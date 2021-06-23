Links for Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Convenient Bee to IPO in U.S.?
Convenient Bee, a tech-powered convenience store chain, is preparing for an initial public offering in the U.S. to raise $500 million to $1 billion, per 36Kr (in Chinese). The company denied the reports.
- Founded in 2016, Convenience Bee brings a digital twist to the convenience store: It collects tons of data using cameras and electronic price tags in its offline stores to analyze user behavior. Technical staff are 60% of its head count.
- In just four years, Convenience Bee has opened more than 2,000 doors in 20 cities. It completed financing rounds led by Tencent in 2018.
Can Chinese Big Tech go low carbon?
Baidu unveiled a plan yesterday that would make the search giant carbon neutral by 2030, three decades earlier than the country’s own plans.
- To reach the target, Baidu plans to increase the renewable energy it uses in its data centers, a major source of carbon emissions.
- Baidu is hopping aboard the big green tech wagon: Meituan recently created a fund to research low-carbon technologies; Ant Group unveiled plans to cut its carbon emissions by 30% in the next five years; and Tencent and Huawei have also rolled out similar initiatives.
Soul, a new social media platform, suspends its U.S. IPO
Soul, a Chinese social media platform that matches users with other “soul mates” through an AI algorithm, filed for an IPO in May.
- In a statement released today (in Chinese), the platform said it has suspended its IPO proceedings. Tencent, which owns half the company, is said to support the decision.
- No explanation was given. The company was growing rapidly, earning $77 million in 2020, up 604% from the year prior.
China’s “Uber for trucks” up 13% in trading debut
SoftBank-backed Full Truck Alliance, the world’s largest freight-hailing platform, closed 13% up today, capping off a successful first week of trading, per Yicai.
- The company raised $1.6 billion from its IPO. It already serves 1.3 million enterprises, employs 2.8 million drivers, and operates 100,000 routes between 300 cities.
Airplanes and electric cars
Boeing faces rocky path to gaining approval for 737 MAX return in China / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Trade power tensions, regulatory hurdles and attempts by the West to counter Chinese competition are delaying a return of the 737 MAX in China, frustrating Boeing Co (BA.N) as a potential rival demonstrates its growing influence.”
Tesla opens solar charging station in Tibet, its first in China / Reuters (porous paywall)
“China is Tesla’s second-biggest market, but the charging site is its first in the country with dedicated solar power and on-site power storage. China’s power grid is predominantly fueled by coal.”
Volkswagen’s Tesla race hits wrong gear in China / Reuters (porous paywall)
“The 130 billion euro German carmaker has been hit by low Chinese sales of its flagship electric car.”
China’s EV maker XPeng files for Hong Kong listing / Reuters (porous paywall)
Chinese EV maker XPeng plans to list in Hong Kong / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc filed for a dual primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday,” which would “allow qualified Chinese investors to invest in the company,” linking mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets.
Self-driving car tech firm Quanergy in China-backed SPAC deal to go public / Reuters (porous paywall)
Safety concerns spark plans to bar used electric-vehicle batteries from power storage / Caixin
Bitcoin miners fleeing China
China’s crypto crackdown expected to push mining overseas / Bloomberg (paywall)
- Analysts predict China will make up less than half of global crypto mining by the end of this year, down from 65% previously.
- The U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Argentina are among likely landing spots for China’s fleeing crypto miners.
World’s top bitcoin mining-rig maker halts sales as clients flee / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba’s mega-sale model takes off in Thailand and Vietnam
Southeast Asia’s attempts at replicating Singles’ Day sales drive shopping boom / Bloomberg (paywall)
“About 86% of the roughly 4,000 people surveyed in Southeast Asia said they bought products online during sales days pegged to identical-number dates such as 6/6 and 7/7, according to the study by Facebook Inc. and Bain & Co. Of these buyers, 43% were first-time online shoppers, with the highest percentage of them in Thailand and Vietnam.”
Co-opting Alipay’s consumer data part of China’s credit-system designs
Jack Ma’s Ant in talks to share data trove with state firms / WSJ (paywall)
- Ant is considering teaming up with state regulators to create a credit-scoring entity, which would likely “result in Ant ceding some control over the voluminous data it has on the financial habits of Chinese citizens.”
- The talks are part of Beijing’s larger plans to establish a national credit-scoring system similar to FICO in the U.S.
Beijing’s efforts to curb commodity prices
China launches probe into commodities amid surging prices / Caixin
China’s top economic regulators are dispatching officials to provinces around the country to investigate speculative commodity trading practices.
China to release metals from strategic reserves for first time in more than a decade / Caixin
“Millionaire Yang,” folk hero to casual investors, dies at 70
Yang Huaiding, China’s first stock investor, dies aged 71 / Yicai
“Veteran private investor Yáng Huáidìng 杨怀定, dubbed China’s First Stock Investor, has died…Widely known by his nickname Yáng Bǎiwàn 杨百万, meaning Yang Million in Chinese, the former factory worker died on the morning of June 13.”
‘Millionaire Yang’ was China’s first stock-trading hero / WSJ (paywall)
It’s still nearly impossible to buy a house in Hong Kong
What’s stopping Hong Kong from fixing its housing crisis? / Caixin
“According to a report from the international public policy advisory company Demographia earlier this year, it would take an ordinary family nearly 21 years to buy a home in Hong Kong, and that doesn’t even take into account spending on daily necessities.”
China’s online grocery startups prepare for IPOs
Chinese online grocery startups bulk up to fight bigger players / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Missfresh and Dingdong Maicai race to become the U.S. sector’s first listed Chinese company. They hope to “fend off big tech rivals” in a growing battle over the country’s vast fresh produce market.
Online grocers Dingdong Maicai and Missfresh set terms for U.S. IPOs / Caixin
With Biden’s encouragement, U.S. solar plots comeback in China-dominated industry
Can America’s solar power industry compete with China’s? One firm tries / WSJ (paywall)
First Solar Inc. “committed to building a new $680 million panel factory in Ohio. A key reason is the company’s confidence that Washington will have its back.”
Biden weighs ban on China’s solar material over forced labor / Politico
ByteDance targets desktop with Douyin web version
Douyin web version looks like other video platforms / TechNode
The web version of Douyin extends the app’s reach to desktop users and potentially poses a threat to established video sites like Bilibili and Tencent Video.
Scholars facing censorship on LinkedIn
Scholars on LinkedIn are being blocked in China ‘without telling them why’ / WSJ (paywall)
LinkedIn has long censored politically sensitive content on its platform in China, but the “recent dragnet stands out for having caught several academics in its path, resulting in the deletion of entire profiles instead of individual posts.”
- SupChina first noted the uptick in censorship on June 8.
Taiwan chip leader’s dominance is double-edged sword
The world relies on one chip maker in Taiwan, leaving everyone vulnerable / WSJ (paywall)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the 11th-largest company in the world, supplying almost all of the world’s most sophisticated chips. But with Taiwan being a source of political tension in the region, TSM’s dominance of the chip market threatens to destabilize the global economy.
Berlin Brands Group — an Amazon affiliate — enters China
Amazon seller acquisition company Berlin Brands Group enters China / Tech in Asia
Many companies are looking to acquire Chinese sellers. Berlin Brands Group (BBG), one of the major Amazon seller acquisition companies, announced today it has officially entered China.
Cancer treatments
China approves its first CAR-T cell therapy / Caixin
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
The Chinese Space Station
Xi Jinping talks with Chinese astronauts stationed in space station core module / CGTN on YouTube
Last week: Three Chinese astronauts dock at China’s new space station for three-month stay / SupChina
Nuclear waste dump?
China builds bunker to test whether nuclear waste can be dumped underground / SCMP
China began building a laboratory deep underground in the Gobi Desert to assess its viability as a nuclear waste dump. This comes amid moves to expand China’s nuclear power capacity.
Cherry-picking climate cases?
China wants more climate court cases, but only the right ones / Bloomberg via Straits Times
New laws make space for environmental lawsuits. But Beijing still maintains tight control over which issues come to light.
Activists call to halt Bangladesh power plant
More than 100 activists urge China to halt Bangladesh coal power project / Radio Free Asia
Food security trumps sustainability
‘China should not impose sustainability clauses that hinder its food security’ / Diálogo Chino
In Brazil’s case, agricultural exports are fundamental for guaranteeing China’s food security. Imposing sustainability clauses may hinder the country’s access to items “absolutely necessary” for its population.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Detention without trial
New graphic report takes reader into the heart of China’s hidden RSDL prisons / Safeguard Defenders
Locked Up: Inside China’s Secret RSDL Jails takes a deep dive into China’s Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location (RSDL).
Why prisoners in China’s notorious black jails fear the small square painted on their cell floors / ABC
Views on China’s prospects
Can China keep rising? / Foreign Affairs (paywall)
Foreign Affairs has devoted an entire issue to answering this question. In a word: “Maybe.”
Human rights abuses against Uyghurs, propaganda, and Canada
In rare move, apparently under U.S. pressure, Israel votes to condemn China abuses / Times of Israel
Israel joined 41 countries at the Human Rights Council voicing concern over the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs. This indicates a “stark policy shift from Israel’s previous attempts to walk a tightrope between the two powers.”
How China spreads its propaganda version of life for Uyghurs / ProPublica
Thousands of videos of Uyghurs denying abuses against their community are showing up online, as part of “an elaborate influence campaign by Chinese officials to counter reports of human rights violations in Xinjiang.”
Uyghur businessman sentenced to 17 years in prison for ties to Turkey / RFA
The Uyghur founder of a grocery store chain was sentenced in May to more than 17 years in prison for his alleged “suspicious” relations with Turkey, following a three-year investigation.
China demands probe into missing indigenous children in Canada / Washington Post (paywall)
In a retaliatory move, China has called for an investigation into human rights violations against the First Nations people in Canada.
Canada’s Trudeau questions China seeking probe of indigenous children’s remains / Reuters (porous paywall)
Trudeau, condemning what he called “the systemic abuse and human rights violations” in Xinjiang, said a Canadian truth and reconciliation commission had worked from 2008 to 2015 to address the mistreatment of the indigenous population.
Xinhua on Twitter: “A departing Canadian MP admitted that the country was built on the oppression of indigenous people, with its history ‘stained with blood.’”
U.S. warship navigates Taiwan Strait
China condemns latest U.S. warship transit of Taiwan Strait / Reuters (porous paywall)
A U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China for the second time, prompting “China to accuse the United States of threatening peace and stability.”
China is still cozy with Myanmar
China bolsters ties with Myanmar junta despite international condemnation / FT (paywall)
“Trade and diplomatic ties between Myanmar and China are normalising in the face of intense domestic opposition and international condemnation of the military junta that seized power in February.”
Centenary rap falls flat
Centenary rap falls flat as China music fans diss-miss Party track / SCMP
The 15-minute rap celebrating the CPC centenary has been slammed by music critics and fans alike as “tasteless.”
China-New Zealand talks
China tries to court New Zealand with offer to work together in helping Pacific islands recover from COVID-19 / SCMP
As New Zealand’s largest trading partner, China seeks further cooperation, citing a willingness to work together and offering aid for COVID-19 and economic recovery.
NZ-China relationship could be international role model: Chinese official / 1 News
The Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Affairs Minister said the relationship between both countries could be viewed as a model for international relations, built on mutual respect and cooperation.
New Zealand punching below its weight — and its history — on China’s human rights crimes / Stuff (New Zealand)
Opinion piece by Sophie Richardson.
Russia, U.S., and China watch Arctic shipping route
Melting Arctic ice pits Russia against U.S. and China for control of new shipping route / WSJ (paywall)
An opening of the passage would position Russia at the center of a new global shipping route for energy supplies and cargo. The U.S. and China have both set their sights on the route, with varying interests.
Who controls the undersea cables?
Pacific undersea cable project sinks after U.S. warns against Chinese bid / Reuters (porous paywall)
“A World Bank-led project declined to award a contract to lay sensitive undersea communications cables after Pacific island governments heeded U.S. warnings that participation of a Chinese company posed a security threat.”
Overseas Party building
Globalizing Leninist institutions: Trends in overseas Party building / Jamestown China Brief
“Under General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, the CCP has re-discovered the potential of exterritorial party-building, part of a larger trend to resuscitate ostensibly outdated recipes for party-state governance and control.”
China’s Smiley is still in Beijing
Feds shoot down rumor China’s missing spymaster Dong Jingwei defected to U.S. / Daily Beast
“Reports that Beijing’s top counterintelligence official has defected to the United States are ‘not accurate,’ says a U.S. government official.”
Who controls CGTN?
Behind the scenes at China TV: Soft power and state propaganda / FT (paywall)
- “Insiders describe the political interference in the English-language channel, which has fallen foul of western regulators.”
- “For China, the channel is part of a geopolitical battle for the hearts and minds of the world.”
- “Authorities in both the U.S. and U.K. have taken steps to limit its reach after investigations concluded that CGTN is not merely funded by the state but takes its cues directly from the party.”
Lonely voice of dissent
Meet Wu Qiang – the scholar speaking out on China’s crackdown on intellectuals / AFP via HKFP
Dismissed after his fieldwork during Hong Kong’s Occupy Central, Wu Qiang continues to speak to foreign media despite nationalistic pushback. “It is very important not to stop speaking out. You need to comment on politics and society; that’s how you participate in it,” he said.
Watching the anti-corruption watchdog
The anti-graft unit of China’s Communist Party has grown in power / Economist (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Swimming: Sun rises, despite ban
China’s Sun not giving up hope of Olympic return / Reuters (porous paywall)
Sun Yang vowed to “persist” with his career after being ruled out of the Tokyo Games on four-year doping ban.
China’s Sun Yang is barred from swimming for four years / NYT (paywall)
“The ruling means Sun, 29, will miss this summer’s Olympics, but the timing of the penalty was structured in a way that would clear him to compete at the Paris Games in three years.”
A push for LGBT advocacy
At Shanghai job fair, advocates call for more LGBT inclusion / Sixth Tone
Though attitudes toward sexual minorities have been gradually shifting, “equality still remains a distant dream for many sexual minorities, with many of them not disclosing their sexual orientations out of fears of discrimination.”