Vans shoes, is caught between pressure in America for corporations to become politically conscious, and Chinese consumers’ rejection of companies they deem hostile to the CCP.
Xi Jinping’s call with Congo’s president
China agrees to reschedule Congo Republic’s $2.4 bln debt – minister / Reuters
The president of the Congo Republic (Brazzaville), Denis Sassou Nguesso, told Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 that the country’s debt, which was previously restructured in 2019, had again become unsustainable due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Xi calls for greater development of China-Congo Republic relations / Xinhua (in Chinese here)
China’s recent college grads struggling to find work even as unemployment falls
China’s falling unemployment masks a lack of jobs for the young / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Anecdotal reports suggest a mismatch between jobs and skills in the economy…Part of the reason is China’s unbalanced economic growth since the pandemic, with services industries — which are more suited to graduate jobs — slower to recover than manufacturing.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COVID vaccines and quarantine requirements in Hong Kong, Singapore
Hong Kong study finds ‘substantial’ antibody-level difference between BioNTech, Sinovac jab recipients / SCMP
“Amount of antibodies does not directly reflect individual’s level of protection, but researcher notes increasing evidence that higher levels generally correspond with greater immunity against infection.”
Hong Kong to shorten quarantine for most arrivals to 7 days / Reuters
Coronavirus: Hong Kong businesses say easing of ‘vaccine bubble’, quarantine rules too conservative, too late / SCMP (paywall)
Singapore allows Sinovac shots but casts doubt on effectiveness / NYT (paywall)
“But even though initial demand for the shot appeared to be strong, Singapore’s government has so far stopped short of adding it to the national vaccination program.”
China reaches 1 billion vaccine doses, but needs to double to reach herd immunity
China vaccination drive passes 1 billion dose mark / Caixin
“Herd immunity will only be reached when 2 billion doses have been administered nationwide or 1 billion people are fully vaccinated, Yang [Zhanqiu, professor of the Medical Virology Research Institute at Wuhan University] said, as this means 700 million people will have gained immunity against Covid-19.”
China says up to 85 percent of population needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity / SCMP (paywall)
Delta COVID in Dongguan
China’s Dongguan is latest southern city to be hit by COVID-19 / Reuters
Guangdong Province has been fighting a COVID-19 outbreak for 31 days. Almost 90% of infections occurred in the provincial capital of Guangzhou.
South China city to test all 8 million residents after Delta variant found / Caixin
U.S. sends Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses
U.S. sends Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge / AP
“The U.S. sent 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan on Sunday, tripling an earlier pledge in a donation with both public health and geopolitical meaning.”
Garbage pile found in Kekexili nature reserve
Garbage dumped by tourists, truckers turn China’s ‘roof of world’ into eyesore / SCMP (paywall)
Trash pit at scenic Qinghai highway raises ecological concerns / Sixth Tone
“Even with authorities capping the number of visitors to Hoh Xil to minimize environmental damage, tourists as well as the vehicles that pass through the site have been blamed for polluting the area.”
Less coal on the Belt and Road?
Report: The Belt and Road is becoming greener as China backs away from financing coal power projects / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Jin Liqun, president of AIIB, speaks on AIIB, India, Belt & Road, coal financing, Bretton Woods, etc. / Pekingnology
Translation of a speech by Jīn Lìqún 金立群, the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and once China’s vice finance minister, at the 3rd symposium of the China International Finance 30 Forum, on May 16, 2021.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Apply Daily set to shut down after assets frozen
HK’s Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser / Reuters
Apple Daily will stop operations by Wednesday – local media / Reuters
Hong Kong’s Apple Daily says only has cash for few weeks after assets frozen / Reuters
Apple Daily will be forced to shut “in a matter of days” after authorities froze the company’s assets under a national security law, and most of its employees have resigned.
Last Friday on SupChina: Outcry over ‘chilling’ effect of Hong Kong media arrests for ‘foreign collusion.’
Chinese in Afghanistan urged to evacuate
China tells its nationals to leave Afghanistan urgently as violence spirals / SCMP (paywall)
There has been a “rapid rise in violence in the country as the Taliban recaptures territories ahead of the complete withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops.”
China’s embassy said on Saturday that “Chinese citizens and organizations needed to take extra precautions and strengthen their emergency preparedness.”
Context on SupChina: Why China is mostly unhappy with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Bipartisan demands from Washington for a “real” and “full” investigation on Chinese soil into COVID origins
China ‘risks international isolation’ over investigation into coronavirus origin: Biden aide / Bloomberg via SCMP
“China will risk international isolation if it fails to allow a ‘real’ investigation on its territory into the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said…The goal is to present China with ‘a stark choice: Either they will allow, in a responsible way, investigators in to do the real work of figuring out where this came from, or they will face isolation in the international community,’ Sullivan said in an interview on Fox News Sunday.”
Rubio pushes for new China sanctions amid questions over coronavirus lab leak theory / Yahoo News
“Rubio’s measure would target the Chinese Academy of Sciences (including hundreds of affiliates and satellites), prohibiting the U.S. government from funding ‘any joint research or other collaborative projects’ unless Chinese authorities allow a full investigation into the virus’s origins within 90 days of the bill’s passage.”
Germany not on board with intensified U.S.-China rivalry
Germany’s Armin Laschet warns against cold war with China / FT (paywall)
“Armin Laschet, frontrunner to become Germany’s next chancellor, has warned of the dangers of a new cold war against China, agreeing with Angela Merkel that Beijing was as much a partner as a systemic rival.”
Imran Khan on Uyghur Muslims
Pakistan PM mum about China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims / Axios
“Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly refused to acknowledge China’s repression of Uyghur Muslims, deflecting to other global human rights issues and citing China’s denial of the crackdown in Xinjiang.”
Why Imran Khan refuses to call out China on Uyghur situation / Firstpost
Khan said, “Our discussions with the Chinese will always be behind closed doors.”
Hong Kong self-censorship and political expression
Embattled democracy coalition cancels Hong Kong’s annual July 1 march; will discuss disbanding / HKFP
“Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protest coalition has said that they will not organise this year’s July 1 protest, citing administrative difficulties and the city’s political environment.”
11 more district councillors quit Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Civic Party / HKFP
‘#Hong Kong is very beautiful’ hashtag trends online after Watsons Water bottles taken off shelves / HKFP
“Thousands of social media users criticised Watsons’ decision to withdraw a special bottled water series with the theme ‘#Hong Kong is very beautiful’ from supermarkets, a decision seen by some of them as an overreaction to perceived political overtones.”
In a muffled Hong Kong, bookstores offer freedom of thought / NYT (paywall)
A love letter to a lost Hong Kong / China Heritage
“The city is in many ways itself the exile, not fully belonging to the East or to the West. To be a Hongkonger is to be a dreamer, an inventor, a storyteller.”
Media trends: Youth, politics, Maoist callbacks, and nationalistic cancel culture
Reaching China’s Gen Z media consumers / China Media Project
A company aims to become an information provider to Gen Z.
Digital art or visual propaganda? China’s new wave of online political satire / What’s on Weibo
Is recent art political satire or propaganda?
China Daily launches Edgar Snow Newsroom / China Daily
Context on Edgar Snow: A U.S. journalist who dined with Mao is Beijing’s ideal for who should cover China / Quartz
China’s most belligerent journalists used to be the ones doling out insults online. Now they’re the targets / Australian ABC
Prominent journalists from the Global Times have suddenly found themselves targets of online criticism, many of whom are nationalists.
itrulyknownchina on Twitter: “This is the story of the weekend on Chinese social media. Latest victims of nationalist witch-hunting include（first and foremost） 回形针PaperClip, 陈一佳 Chen Yijia, 谷岳 Guyue – all vloggers – as well as the NGO China Dialogue.”
itrulyknownchina on Twitter: “沈逸, Shen Yi, the Fudan University professor and internet celebrity, is now calling names at China Dialogue, saying Isabel Hilton originated in Open Democracy, and Open Democracy takes money from NED, Ford Foundation & Open Society.”
Visas for Taiwan officials in Hong Kong
Taiwan denounces Hong Kong after officials expelled in ‘one China’ row / Reuters
“Our government stands firm in guarding national dignity and lodges stern condemnation and a warning to the Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong government,” he said.
Taiwan to maintain Hong Kong office despite visa problems / AP
Taiwan says it will continue operating its de facto consulate in Hong Kong in spite of visa difficulties for its staffers. This comes after the Hong Kong government began requiring that Taiwanese personnel at the office sign a statement accepting the “one-China principle.”
Xinjiang and Hong Kong human rights criticism, pushback
U.N. human rights chief seeks Xinjiang visit this year amid ‘reports of serious violations’ / Guardian
U.N. rights chief seeks Xinjiang visit this year, says HK trials key test / Reuters
“It was the first time that Michelle Bachelet had publicly suggested a timeline for the visit [to Xinjiang], for which her office has been negotiating the terms since September 2018.”
“Bachelet told the council that the national security law imposed in Hong Kong a year ago had had a ‘chilling impact’ on democratic space and media in the former British colony.”
China opposes UN High Commissioner’s erroneous remarks on Xinjiang, HK: spokesperson / Global Times
Canada leads international coalition calling on China to allow investigators free access to Xinjiang / CBC News
West nations fall flat on Xinjiang smears at UN human rights session / Global Times
China urges U.S. to reflect on its labor-rights violations / Xinhua
Xinhua Headlines: Four human rights tragedies in U.S. / Xinhua
Testimony in ‘Uyghur court’ given by actors / China Daily via People’s Daily Online
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Moutai liquor fetches nearly $1.4 million at auction
Moutai: Chinese liquor fetches $1.4 million at auction at Sotheby’s U.K. / CNN
A crate of Kweichow Moutai sells for nearly £1 million (almost $1.4 million) at Sotheby’s U.K., more than five times what experts had estimated it would fetch.
Traditional Chinese ways of describing colors
Rediscovering ‘tipsy cheek’ and other forgotten Chinese colors / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“While Chinese today are busy chasing success in a stress-filled society, their ancestors seem to have lived a more colorful life.”
Female passenger jumps from moving taxi
Shouqi ride-hailing incident: Hangzhou female passenger jumps from moving car / What’s on Weibo