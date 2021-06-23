Editor’s note for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

How much longer can Hong Kong’s beleaguered English language broadsheet, the South China Morning Post, retain any independence? Not much longer, I would bet, after today’s news about Apple Daily’s closure — see today’s top story.

Will the authorities eventually go after smaller players that continue to publish articles that offend Beijing, like the plucky Hong Kong Free Press? Sadly yes. It’s just a matter of time.

Our word of the day is Apple Daily’s farewell to Hong Kong: ‘Time to say goodbye, and good luck.’

This is a Cantonese phrasing: 在此別過，珍重 (zoi6 ci2 bit6 gwo3, zan1 cung4, or rendered into pinyin, zài cǐ biéguò, zhēnzhòng).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

