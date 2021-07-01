Following the Long March: A pilgrimage of the CCP’s journey

Society & Culture

What did the 1934 journey look like for the Chinese Communist Party? Danish adventurer Mads Vesterager Nielsen shows us again.

The editors

Watch as Mads Vesterager Nielsen motorbikes the route of the Long March, crossing over nine provinces in China. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party  and the Long March is one of the greatest and most difficult accomplishments of the Party in its early years. All along the route, there are monuments and museums documenting the march and the struggles the CCP forces faced.

