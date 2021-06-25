Editor’s note for Friday, June 25, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Scientists today announced “that a massive fossilized skull that is at least 140,000 years old is a new species of ancient human,” reports the New York Times.

The species has been named Homo longi and given the nickname “Dragon Man” (龙人 lóng rén) because it was found in Heilongjiang Province. The researchers said that Dragon Man might be closer to Homo sapiens than The Neanderthals, and this could change our understanding of human evolution.

Just as interesting as the fossil, is the story of how it was discovered:

In 1933, a laborer working at a bridge construction site in the city of Harbin discovered the peculiar skull. It’s likely that the man — whose name has been withheld by his family — recognized that he had found a scientifically important specimen. Just four years earlier, researchers had found another humanlike skull, nicknamed Peking Man, near Beijing. It appeared to link the people of Asia to their evolutionary forerunners.

Rather than hand over the new skull to the Japanese authorities who occupied northeast China at the time, the laborer chose to hide it. He did not mention the skull to anyone for decades…Shortly before his death in 2018, the laborer told his family about the fossil. They went to the well and found it. The family donated it to the Geoscience Museum of Hebei GEO University, where scientists immediately could see that it had been exquisitely well preserved.

Our word of the day is come out of the closet (出柜 chū guì).

Have a great weekend!

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

5 must-watch Chinese LGBTQ films for Pride Month

Tristan Shaw
illustration of a burger with meatless meat
Business & Technology

Does plant-based meat have a future in China?

Chang Che
person eating chicecream

Behind the success of Chicecream, China’s signature ice cream brand

Zijia Song
hong kong symbol with john lee and chris tang in front

Beijing approves Hong Kong government reshuffle, doubling down on national security law enforcement

Lucas Niewenhuis
li ying

Chinese soccer star’s history-making coming-out moment ruined by homophobic bigots

Jiayun Feng
a man walking between rows of solar panels in xinjiang, china

U.S. bans some Xinjiang-produced solar products over forced labor allegations

Lucas Niewenhuis