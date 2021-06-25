Links for Friday, June 25, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Hello Chuxing halts New York IPO
Hello Chuxing, a popular bike-sharing app backed by Alibaba, has halted its plans to list in New York, per Caixin Global.
- The news comes directly after Tencent-backed Soul, a friend and dating app company, suspended its IPO.
- The bike app filed a prospectus for a New York listing on April 23, with a target of raising $100 million.
- While two Chinese platforms remain wary of U.S. waters, others have dived in: They include electronics company Aihuishou, trucking logistics company Full Truck Alliance, and convenience store chain Convenience Bee.
Didi plans to raise $4 billion in U.S. IPO
In its long-anticipated U.S. IPO, the ride-hailing giant Didi is seeking to raise $4 billion according to its latest regulatory filing, per Nikkei Asia.
- The IPO is slated to be one of the biggest by a Chinese company in the U.S. since Jack Ma’s Alibaba went public in 2014.
- Didi appears to have scaled back expectations, however, as earlier reports suggested the company would seek to raise $10 billion.
- Takeaway: A person close to the matter said the lower valuation reflected anxieties over regulatory scrutiny and lack of profit visibility.
Baidu establishes new chip company
Baidu’s Kunlun chip business (昆仑芯片) recently established a new independent company: Kunlun Core (Beijing) Technology Co, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- The company completed independent financing in March and is now valued at about 13 billion yuan ($2.01 billion).
- Kunlun’s second-generation chips — set to debut later this year — are reported to have a threefold increase in AI capacity over their predecessors.
- Kunlun Chip is Baidu’s self-made chip unit that helps run Baidu’s AI algorithms and cloud design.
How the CCP turned on Ant
China crushed Jack Ma, and his fintech rivals are next / Bloomberg
- Eight months after Beijing quashed Ant Group’s IPO plans, the company has lost $70 billion in value as government oversight intensifies.
- “Authorities have discussed installing a government representative in Ant’s senior executive ranks to keep tabs on the company.”
Kuaishou reaches deal to broadcast Olympics
TikTok rival Kuaishou wins rights to Tokyo and Beijing Olympics / Caixin
Chinese film industry sees short videos as a threat / Caixin
Smart car IPOs
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng to raise up to $2bn via Hong Kong IPO / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“First case of US-listed mainland EV maker selling shares closer to home.”
Geely board withdraws Shanghai star board listing request / Bloomberg
Cryptocurrency crackdown
Blockchain-backed art is not cryptocurrency, Ant group stresses amid crackdown / Caixin (paywall)
AI startup promising more efficient production gets Series B
SmartMore bags $200 million in fresh funding as China pushes for AI in manufacturing / Caixin
“SmartMore’s latest funding round comes against the backdrop of the Chinese government upping efforts to boost smart manufacturing, sparking a surge in investment across the AI, robotics, information technology and electrical equipment sectors.”
Nike CEO defends China business
Nike chief executive says brand is ‘of China and for China’ / FT (paywall)
- Nike’s China revenues were up 17% over last year.
- The comments come three months after Nike faced backlash over criticism of Xinjiang.
China’s central bank taps the brakes
China’s PBOC leads the Fed in weaning economy off stimulus / Bloomberg (paywall)
As the Fed debates whether to start raising interest rates, “the People’s Bank of China has already started curbing credit growth to tackle debt risks.”
Vanguard, Blackrock pour money into Xinjiang as sanctions intensify
In windfall for Xinjiang, huge U.S. mutual funds invest millions in its companies / SCMP (paywall)
“Even if giant US mutual funds like Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock — all heavily invested in China’s economy — move quickly to comply with Biden’s order, their investments in an entirely separate group of Chinese firms could come under scrutiny next: the millions of shares they own in companies based in Xinjiang.”
“Gray trade” for lobster emerges in China
Banned Australian lobsters are sneaking into China via Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
- Monthly lobster trade in Hong Kong is up 2,000% in the last six months.
- “Experts say the dramatic spike is more likely due to a gray trade as the tasty crustaceans are sent across the border to the mainland.”
Chinese banks’ foreign reserves hit record highs
China banks stockpile record $1 trillion of foreign exchange / Bloomberg via Yahoo
- “Despite the increase in inflows, Chinese banks don’t have many channels to utilize their foreign exchange.”
- “I expect further relaxation of capital outflows via investment schemes,” one analyst predicted.
A drop in pork prices
Emergency landing for China’s flying pig prices / WSJ (paywall)
“Prices of pork in China have halved since January: a big change after about two years of surging prices due to an African swine fever outbreak, which saw the country’s pig population fall more than 40%.”
Gas field in South China Sea starts pumping
First deepwater gas field fully run by China starts production / Reuters (porous paywall)
Lingshui 17-2, the Chinese company running the gas project, “is part of CNOOC’s plan to significantly increase its gas output to cut carbon emissions and help Beijing’s climate goals.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Ancient human ancestor skull found in Harbin, China
Discovery of ‘Dragon Man’ skull in China may add species to human family tree / NYT (paywall)
“The researchers named the new species Homo longi and gave it the nickname ‘Dragon Man,’ for the Dragon River region of northeast China where the skull was discovered. The team said that Homo longi, and not the Neanderthals, was the extinct human species mostly closely related to our own. If confirmed, that could significantly change our view of how — and even where — our species, Homo sapiens, evolved.”
The first COVID-19 case
First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in October 2019 / Reuters
New study suggests the first case could have emerged as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan.
Doubt in Sinovac and Sputnik
Italy’s Draghi dismisses China’s COVID vaccine, casts doubt on Sputnik / Reuters via Yahoo
“Italian PM Mario Draghi said China’s anti-COVID vaccine did not fully work and questioned whether Russia’s Sputnik jab would ever get approval from European regulators.”
Wildcat no longer a species
China’s most mysterious wildcat may not be its own species / AAAS
A new genetic analysis concludes the mysterious wildcat is a subspecies, which may hamper efforts to save the vulnerable animal.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Another State Council white paper in lead-up to CCP’s 100th anniversary
China Focus: China issues white paper on its political party system / Xinhua
国务院新闻办发表《中国新型政党制度》白皮书 / Xinhua
The document lays out the CCP’s line on China’s political system, including “multiparty cooperation” and the upholding of “equality, democratic consultation, and sincere cooperation.”
Yesterday’s white paper, on “human rights protection,” is featured on the front page of the People’s Daily today (in Chinese).
For the centenary, who writes history?
‘Red tourism’ flourishes in China ahead of party centennial / NYT (paywall)
Tourists flock to witness the patriotic celebration of the party’s history, an “opportune moment to reinforce the value of such pilgrimages.”
China whitewashes its history as Communist Party turns 100 / LA Times
“Counter-narratives have been crushed by a Communist Party determined to carefully choreograph its 100th anniversary in July.”
Visit this immersive center to learn about China’s history over the past century! / People’s Daily
The center, ‘No.100 Fuxing Avenue’, takes visitors through “the process of the Chinese people becoming prosperous and the country growing strong under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).”
New bullet train expands China’s reach
China’s new bullet trains in Tibet run close to disputed Indian border / SCMP
The new high speed railway—linking Tibet with Sichuan—is only 16km from China’s disputed border with India. Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has said “the Sichuan-Tibet project would play a key role in safeguarding border stability.”
NATO officer warns of China’s military advances
Senior Nato officer warns of China’s ‘shocking’ military advances / FT (paywall)
NATO’s air chief marshal Sir Stuart Peach “highlighted the ‘shocking’ speed of China’s military modernisation and warned of its growing diplomatic presence overseas, as the alliance prepares to take a more assertive stance towards Beijing.”
More pressure on Xinjiang
UN rights boss signals she may move on Xinjiang without China nod / Reuters
After drawn-out negotiations for access to Xinjiang, the UN rights chief hinted at other options to assess the allegations of human rights abuses.
China supports Argentina over Falklands
China reiterates support for Argentinian claim over disputed U.K.-controlled Islands / Caixin (paywall)
Foreign ministry responds to U.S. solar sanctions
China slams U.S. curbs on solar materials as economic attack / AP
“China’s government on Friday criticized U.S. curbs on imports of solar panel materials that might be made with forced labor as an attack on its development and said Beijing will protect Chinese companies, but gave no details of possible retaliation.”
Yesterday on SupChina: U.S. bans some Xinjiang-produced solar products over forced labor allegations.
China courts New Zealand
China tries to court New Zealand with offer to work together in helping Pacific islands recover from COVID-19 / SCMP
Standing as New Zealand’s largest trading partner, China offers COVID-19 aid in hopes of strengthening cooperation.
YouTube removes then restores Xinjiang videos
YouTube takes down Xinjiang videos, forces rights group to seek alternative / Reuters
The videos — which attracted millions of views — were removed for “violating a YouTube policy which prohibits personally identifiable information from appearing in its content.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A fire kills 18 in Henan, mostly children
China martial arts school fire kills 18, mostly children / BBC
“At least 18 were killed and 16 injured after a fire tore through a martial arts school in China – many of them young children, local media said.”
Less drug use in China
Number of drug users in China drops significantly, government says / Sixth Tone
“The number of drug users has drastically declined over the past several years thanks to the country’s crackdown on narcotics, a senior government official announced Thursday.”
Factory TikTok
The Chinese content farms behind Factory TikTok / Rest of World
The hypnotizing trend “offers a strange glimpse into how mundane objects are made.” The videos themselves are a content farm that produces “a constant stream of viral videos designed to sell products.”
First Chinese man qualifies for Wimbledon
Zhang becomes first Chinese man to qualify for Wimbledon in Open era / Reuters
Zhang Zhizhen “will be only the fourth Chinese man to play singles in the main draw of a Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1968.”
Anti-sexual-harassment ads to educate public
Beijing subway adopts anti-sexual harassment ads to educate public / Sixth Tone
“The city’s state-run women’s rights organization has installed posters and videos at subway stations to educate and inform millions of daily commuters about sexual harassment.”