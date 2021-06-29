Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Lucas Niewenhuis

Thoughts from Lucas, filling in for Jeremy this week:

Our word of the day is ordinary heroes (平凡英雄 píngfán yīngxióng).

That is one way that Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 described (in Chinese) the 29 recipients of the “July 1 Medal,” awarded at a ceremony in Beijing today, honoring cadres who “vividly embody the noble character and spirit of the Chinese Communists’ firm belief, practice of purpose, struggle and dedication, and integrity.”

But Party membership is anything but ordinary in China, where just 6.5% of the total population is part of the CCP.

  • “The Party is no longer a workers’ and peasants’ party…It is a managers’ and businessmen’s party,” the scholar Richard McGregor told the Financial Times.
  • The FT cites a statistic that out of 2.1 million new Party recruits in 2018, less than “5,700 of them were migrant workers even though such laborers account for more than a third of China’s working-age population.”

Upcoming events:

—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor (lucas@supchina.com)

Lucas Niewenhuis is the Newsletter Editor at SupChina. Previously, he has researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council, interned at the Council on Foreign Relations, and studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing. Read more

