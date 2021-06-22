Links for Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Medical instrument standout gears up for IPO
Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology is raising up to $330 million in a Hong Kong IPO beginning July 5, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- Zylox-Tonbridge is the only certified Chinese instrument brand specializing in nerves and peripheral blood vessels, a lucrative market with a projected 20% growth rate from 2019 to 2030.
- Riding the momentum of a 35% revenue increase in 2020, Zylox-Tonbridge was valued at $400 million in June, per OFweek (in Chinese).
- The high-precision medical instrument sector in China remains dominated by foreign companies, with powerhouses such as Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson accounting for more than 70% of sales.
PE firm reaches deal to take 51job private for $6 billion
An investor group led by DCP Capital Partners agreed to take 51job Inc. private in a transaction valuing the Chinese recruitment firm at about $5.7 billion, per Bloomberg.
- The group of investors led by DCP Capital Partners agreed to take 51job off the Nasdaq for $5.7 billion, a value 5.9% higher than the company’s Friday close.
- Recruit Holdings, a Japanese recruitment firm and 51job’s biggest shareholder, signed off on the buyout.
- The deal is set to be one of the largest buyouts of a U.S.-listed Chinese company this year.
Industry packaging platform bags $40 million in funding
In a sign of increased digitization in the manufacturing sector, Dongjingyi.com, China’s leading provider of packaging services, just bagged $40 million in Series B funding, per Qiming (in Chinese).
- Founded in 1994, Dongjingyi is an online platform that helps businesses run their packaging more efficiently. It wants to disrupt the traditional packaging industry using big data and IT technology.
- By the end of May 2021, Donjingyi served more than 30,000 businesses in Zhejiang alone and is now planning to expand across the country.
China’s shipping blockage fallout to affect fourth quarter
Chinese port logjam threatens Christmas shipping rush / WSJ (paywall)
A COVID outbreak in May in the southeastern Chinese port of Yantian has sent ripples across the global supply chain, with nearby ports starting to overflow with diverted vessels. Experts now say the backups will affect shipping for the holiday season.
COVID-19 outbreak at Chinese port exacerbates global supply chain delays / FT (paywall)
Port delays in Shenzhen, China, snarl global trade / NYT (paywall)
Dodgy real estate firm Evergrande dumps assets as credit rating falls
Fitch cuts Evergrande rating over pressure to reduce debt and downsize / FT (paywall)
The U.S. rating agency lowered Evergrande, the giant real estate development conglomerate, to a B minus. Fitch said the move reflected ongoing pressure Evergrande has faced from Beijing “to downsize its business and reduce total debt.”
Debt-ridden Evergrande plans to sell stake in property unit for estimated $400 million / Caixin
Volvo finds Swedish partner for electrification efforts
Geely-owned Volvo to develop electric-vehicle batteries with Northvolt / Caixin
Volvo, which is owned by Chinese auto giant Geely, announced a new partnership with Swedish battery startup Northvolt to develop sustainable batteries for their electric vehicles. Volvo has said it plans to sell only full electric vehicles by 2030.
Reality check for VW in China after sluggish start for electric car series / Reuters (porous paywall)
Lockdowns were boon for short-video apps
China’s short-form video market soars amidst pandemic year / Variety
The internet audiovisual industry as a whole grew 32% year-on-year in 2020 to reach a valuation of $92.8 billion…The fastest growing and now largest sector was short video, which grew 58% year-on-year to reach a valuation of $31.7 billion…The second largest sector was video streaming, rising 16% year-on-year to hit $18.4 billion…Live-streaming was the third largest sector but the second fastest growing. It rose 35% year-on-year to a market value of $17.5 billion.
China discovers new oil and gas reservoirs
China reports major oil and gas find at record depths / Oilprice.com via Yahoo
“This has been the largest discovery of oil exploration in the Tarim Basin in the recent decade.”
Beijing scrutiny to blame for bitcoin’s continued slide
Bitcoin sinks below $30,000 as China crackdown deepens / Reuters (porous paywall)
The cryptocurrency fell below $30,000 on Tuesday, erasing all of 2021’s gains. The drop came a day after Beijing directed its central bank to identify and report all accounts engaged in cryptocurrency activity.
Australia-China relations are deteriorating, with export businesses caught in middle
Chinese-owned businesses in Australia squeezed on both sides as tensions take toll / WSJ (paywall)
- Trade tensions set off by Australia’s “call last year for an international investigation into the origins of the pandemic” have “accelerated a decline in Chinese investment into Australia and squeezed China-owned businesses in the country from both sides.”
- A recent survey from the Australia-China Relations Institute measures public perception of the conflict.
U.S. vs. Chinese unicorn creation
Tech Buzz China on Twitter:
There were almost as many unicorns birthed since the beginning of this year in the U.S. (132) as there were in China over the last DECADE (137)!
6 months vs 10 years and 6 months …
Total U.S. since 2010: 372
Total China since 2010: 137
Manufacturing rebounds in southeastern China
Greater Bay Area manufacturing engine roars back, survey shows / Caixin
- A survey conducted by Standard Charter found that “manufacturing activity is recovering in the Pearl River Delta region.”
- “The percentage of respondents wishing to move operations outside China had fallen, with the notable exception of companies engaged in the semiconductor sector.”
Oil options now trading in yuan
China’s first crude oil options go live in boost to derivatives market / Caixin
The move is another step in Beijing’s efforts to “open up the country’s financial markets and increase its pricing power over globally traded commodities.”
Zhang Yiming hops on China’s billionaire philanthropy trend
ByteDance founder donates $77 million amid China billionaires’ charity rush / Reuters (porous paywall)
Zhāng Yīmíng 张一鸣, the “founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, will give 500 million yuan ($77.35 million) to the Chinese city of Longyan for education, city authorities said on Tuesday, the latest charitable donation by a tech business leader as the sector comes under scrutiny.”
- The donation represents just 0.2% of Zhang’s reported $36 billion net worth — he still has a ways to go before making the rankings on Harvard’s Kennedy School “Generosity Index” of China’s ultra-wealthy.
Macau tightens casino security in bid to clamp down on illegal activities
Macau beefs up casino rules, more than doubles number of gaming investigators / Reuters (porous paywall)
Casino security has increased, with authorities “clamping down on illicit capital flows from mainland China and targeting underground lending and illegal cash transfers.”
Sweden upholds Huawei ban
Huawei 5G ban is upheld by Swedish court in further blow to Chinese telecoms giant’s European plans / SCMP
Sweden’s regulation authorities “banned the company along with Chinese counterpart ZTE from the network in October because of security concerns on the recommendation of the nation’s intelligence services.”
U.S. formally lifts TikTok and WeChat prohibitions
U.S. commerce department rescinds TikTok, WeChat prohibited transactions list / Reuters (porous paywall)
President Biden “withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of Tencent-owned WeChat and TikTok,” and ordered a Commerce Department review for security concerns. China’s foreign ministry described the move as “a positive step.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Chinese vaccines preventing severe disease but not transmission of new variants?
They relied on Chinese vaccines. Now they’re battling outbreaks. / NYT (paywall)
“In the Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, 50 to 68 percent of the populations have been fully inoculated, outpacing the United States…All four ranked among the top 10 countries with the worst Covid outbreaks as recently as last week…And all four are mostly using shots made by two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.”
China’s Moon rocks ready for loan
China’s moon rocks ready to loan out for science research / Space
“Applications to borrow lunar samples delivered to Earth by Chang’e 5 in December are under review.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China’s ambassador to the U.S. retires after eight years
Cuī Tiānkǎi 崔天凯, China’s ambassador to the United States, said Monday that he will leave the post after eight years on the job, per the embassy (in Chinese). Qín Gāng 秦刚, a former Foreign Ministry spokesman, is expected to replace him.
- One of Cui’s last meetings in Washington before he announced the end of his tenure was with Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., upon his return from the Russia-U.S. summit in Geneva, Caixin notes.
Detaining foreigners
American basketball pro spent eight months in secretive China detention / WSJ (paywall)
“That form of Chinese detention, called ‘residential surveillance in a designated location,’ is used by authorities to hold a suspect for interrogation in a secret location before any arrest or charge.”
“Human-rights groups describe it as a frightening situation that sometimes features violence and leaves the subject cut off from lawyers and family.”
New museum devoted to Party history
Things to know about CPC museum, Beijing’s new landmark / Xinhua
The site “devoted to permanent and comprehensive exhibitions of the Party’s history” was inaugurated on Friday. Among its first visitors was General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.
Hong Kong national security law enforcement
Hong Kong police arrest man for sedition over protest flag / AP
“Hong Kong police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of using seditious words after a flag with a banned protest slogan was seen hanging outside his apartment…If charged and convicted of sedition, first-time offenders face up to a 5,000 Hong Kong dollar ($644) fine and two years’ imprisonment.”
Hong Kong court throws out bid for jury at first national security trial / HKFP
“Neither [the Basic Law nor the Bill of Rights] specifies trial by jury as an indispensable element of a fair trial in the determination of a criminal charge,” authorities claim.
Hong Kong leader refuses to say how media can avoid arrest in wake of Apple Daily raids / Guardian
“Don’t try to accuse the Hong Kong authorities of using the national security law to suppress the media or stifle freedom of expression,” says Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é).
Hungary, Finland, Germany, and China
Orban’s challengers pledge to halt Chinese university, railway project / Reuters (porous paywall)
“In a letter addressed to Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, the six candidates said they had agreed that whichever of them becomes prime minister would ‘honour the clear intent of the majority of voters and immediately halt’ both projects.”
Xi Jinping calls on Finland as China, U.S. compete for European hearts / SCMP
“Observers said that the ‘unique’ role Xi Jinping mentioned referred to Finland’s long tradition of neutrality, which they said could aid communication between China and the EU.”
Germany must confront China on human rights despite trade, says industry / Reuters (porous paywall)
“China has become Germany’s most important trading partner and German exports there have helped mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Europe’s biggest economy. However, concerns about China’s growing assertiveness and its human rights record have caused concern.”
India-China relations, one year after the Galwan Valley clash
One year after: How Galwan Valley changed India’s relations with China / The India China Newsletter
“The core issue between India and China is to develop bilateral relations while the two countries set aside their disputes so that the actual border control line between the two countries is within manageable limits.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A new soundtrack celebrates the CPC’s 100th anniversary
100 rappers, 100 years: China drops 15-minute revolutionary rap / Sixth Tone
“The track is sprinkled with patriotic pride and immense nationalist sentiments praising the party and hailing China’s rapid economic development through the years.”
Where are the women revolutionaries?
China’s missing women revolutionaries / Sixth Tone
“In a show brimming with rich, well-developed male characters, the women who helped spark China’s revolution are portrayed as little more than wallflowers.”
Billie Eilish apologizes for old video in which she appears to say “chink”
Billie Eilish sorry for mouthing anti-Asian slur in resurfaced video / BBC
In her apology on Instagram, she said “she was ‘13 or 14’ in the videos and did not know at the time the slur was a derogatory term.”
Chinese music fans call for boycott of U.S. singer Billie Eilish after racist clips surface / Global Times