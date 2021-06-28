Links for Monday, June 28, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s cyber power at least a decade behind, finds study
There’s much bluster about China’s tech power these days, but a new study by a global think tank predicts Beijing will be unable to match U.S. cyber capabilities for at least a decade, per the Financial Times.
- China’s cyber power is being undermined by poor security and weak intelligence analysis, the report says.
- In March, Microsoft customers were victims of a suspected Chinese state-backed hacking operation to probe U.S. nongovernmental organizations and think tanks.
- Though Chinese cyber capabilities were found to be weak compared with competitors, Beijing and its private sector are playing catch up: Since the start of this year, nearly 30 information security companies announced the completion of financing rounds, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
Tesla “recalls” 285,000 EVs in China over cruise control issues
Tesla is asking owners of more than 285,000 passenger vehicles in China — over 90% locally made — to upgrade their vehicles because of safety issues linked to its cruise control system, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- China’s market regulator — along with Tesla — called the issue a “recall,” but the fix requires affected Tesla customers to upgrade their software remotely, without needing to go to the dealer.
Pony.ai mulls U.S. IPO
The Toyota-backed autonomous driving startup Pony.ai is considering an IPO in the U.S., per CEO James Peng in an interview with Reuters.
- The five-year-old start-up plans to install its AI in hundreds of vehicles next year and tens of thousands by 2025.
Nissan’s Chinese battery partner plans U.K. project ‘very soon’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Baidu’s EV firm Jidu hires ex-Cadillac designer / Reuters (porous paywall)
China’s envision to build Renault $2.4 billion battery plant / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese battery investment in France to create 1,000 jobs -politician / Reuters (porous paywall)
Chengdu airport opens
The 2nd international airport in SW China’s Chengdu starts operations / Global Times
“It has a capacity to manage up to 60 million passenger trips annually.”
China opens new gateway to giant panda country as Chengdu’s second airport starts operations / SCMP
Chengdu is now the third city in China to open a second airport, following Shanghai and Beijing.
Money pouring into China chip sector
China’s chip investment moves ahead full throttle / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese semiconductor firms have continued to attract high levels of investment so far this year, sealing billions of dollars in financing as Beijing looks to build up its industry to meet demand created by a global shortage and lessen its reliance on foreign products.”
China recruitment giant’s profit nosedives
Recruitment specialist 51job’s profit plummets as spending grows / Caixin (paywall)
51job, one of China’s largest recruitment platforms, reported its profit was way down in the first quarter of 2021 despite modest revenue growth.
China’s mutual fund market doubles in three years
Foreign investors love China’s multitrillion-dollar mutual fund market / Caixin (paywall)
“The net asset value (NAV) of mutual funds in China reached about 23 trillion yuan ($3.6 trillion) at the end of May, nearly double the 13 trillion yuan recorded three years earlier.”
U.S.-China trade
American efforts to reshore supply chains blasted as ‘empty talk’ by former minister / SCMP
“The U.S. will become increasingly dependent on the world’s second largest economy for the foreseeable future, according to a top former Chinese economic official.”
Bans on forced labor goods from China fuels disputes with importers / WSJ (paywall)
For companies like Uniqlo, whose cotton products have complex supply chains, proving that their manufacturing process is free of forced labor can be difficult, and if they fail to do so, “cargoes must be exported or abandoned.”
Xinhua report drives coal future’s fall
China coal futures tumble as senior official signals rise in supply / FT (paywall)
“The slide came a day after state-run news service Xinhua quoted an unnamed official at China’s top economic planning agency as saying that higher production, increased imports and greater use of solar and hydropower would lead prices to ‘drop significantly’ from July.”
Delays in China’s carbon market
China’s carbon market set to miss target for start of trading / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Trading won’t now happen until after July 1 because of a lack of organization, according to a person familiar with its development.”
China’s national carbon trading market to include cement, aluminum next year, expert predicts / Caixin (paywall)
“The national market will initially only cover the power sector, which accounts for around 30% of domestic emissions.”
China working with EU to standardize green bond taxonomy
China, EU set to agree on green finance definitions by year-end, official says / Caixin (paywall)
“Increasing coordination with other economies to attract overseas investments in domestic green projects is part of China’s broader efforts to meet its ambitious goals to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.”
Economic indicators point to rebounding Chinese economy
China’s recovery stabilized in June with signs of rebalancing / Bloomberg (paywall)
An aggregate of eight economic indicators tracked by Bloomberg found that China’s economic recovery is rebalancing, with the services industry catching up with manufacturing.
Political tension still preventing Boeing 737’s return to China
Boeing 737 MAX’s return to China remains up in the air as regulatory, political hurdles persist / SCMP
“Trade power tensions, regulatory hurdles and attempts by the West to counter Chinese competition are delaying a return of the 737 MAX in China, frustrating U.S.-based Boeing.”
Beijing intensifies scrutiny of bad-debt giant
China asks Citic Group to examine Huarong’s finances / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Doubts about the Chinese government’s support for Huarong have prompted a broader rethink of the decades-long assumption that Beijing will always stand behind the debt of state-controlled borrowers.”
Australia files WTO complaint against China
Australia files WTO complaint against China over wine duties / Reuters (porous paywall)
The formal complaint is over China’s duties on bottled wine imports, amidst increasingly tense relations between Australia and China.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Australian virologist dismisses COVID-19 lab leak hypothesis
Only foreign scientist in Wuhan lab says COVID-19 leak highly unlikely / Bloomberg via SCMP
Danielle Anderson, the Australian virologist — who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in late 2019 — claimed the lab “worked in the same way as any other high-containment lab.” She added, “What people are saying is just not how it is.”
No local COVID cases, but Delta variant keeps concern high
Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases / Xinhua via People’s Daily
Delta variant forces Guangdong to expand who counts as a ‘close contact,’ official says / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus / AP
Hong Kong classifies the U.K. as “extremely high risk,” says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.
Shenzhen airport tightens COVID-19 measures as China logs 30 new cases / Reuters
Anyone entering the airport must show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours before entry.
China denies AP story alleging Ukraine vaccine conditions
China says no strings attached to vaccine shipments overseas / AP
“China said Saturday that it provides vaccines to other countries with no political conditions attached, responding to a story by the Associated Press saying China pressured Ukraine into withdrawing from a multi-country statement on human rights in China’s Xinjiang region by threatening to withhold a COVID-19 vaccine shipment.”
China welcomes Ukraine U-turn on Xinjiang human rights call / SCMP (paywall)
“China has welcomed Ukraine’s withdrawal from a joint call for Beijing to grant the UN human rights chief access to Xinjiang amid reports that Beijing used vaccine diplomacy to persuade Kiev to make the switch.”
China’s rovers explore harsh terrain
China’s Zhurong rover returns landing footage and sounds from Mars / Space News
China’s Mars rover Zhu Rong shown landing and exploring in first video / SCMP (paywall)
“China has released landing process footage from its Zhurong rover as well as video and sounds of the vehicle roving on Mars.”
Chinese scientists send Mars-style rover to roof of the world on mission to explore Tibetan Plateau / SCMP (paywall)
The rover — designed to navigate challenging environments — may help shed light on issues such as climate change and melting glaciers here on Earth.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China-Russia treaty extended
Xi, Putin announce extension of China-Russia friendly cooperation treaty / Xinhua
习近平同俄罗斯总统普京举行视频会晤 两国元首宣布《中俄睦邻友好合作条约》延期 / Xinhua
China and Russia extend 20-year strategic treaty for mutual reliance / Caixin
“China and Russia have agreed to extend a 20-year bilateral treaty of strategic cooperation that would have expired this year, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, in a show of continued strategic partnership between the two countries.”
Russia, China declare friendship treaty extension, hail ties / AP
“Putin and Xi have developed strong personal ties to bolster a ‘strategic partnership’ between the two former Communist rivals as they vie with the West for influence and face soaring tensions in relations with the U.S. and its allies.”
China-India border frictions
India shifts 50,000 troops to China border in historic move / Bloomberg (paywall)
“India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy.”
China urges India to make a move to ease border tensions / SCMP (paywall)
“In veiled criticism of India’s fresh deployment, Wang said: ‘The words and deeds of the two countries should be aiming at cooling the situation and promoting mutual trust, not the reverse.’”
Chinese military steps up training along disputed Indian border / SCMP (paywall)
India looks to revamp Ladakh with infrastructure overhaul / DW
“As China-India relations remain tense over border disagreements, New Delhi is increasingly focusing on developing the Ladakh frontier region that has been neglected for years.”
Centenary preparations and propaganda
Marking centenary, China heralds Communist Party’s influence / AP
Beijing leaves nothing to chance ahead of Party centenary / Reuters (porous paywall)
Beijing ramps up security and fanfare for the 100 year celebration.
China’s communists face daunting future as party marks 100 years / Bloomberg (paywall)
“President Xi Jinping looks stronger than ever, but succession questions and growing apathy among China’s youth are looming challenges.”
The Communist party at 100: is Xi Jinping’s China on the right track? / FT (paywall)
- David Wang, who earned a Ph.D. in the U.S. and recently returned to China, told the FT: “Average Chinese aren’t ready for western-style democracy and need to be led. In the U.S., everyone can have an opinion and nothing gets done. China should follow a different path.”
- Richard McGregor, author of the influential book The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers, said that the CCP is “no longer a workers’ and peasants’ party,” but rather a “managers’ and businessmen’s party.” The FT cites a statistic that out of 2.1 million new Party recruits in 2018, only about “5,700 of them were migrant workers even though such laborers account for more than a third of China’s working-age population.”
Unease grows in Hong Kong: Journalist arrested at airport, another rally ban, new police chief rails against “fake news”
Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Hong Kong police arrested a former senior journalist with the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper on Sunday night on a suspected national security offence as he was trying to catch a flight out of the city, media reported.” Police claimed the man was “conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security.”
Fear grips other Hong Kong media after China crushes Apple Daily / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong police ban annual July 1 democracy demo, citing COVID-19 / HKFP
Police banned the rally, citing public health and safety. Rally organisers said “they did not understand why the government would relax social distancing rules for indoor gatherings, while an outdoor rally and march would be opposed.”
New Hong Kong police chief calls for fake news law, blames media for mistrust in officers / HKFP
“Hong Kong’s new police chief called for a fake news law on Saturday and blamed the media for plunging trust in his officers in the politically polarised finance hub.”
Crossing the Red Line: Behind China’s takeover of Hong Kong / NYT (paywall)
“One year ago, the city’s freedoms were curtailed with breathtaking speed. But the clampdown was years in the making, and many signals were missed.”
Italy and France emphasize shared values with U.S.
Italy says its relations with U.S. far more important than with China / Reuters (porous paywall)
“We are a strong trade partner with China, we have a historic relationship, but it is absolutely not comparable, and it does not interfere with, the alliance of values we have with the United States,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
France and U.S. agree on the perils of a rising China, Blinken says / NYT (paywall)
The “United States and France were ‘on the same page’ in their determination to resist the possibility of a Chinese-led world order that would be ‘profoundly illiberal in nature,’” following a meeting between Blinken and Macron.
Biden administration cautions against quick judgment over COVID-19 origins review
Biden administration warns COVID-19 origins review may not be definitive / WSJ (paywall)
The review has “yet to find conclusive evidence that would settle the debate over whether the virus came from human contact with an infected animal or was leaked from a Chinese government virology lab.”
U.S. and Taiwan will talk trade on June 30
U.S. and Taiwan set date to revive trade and investment talks / WSJ (paywall)
U.S.-Taiwan talks to focus on supply chains and digital trade / FT (paywall)
No plans for U.S.-China meeting at G20 session
Antony Blinken does not plan to meet China’s foreign minister at G20 session next week / SCMP (paywall)
“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not expecting to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Group of 20 meeting in Italy next week, a department official said on Friday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Obituary of Gāo Shàngquán 高尚全, a key mind behind economic reforms
Economist who helped map out china’s reforms dies at 92 / Caixin
“Gao Shangquan, one of the minds behind China’s post-1970s economic reforms, died Sunday at a Beijing hospital. He was 92.”
Murder of Chinese woman in Ningbo goes viral
Murder of Chinese woman by foreigner in Ningbo continues to receive public attention / What’s on Weibo
The murder of a 23-year-old female college student in Ningbo has garnered widespread attention online. The male suspect is a non-Chinese foreign national of unspecified origin, a “major factor” in online commentary.
Gansu ultramarathon tragedy
Gansu ultramarathon tragedy blamed on ‘unprofessional operations’ / Sixth Tone
“The ultramarathon tragedy that killed 21 people in northwestern Gansu province last month was the result of ‘unstandardized organization and unprofessional operations,’ a government finding revealed Friday.”