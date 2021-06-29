Links for Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
E-grocers face troubling signs in U.S. IPO debuts
A couple of weeks ago, we covered two e-grocers — Dingdong Maicai and Miss Fresh — who filed for a U.S. IPO on the same day.
- Now, Dingdong is backing away from its initial ambitions: the company is scaling back its fundraising target by 70%, per Reuters.
- The downsizing comes after shares of Tencent-backed Miss Fresh plunged 33% after its Nasdaq debut on Monday. According to its prospectus, Miss Fresh wants to become a “retail cloud platform” for small business, rather than its original identity as a grocery app. That may have made some investors a bit wary.
Another Chinese battery maker secures major deal
Envision AESC, the battery arm of Shanghai-based green tech company Envision Group, will invest $2.4 billion in a battery gigafactory in partnership with Renault in France, according to a joint statement.
- Envision, in other words, will be supplying Renault EVs just like CATL currently supplies Tesla.
- Context: The extraordinary demand for EV batteries recently catapulted the founder of CATL to become the richest man in Hong Kong.
BeiGene gets approved for $31 billion IPO on Shanghai STAR
Beijing-based biotechnology company BeiGene won approval for a $31 billion IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market on Monday, per Caixin Global.
- BeiGene already raised $182 million in its 2016 Nasdaq IPO and $902 million in its Hong Kong secondary listing in 2018.
- BeiGene turned a profit in this year’s first quarter for the first time in three years, after regulars allowed three of its products to be on the National Reimbursement Drug List.
CATL extends deal with Tesla to 2025, shares climb
China’s battery giant and Tesla supplier has just extended its supply deal with Tesla for five more years (until 2025), per Yicai Global.
- The new agreement rolls over the previous deal signed in February 2020. There were no details on pricing and quantity.
- CATL’s share have climbed 20x since IPO: Its share price was $3.89 in June 2018. It’s now $78.70 and the firm’s market value exceeded $154.8 billion last month.
Didi plans second-largest Chinese listing in U.S. since Alibaba
Didi said to guide pricing U.S. IPO at top of range or above / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The guidance shows investors are backing Didi despite Beijing’s scrutiny of Chinese internet firms…At $14 a share, the IPO would raise about $4 billion, making it the second largest U.S. IPO by a Chinese company on record, after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion debut in 2014.”
China’s healthy hogs send U.S. prices down
U.S. hog prices sink as China rebuilds herd / WSJ (paywall)
Pork futures dipped below one dollar last week for the first time this March, driven by the recovery of China’s herd from swine fever.
Suning takeover part of Beijing’s corporate clean up
Consortium led by Alibaba, Jiangsu government near deal for Suning.com / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and the Jiangsu provincial government are nearing a deal to buy a stake in the retail arm of Chinese billionaire Zhang Jindong’s Suning empire [. . .] the latest domino to fall in Beijing’s effort to clean up its heavily indebted conglomerates.”
Tencent stock down 23% since January as ByteDance private value estimates soar
Tencent’s stock woes deepen as mainland investors turn sellers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“With antitrust watchdogs probing alleged monopolistic behavior by the country’s internet titans over the past few months, the stock is now down 23% from its January record high.”
TikTok creator ByteDance hits $425bn valuation on gray market / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
At the WTO: China, Australia, Canada
Australia files WTO complaint against China over wine duties / Reuters
China initiates WTO dispute against Australian duties / Reuters
China blocks Canadian move to set up WTO probe into ‘serious, negative’ canola seed restrictions / SCMP
Australia disputes wine with China, China counters with wind towers, deep drawn stainless steel sinks and railway wheels, and China blocks an investigation into restrictions on canola seed imports from Canada.
NY-based mock meat company launches two new brands in China
Giggling Pig and Happy Chicken join the mock meat menagerie as livekindly enters China / Caixin (paywall)
“Since March 2020, Livekindly has raised $535 million to fund acquisitions of plant-based food brands and its international expansion plans that see China as a key growth driver.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Vaccine updates
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine found safe for children, study suggests / Sixth Tone
“The trial showed that 3- to 17-year-olds had an immune response against the virus after the two-dose shot.”
Sinovac set to start making COVID-19 jabs in Egypt as China expands vaccine push / SCMP
Sinovac “would soon begin production of jabs in Egypt after Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated China’s support to the African country during a call with his Egyptian counterpart.”
2/3 of all Chinese vaccines sold or donated to Africa have gone to just three countries / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Morocco, Egypt, and Zimbabwe.
Vaccine boost for Taiwan with 410,000 more Moderna shots on the way / SCMP (paywall)
“Another 410,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are due to arrive in Taiwan, further boosting the island’s efforts to fight a cluster of local infections.”
Spain urges Shanghai to clarify rules for vaccinated arrivals / SCMP (paywall)
“The Spanish consulate in Shanghai is calling on the city’s health authorities to clarify quarantine rules for inbound travellers after a number of people vaccinated for the coronavirus were subjected to several days of hospital tests on arrival.”
Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 shots effective against the Delta variant? / Reuters (porous paywall)
- The shots could still offer protection, though the “antibodies triggered by two Chinese vaccines are less effective against the Delta compared with other variants, Feng Zijian, former deputy director at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media last week.”
- “Researchers found that Chinese vaccines are somewhat effective in reducing the risk of symptomatic and severe cases caused by Delta, Zhong Nanshan, a epidemiologist who helped shape China’s COVID-19 response, told reporters.”
- Current reports show that Pfzier has 88% and AstraZeneca has 60% effectiveness against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant.
Going carbon neutral in Shanghai
Shanghai leads way in China’s carbon transition / Sixth Tone
Shanghai—China’s most developed city—will be a model for carbon neutrality. Dense populations, high emissions, and little space to develop will challenge the city’s plans to go green.
Wild elephant herd driven by habitat loss, experts confirm
Wild elephant trek traced back to shrinking habitat, experts say / Caixin
As the herd of 14 wild elephants move across Yunnan, many experts agree that habitat loss is a major driving factor.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong in the national security law era
Hong Kong national security police have watch list of residents to be arrested if they try to flee, sources say / SCMP (paywall)
“Source tight-lipped on how many people are on the list, but it is said to include more than 50 released on bail after being arrested under the law.”
Hong Kong’s judiciary should uphold country’s will, advance its interests, says Beijing’s national security chief in city / SCMP (paywall)
“Zheng Yanxiong says city’s courts derive power from Beijing; rule of law only ‘castles in the air’ if national security is not defended.”
Former journalist at Hong Kong’s Apple Daily released on bail / Reuters
“A former senior journalist at Hong Kong’s now-closed pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was released from custody on Tuesday, two days after he was arrested at the airport, media reported.”
Hong Kong’s RTHK fires veteran radio phone-in host as more shows are axed / HKFP
Hong Kong man arrested under British colonial laws over ‘seditious stickers’ / HKFP
“A man has been arrested under British colonial-era laws for allegedly ‘doing acts with a seditious intention’ after protest stickers were found on the security gate of a flat in Hong Kong.”
“Police said the content of the stickers […] were also in alleged breach of the new national security law.”
Japanese deputy defense minister promotes hawkish line on Taiwan, China
Japan minister says necessary to ‘wake up’ to protect Taiwan / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Japan’s deputy defence minister [Yasuhide Nakayama] on Monday warned of the growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to ‘wake up’ to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect the island ‘as a democratic country’.”
Japan defense official outlines threat from more assertive China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Japan’s No. 2 defense official laid out the increasing threats he sees from a more assertive China, including longer-range missiles and more frequent airspace incursions, as the U.S. ally moves to boost defense spending to help counter Beijing.”
China blasts Japanese minister’s ‘sinister’ remarks about Taiwan / Guardian
“‘We deplore the erroneous remarks by the senior official of the Japanese government, and we have lodged solemn representations,’ [the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson] said. ‘This is highly sinister, dangerous and irresponsible. This politician also openly called Taiwan a country, in serious violation of the China-Japan joint statement.’”
Japan survey finds China top U.S. partner in Asia / SCMP (paywall)
“More American opinion leaders view China as the United States’ most important partner in Asia given the countries’ trade relations, but Japan is considered most trustworthy, a survey by the Japanese Foreign Ministry showed.”
China’s wolf warrior diplomacy
China’s wolf warrior diplomacy, aggression are an ‘immense danger’ / CNBC
“China’s aggression, coupled with the rise of its military, could result in a ‘military accident,’ said Orville Schell, the Arthur Ross director of Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations.”
China wants howling diplomats to quiet down, but nationalism gets in the way / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s leadership is straining to dial back its country’s chest-thumping ‘Wolf Warrior’ approach to foreign policy, afraid it has begun to undermine the country’s interests, according to people familiar with the matter…The effort has been impaired by nationalist fervor in the country, the people said, which is only intensifying as the party marks the 100th anniversary of its founding this week.”
- Context in SCMP two weeks ago: China’s Wolf Warrior diplomacy is our justified defense — get used to it, says outspoken diplomat.
“Chinese ambassador to France Lú Shāyě 卢沙野 says striking back embodies the ‘achieve something’ mantra of Dèng Xiǎopíng 邓小平…His remarks come after President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 called for top Party officials to build a more ‘respectable’ image of China.”
U.S. Congress moves forward with China research competitiveness bill
House passes bills to boost science competitiveness with China / The Hill
“Lawmakers handily passed two bills on a bipartisan basis to increase funding for the National Science Foundation and establish a new directorate for science and engineering to expand research opportunities as well as authorize research funding for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.”
“The votes come after the Senate passed a mammoth package earlier this month…[but rather than] take up the Senate-passed bill and amend it, the House is instead proceeding with multiple individual bills that will likely be reconciled later with the upper chamber.”
Promoting the Party line on social media and in law practice
Putting the Party at the Center of Education / China Media Project
“Xi Jinping has emphasized the need to strengthen ideological and political work at China’s universities to ensure the centrality of the CCP. The Central Propaganda Department is now launching 200 social media accounts designed to help achieve this goal.”
Xi’s legal buzzword gets a new center / China Media Project
- The Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Rule of Law (习近平法治思想研究中心) is located inside the China Law Society (中国法学会), the official organization representing academic legal professionals in China.
- State media “emphasized that ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Rule of Law’ stresses the importance of law-based governance. But the ultimate foundation of this vision of governance is not the law but the Party.”
- “Legal experts outside China have termed this ‘rule by law,’ noting its fundamental departure from ‘rule of law’ as understood in the UN system.”
Chinese surveillance alleged at Australian, New Zealand universities
Human Rights Watch reveals harassment, surveillance of Chinese students studying in Australia / Australian ABC
Chinese Communist Party spies in NZ universities, lecturers suspect / Radio New Zealand
“Auckland University lecturer Dr Stephen Noakes said people who were not enrolled in his course had attended his lectures and appeared to be gathering intelligence. Two other academics reported similar experiences in Wellington and Christchurch.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Can China’s energetic rock underground survive?
The Chinese indie rock scene / Rolling Stone
“China has produced some of the most vital indie rock on the planet. But can the scene survive gentrification, government crackdowns, and a hit TV show?”
Farewell to a historic district of Shanghai
The last days of old Hongkou / Sixth Tone
“For decades, shikumen have been synonymous with life in Shanghai.” Yet these houses have an expiration date, as “thousands [are] slated for demolition as part of Shanghai’s latest redevelopment project, which will transform a historic part of the Chinese city spanning nearly 4 square kilometers.”
Scenic hotspot a ‘visual factory’ for rural tourism
At this Instagram hot spot, all the world’s a stage (and the buffalo’s a prop) / NYT (paywall)
Xiapu County, Fujian — a scenic cluster of fishing villages — became a “visual factory” for staged photoshoots of locals and tourists alike, mining rural tourism.