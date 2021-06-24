Links for Thursday, June 24, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s bitcoin miners migrate to Texas
Since China’s cryptocurrency crackdown ended most bitcoin mining operations in the country, miners are turning to Texas.
- Shenzhen-based BIT Mining is investing $26 million in a data center to be built in the U.S. state, a move that follows Beijing-based Bitmain, which is also scaling up operations it began in Texas in 2019.
- The Lone Star State has suddenly become a destination of choice for bitcoin miners thanks to cheap electricity, tax incentives for tech companies, and a pro-business climate.
BTCChina, the country’s first bitcoin exchange, gives up on the cryptocurrency amid Beijing’s tightening crackdown / SCMP
The move comes as companies across China try to distance themselves from the embattled industry.
Crypto bosses see miners fleeing China as crackdown spreads / Bloomberg
Real estate giant pays back $2 billion debt
Evergrande, the world’s most indebted real estate company, has been sailing turbulent waters since it set off alarms about a liquidity crisis last year.
- The real estate giant has arranged for a HKD$13.6 billion ($1.75 billion) remittance to its bond repayment account, which will be used to pay back a debt due on June 28, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- Evergrande will have no bond repayments due until March 2022 after the transaction, according to the press release.
- China’s regulators have shown discipline by not bailing out indebted giants like Evergrande and Huarong, but the long-term benefits of such austerity may not be worth the short-term pain.
China’s debt reckoning hammers ‘too big to fail’ borrowers / Bloomberg
“Beijing is taking advantage of a strengthening economy and stable financial markets to toughen up its corporate sector. The result is a repricing of risk that should discourage the kind of reckless debt-fueled expansion that inflated some companies to a dangerous size.”
Bad-asset manager Huarong repays $250 million bond as default worries persist / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong’s Lalamove files for U.S. IPO
Hong Kong’s Lalamove, a logistics startup and on-demand delivery app, has confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, per Bloomberg.
- Founded in 2013, Lalamove helps businesses outsource their freight logistics needs and helps consumers find moving vans.
- It has raised $2.5 billion from major investors, including private equity firm Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia China.
- The company is seeking a valuation of at least $10 billion.
BYD expands its electric bus business in Japan
Shenzhen-based auto giant BYD is ramping up its sales of electric buses in Japan, chasing an opportunity for widespread adoption for EVs, per Nikkei Asia.
- BYD’s Japan arm will ramp up its sales of electric buses from 50 to about 4,000 by 2030.
- “EV buses are set to enter the phase of popularization” in Japan, said Shinsaku Hanada, executive vice president at the subsidiary to Nikkei Asia.
- BYD controls about 70% of Japan’s electric bus market at present, but faces growing competition from Toyota-backed truck manufacturer Hino Motors.
Another Chinese company puts U.S. IPO on hold
Shared bike operator Hello Inc. waves goodbye to New York IPO — for now, source says / Caixin (paywall)
- The Ant-backed bike-sharing company has postponed its NYSE IPO, just a day after Soulgate, a dating app company, did the same.
- “‘I think both Hello and Soul postponing their IPOs reflects challenges for those individual companies, not broader market sentiment,’” one Hong Kong analyst said.
Smart cars remain magnet for investment
Nissan-backed Chinese self-driving startup WeRide raises $310 million / Caixin
WeRide, which has raised more than $600 million in the past five months, is one of the few tech startups approved to test self-driving cars in both the U.S. and China.
EV maker Xpeng seeks up to $2 billion in Hong Kong listing / Bloomberg
Geely’s new SUV to include smart cockpit system developed partly by Ecarx / Caixin
Smart car tech startup Ecarx pairs with Chinese automaker Geely, as “tech firms increasingly pair up with traditional automakers to grab a slice of the lucrative ‘connected vehicle’ market.”
Huawei defiant as Sweden upholds exclusion from 5G bidding war
Sweden can go ahead with 5G auction that bans Huawei gear, court rules / Caixin
The court’s decision is another setback for Huawei’s expansion in Europe, where governments have banned the use of the company’s 5G equipment, citing national security concerns.
Huawei vows to keep fighting after Swedish court upholds 5G ban / Caixin
Huawei makes HarmonyOS open source to boost it as Android alternative / Caixin
App Store search ads coming to China
Apple to drive China revenues with search ad launch / TechCrunch
The service will allow app makers to bid on advertising slots based on search keywords in the App Store. Five years after Apple launched the service in the U.S., the company seems to have found a way around regulations on advertising businesses in China.
Australia-China relations keep getting worse
China sues Australia over tariffs in hit to strained ties / Bloomberg via Yahoo
“China filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization over Australian anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday in Beijing. This would be the third recent WTO case between the two countries, after Australia sued over Chinese tariffs on wine and barley.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Managing the spread of COVID-19
China’s COVID-hit Shenzhen suspends direct flights to Beijing / Reuters
Hong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears / Reuters
Flights have been banned from high-risk areas. Control methods must also maintain momentum on mass vaccination.
China shoots for Mars
China plans crewed missions to Mars by 2033 / FT (paywall)
The clear timeline points to Beijing’s ambitious effort to take on Washington as a superpower in space.
NASA spacecraft spots China’s Mars rover Zhurong heading south on Red Planet / Space
New cancer therapy
China approves first CAR T-cell therapy for cancer patients / Sixth Tone
“China has approved a radically new — but potentially transformative — therapy to use as the last line of defense for a type of aggressive blood cancer.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Efforts to address low birth rates
China takes aim at educational costs as it seeks to reverse birthrate decline / WSJ (paywall)
China faces a worsening demographic outlook. New policies aim to curb rising education costs and real estate frenzies, seen as deterring couples from having more children.
Hongkongers react to Apple Daily shutdown
Hong Kong bids emotional farewell to newspaper shut by China / Bloomberg
Activists host a midnight vigil as Apple Daily ceases operations due to “concern over manpower and the safety of employees.”
What else has Hong Kong lost, readers ask as a paper is forced to shut / NYT
Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy paper sells out final edition / AP
“The final edition of Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy paper sold out in hours Thursday, as readers scooped up all 1 million copies of the Apple Daily.”
Hong Kong’s Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors / Reuters
Hong Kong Apple Daily execs file bid to have seized materials returned as state media rejoice over paper’s demise / HKFP
Yesterday on SupChina: Hong Kong’s Apple Daily shuts down as police target editors.
UN human rights chief again criticizes China on Hong Kong
HK’s Apple Daily owner Lai punished for exercising fundamental rights-UN’s Bachelet / Reuters
“U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet took aim on Thursday at the ‘negative consequences’ she said Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai faced for exercising his rights, criticising the tycoon’s detention as his pro-democracy tabloid printed its last edition.”
U.N. rights chief says HK security law prompts media self-censorship / Reuters
Bachelet claimed that “Hong Kong’s new national security law was leading journalists to ‘self-censor’ to avoid clashing with ‘vaguely formulated offenses.’”
China lectures Taiwan
China says after massed drills that Taiwan’s future lies in ‘reunification’ / Reuters
- “Taiwan needs to be clearly aware that its future lies in ‘reunification’ with China and that it cannot rely on the United States,” China’s military said on Thursday.
- The statement comes after 28 Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last Tuesday.
- The exercises were “a necessary action for the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait and safeguarding national sovereignty.”
Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu says ‘we need to prepare’ for military conflict with China / CNN
U.S. no longer sees Taiwan as a problem in China ties, official says / Reuters
Transparency over COVID-19 origins
Chinese COVID-19 gene data that could have aided pandemic research removed from NIH database / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. says Chinese scientists asked for removal of virus records from database / FT (paywall)
Records of early COVID-19 cases in Wuhan were deleted from a U.S. database at the request of Chinese scientists, American officials confirmed. The incident fuels more concern over China’s transparency about the pandemic’s origins.
Jesse Bloom, the researcher who discovered the early database edits using cached web files, wrote a Twitter thread explaining his findings. In that thread, he explained his interpretation of the implications, and urged:
We should…avoid dogmatic arguments about #SARSCoV2 origins / early spread, and instead focus on following two questions: (1) How can we get more data? (2) How can we better analyze the data we have?
The mistrial in Tennessee “China Initiative” case
“Ridiculous case”: Juror criticizes DOJ for charging scientist with hiding ties to China / Intercept
Anming Hu’s case ended in a hung jury last week, leading the judge to declare a mistrial. “In the fallout, three members of Congress asked the Justice Department to open a probe into the FBI’s conduct.”
Malaysia releases new aircraft
After unwanted flights over the South China Sea, Malaysia looks for new aircraft / Defense News
“Malaysia has released a long-awaited tender for a new light combat aircraft and advanced fighter trainer, three weeks after accusing China of sending 16 military aircraft over the South China Sea near Malaysian airspace.”
State Council white paper on human rights
China issues white paper on CPC’s practice in human rights protection / Xinhua
国务院新闻办发表《中国共产党尊重和保障人权的伟大实践》白皮书 / Xinhua
The Communist Party of China and human rights protection – a 100-year quest / Xinhua
中国共产党尊重和保障人权的伟大实践 / Xinhua
The secret to centenary
China’s Communist Party at 100: The secret of its longevity / The Economist
“Ruthlessness, ideological agility and economic growth have kept it in power.”
Tensions at the China-India border
China’s military build-up at disputed border worries India, foreign minister says / SCMP
This comes with “uncertainty over whether Beijing will fulfil its promise on troop reductions remains a challenge for relations between the two neighbors, India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Reflecting on the college entrance exam
Sweat and sacrifice: Five stories of gaokao / World of Chinese
Woodrow Wilson, the Paris Peace Conference, and the CCP
How Woodrow Wilson betrayed China and helped give rise to the Chinese Communist Party / Boston Globe
“Wilson’s abandonment of his own ideals spurred China to turn away from American democracy and toward Soviet communism.”
Legendary teas
The tea sommelier seeking out China’s rarest brews / Atlas Obscura
One mission to preserve and promote legendary teas.