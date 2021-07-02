Editor’s note for Friday, July 2, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Lucas Niewenhuis

Thoughts today from Lucas, filling in for Jeremy this week:

The line that dominated coverage of Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 CCP centenary speech yesterday, at least in English-language coverage, was also the most difficult to translate.

  • Xi said, according to the official Xinhua translation, that the Chinese people “will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate us. Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”
  • We noted that “on a collision course” was an anodyne official translation for the original Chinese, 头破血流 tóupòxuèliú, an idiom describing a violent battering and utter defeat.
  • Many English-language sources, including the New York Times, chose a more literal translation for the idiom, implying that Xi directly threatened that bullying foreigners would “crack their heads and spill blood.”

A debate ensued on Twitter and elsewhere over how bloody the phrase was meant to be, but regardless of the exact translation, these are two things to note:

  • In Xi’s delivery of the line, he pronounces the idiom tóupòxuěliú — check the tape here. This appears to be an unintentional mash-up of the two ways to pronounce 血, either xuè or xiě.
  • When Xi says this passage of the speech, the idiom is clearly meant to be a militaristic applause line. The camera cuts to PLA soldiers, who roar in approval, turning heads elsewhere in the audience.

And on that note, our word of the day is intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) — 洲际导弹 zhōujìdǎodàn.

We will be off on Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday here in the U.S. The Access newsletter will be back in your inbox on July 6.

—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor (lucas@supchina.com)

Lucas Niewenhuis is the Newsletter Editor at SupChina. Previously, he has researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council, interned at the Council on Foreign Relations, and studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing. Read more

Twitter
LinkedIn

Suggested for you

military soldier holding gun and airplanes china
Foreign Affairs

China beefs up military position with more Indian border units, desert missile silos, navy forces

Lucas Niewenhuis
sony china
Society & Culture

Sony faces anger on Chinese internet for now-canceled event on July 7, the anniversary of Japan’s invasion of China

Jiayun Feng
China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law to counter the U.S.'s "long-arm jurisdiction"

China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law: Concerns and uncertainty abound

Zachary Torrey
xi jinping giving a speech for ccp centenial

China’s rise is ‘unstoppable,’ Xi declares in Tiananmen speech marking 100th anniversary of CCP

Lucas Niewenhuis

Following the Long March: A pilgrimage of the CCP’s journey

The editors
china congress

Why there are so few women in Chinese politics

Jiayun Feng