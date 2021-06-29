Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Our word of the day is ordinary heroes (平凡英雄 píngfán yīngxióng).
That is one way that Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 described (in Chinese) the 29 recipients of the “July 1 Medal,” awarded at a ceremony in Beijing today, honoring cadres who “vividly embody the noble character and spirit of the Chinese Communists’ firm belief, practice of purpose, struggle and dedication, and integrity.”
But Party membership is anything but ordinary in China, where just 6.5% of the total population is part of the CCP.
- “The Party is no longer a workers’ and peasants’ party…It is a managers’ and businessmen’s party,” the scholar Richard McGregor told the Financial Times.
- The FT cites a statistic that out of 2.1 million new Party recruits in 2018, less than “5,700 of them were migrant workers even though such laborers account for more than a third of China’s working-age population.”
