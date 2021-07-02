Links for Friday, July 2, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Didi under investigation just days after IPO
China investigates Didi over cybersecurity days after its huge IPO / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Didi Global’s shares fell more than 10% in New York on Friday after [the Cyberspace Administration of China] said it had launched an investigation into the Chinese ride-hailing giant…The cyberspace agency did not offer details about its investigation into Didi, but said the investigation was also to prevent data security-related risks, citing China’s national security law and cybersecurity law.”
Fashion brands investigated over Uyghur claims
Zara, Uniqlo and Skechers investigated over alleged Uyghur forced labor / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Leading fashion brands are facing a French probe over allegations they profited from exploiting forced labor in the Chinese Uyghur community to manufacture their products.”
French launch probe into fashion groups over Uyghur labor / AFP via HKFP
France investigates fashion brands over forced Uyghur labor claims / Guardian
Volvo to go public before 2022?
Geely-owned automaker Volvo is considering going public by the end of 2021, per Caixin Global.
- Volvo is aiming for an IPO on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange “before the end of the year,” CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Reuters.
- On Wednesday, Volvo executives laid out a plan to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, including plans to sell 600,000 electric vehicles by mid-decade.
- EVs are a capital-intensive industry and as the competition heats up, more car makers will be going public to remain competitive with the big players.
TikTok extends video length
TikTok will soon roll out a change to allow all users to post up to three minutes of video compared with its previous one-minute cap, per Caixin Global.
- The app’s previous limit has been the subject of intense criticism from many content creators, who complained that it made retaining viewers harder.
- Increasing the time cap, a change in testing since December, could be seen as an attempt by TikTok to consolidate user loyalty as competition heats up, with rivals Instagram and Snapchat offering similar short-video products.
- In the first half of 2021, TikTok and its Chinese domestic version, Douyin, raked in more than $920 million in global revenue — a 74% year-on-year increase — retaining its status as the world’s highest-earning non-gaming app.
China crackdown on bitcoin hasn’t affected its neighbors
Last week, China’s central bank halted cryptocurrency transactions, which brought the price of bitcoin below $30,000 for the first time since January. But Japan and Singapore have not changed their bullish stance.
- “[Japan] is generally crypto-friendly,” said an investor to Nikkei Asia, “because Japan has lost its crown in Asia as the undisputed financial capital and wants to regain its status.”
Li Auto posts 3x increase in sales for newest model
Li Auto delivered 7,713 units of its Li ONE model in June 2021, a 320% year-on-year increase and a new monthly high, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- Li Auto specializes in hybrid cars that can be powered by either electricity or gasoline.
- Li ONE, the company’s first model, went into production in November 2019. By December 31, 2020, Li Auto had delivered a total of 33,500 units.
- A rising star in China’s electric car segment, Li Auto raised $1.1 billion in its 2020 Nasdaq IPO.
Another step for BlackRock in Chinese mutual-fund market
BlackRock gets ready to launch in China’s booming mutual-fund market / Caixin (paywall)
“BlackRock Inc. has applied to start selling its first mutual fund product on the Chinese mainland less than a month after becoming the first foreign financial institution to win a license to operate a wholly owned mutual fund business in the country.”
Chinese-built highway drives Montenegro into debt
How a Chinese-built highway drove Montenegro deep into debt / NPR
“The project — a 25-mile section of a proposed 270-mile highway that would run from Montenegro’s Port of Bar on the Adriatic Sea to Belgrade, the capital of neighboring Serbia — is not only raising questions about decisions made by Montenegro’s previous leaders and unsustainable debts associated with China’s ambitious infrastructure and trade initiative across several continents. It also has implications for China’s growing influence along the European Union’s periphery, and whether the EU missed an opportunity to help Montenegro out.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Developments in ‘Dragon Man’ skull story
The story behind China’s ‘Dragon Man’ discovery / Sixth Tone
“The story circulating the world about how the now-famous ‘dragon man’ skull was discovered probably isn’t true.”
COVID-19: Turkey offers booster shots, Hong Kong and Taiwan battle new cases, Indonesia defends Sinovac
Turkey offers COVID-19 booster shot after early use of Chinese vaccine / WSJ (paywall)
“After an early drive to inoculate millions with a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine, Turkey started offering Thursday a booster shot to some people amid concerns over the spread of the highly transmissible Delta strain.”
Health officials suspect cleaning firm to blame for Hong Kong’s first local infection in weeks / SCMP (paywall)
“The employee was confirmed as the sole local case on Friday, which brought to an end the city’s 24-day run of zero community infections and escalated fears of an outbreak of a mutated strain of the virus given she worked at two other locations.”
Taiwan to access Novavax COVID-19 vaccine through the Covax Facility / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan will get the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine through the World Health Organization-backed Covax Facility for lower income countries, giving a much-needed boost to the island’s immunisation programme.”
Indonesia defends use of China’s Sinovac amid surge in Delta variant / SCMP (paywall)
“The Indonesian health minister has defended the country’s use of China’s Sinovac vaccine, blaming a surge of COVID-19 cases over the past month on the more contagious Delta variant.”
China’s exports of coronavirus-critical medical products nearly tripled in 2020, with US$105 billion in goods shipped / SCMP (paywall)
“China exported the largest amount of coronavirus-critical medical products in 2020, with the US$105 billion worth of equipment shipped overseas – almost three times the level seen a year earlier, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO).”
Experts question if WHO should lead pandemic origins probe / AP
“Numerous experts, some with strong ties to WHO, say that political tensions between the U.S. and China make it impossible for an investigation by the agency to find credible answers.”
China’s space-based solar power station will be constructed by new rocket
China’s super heavy rocket to construct space-based solar power station / Space News
The new super-heavy-lift rocket, Long March 9, will help build the massive space-based solar power station in geostationary orbit. The project “would provide large-scale renewable energy and help tackle energy resource scarcity.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Next U.S. moves to pressure China over Xinjiang
Assessing potential economic policy responses to genocide in Xinjiang / PIIE
This Peterson Institute of International Economics study provides a useful barometer of how policymakers in Washington, D.C., are currently evaluating the severity of abuses in Xinjiang, and what measures they might take to address supply chain risks and also attempt further “naming and shaming” of Beijing.
U.S. agency urges UN to move on investigation of alleged human rights abuses in China / SCMP
- “A U.S. congressional body pushed UN Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday to act on recommendations by UN-appointed monitors and take special measures to investigate alleged human rights abuses by China.”
- “Highlighting the one-year anniversary of Hong Kong’s controversial national security law (NSL) and also focusing on mainland China’s far-western autonomous regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, chairmen of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), asked Guterres for ‘immediate measures to closely monitor and assess China’s behavior.’”
U.S. accuses China of manipulating and exploiting UN and agencies / SCMP
“The United States has accused rival countries, including China, of manipulating and exploiting international organisations to advance their own interests at the cost of the US, according to a report released on Wednesday.”
More on the centenary
China’s Communist Party turns 100. Cue the (state-approved) music. / NYT (paywall)
For its 100th birthday, China’s Communist Party gets a bad rap / WSJ (paywall)
Next China: Party for the Party / Bloomberg (paywall)
Human trafficking allegations
Russia, China, Turkey among those cited in U.S. trafficking report / Al Jazeera
“A U.S. State Department report called out the governments of Myanmar, China and Russia for their patterns of trafficking and forced labour and saying in the Chinese province of Xinjiang ‘the government is the trafficker’ citing ‘a mass detention and political indoctrination campaign against Uyghurs, who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups’, over the past four years.”
China rejects U.S. criticism on human trafficking / AP
“China on Friday rejected U.S. accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize due to its history of racial discrimination.”
“Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned Thursday of potential U.S. sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington. Others included Malaysia, Russia and Nicaragua.”
New MAGA app tied to exiled, Bannon-allied Chinese billionaire
The newest MAGA app is tied to a Bannon-allied Chinese billionaire / Politico
“On Tuesday, Guō Wénguì 郭文贵, an exiled Chinese billionaire who runs a Chinese-language media network with Trump adviser Steve Bannon, posted a video on his site GNEWS reminding viewers to back up their social media posts on GETTR.”
China and Hong Kong back U.S. effort to combat tax evasion
Hong Kong backs U.S.-led global effort to ‘combat tax evasion’, with mainland China also on board / SCMP (paywall)
“Both Hong Kong and mainland China have backed the United States-led initiative to implement a global minimum tax rate, with the city’s financial secretary supporting efforts by the international community to ‘combat tax evasion.’”
Pressure on China over human rights abuses
China accuses EU of making ‘unacceptable’ demands over Xinjiang visit / SCMP
“China has accused European diplomats of imposing ‘unacceptable’ preconditions on a visit to Xinjiang.”
Activists urge UN officials to visit Hong Kong and investigate ‘disappearance of freedoms’ under security law / HKFP
“Hong Kong activists in self-imposed exile have urged officials on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the city’s situation under the national security law during a panel hosted by the international body.”
Hong Kong: Stabbing, CCTV in primary schools, Next Digital lives on
Hong Kong police on high alert for copycat attacks after July 1 officer stabbing by ‘lone-wolf domestic terrorist’ / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong policeman was stabbed in “lone wolf” attack- security chief / Reuters
Watch video coverage here.
Those who ‘encourage violence and incite hatred’ share blame for policeman stabbing, says security chief / HKFP
CCTV installed in classrooms at two Hong Kong primary schools, parents say they were not informed / HKFP
“Two private primary schools have been found to have installed one or more CCTV cameras in their classrooms…Without placing enough CCTV operation notices on site, both schools may have failed to fully comply with the relevant guidance issued by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.”
Firm that owns Apple Daily says it is not shutting down, apologises to staff for ‘wrong message’ / HKFP
“Hong Kong media group Next Digital, which owns the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, has said the company is not halting operations and has apologized to staff for sending the ‘wrong message.’”
Hong Kong Tiananmen Massacre vigil leader Chow Hang-tung denied bail over banned 2021 vigil / HKFP
Hong Kong court denies bail to democracy activist / Reuters
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung has been denied bail. She was rearrested on the eve of the centenary, and charged with “inciting others to knowingly participate in a banned rally on the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre.”
Hong Kong grants top honors to judicial and security figures, inc. Justice Sec. and 42 police officers / HKFP
“The Hong Kong government has handed out 42 honor medals to police officers in recognition of their service, and one to a former officer.”
Netflix removes show in Vietnam over South China Sea map
Vietnam orders Netflix to remove Australian spy show over South China Sea map / Reuters
Netflix removes spy drama Pine Gap in Vietnam over South China Sea map / SCMP (paywall)
“Netflix has removed Australian spy drama Pine Gap from its services in Vietnam after a complaint from broadcast authorities in the Southeast Asian country about the appearance of a map which depicts Chinese claims in the South China Sea.”
Fading prestige of China’s model communists
Children of the Revolution: the lives of China’s model communists / Sixth Tone
“Caoyang New Village in central Shanghai is a symbol of the prestige China’s ‘model workers’ enjoyed after the Communist revolution — and how their status has faded in the decades since.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A taboo love triangle in 1967 Hong Kong
‘No. 7 Cherry Lane’ review: a heady daydream in 1967 Hong Kong / NYT (paywall)
“The first animated film from the director Yonfan is a deeply eccentric chronicle of a forbidden affair in 1960s Hong Kong, as the spirit of Mao Zedong’s anti-imperialist, communist revolution arrives in what was still a British colony.”
A strong China, built by Western tech
China’s path to modernization has, for centuries, gone through my hometown / MIT Technology Review (paywall)
Yangyang Cheng writes, “Generations of Chinese intellectuals sought Western science and technology to build a strong homeland. In a new era of U.S.-China rivalry, has their dream come true?”
Refuge for gay migrants
For gay migrants, cruising spots aren’t just shadows and shame / Sixth Tone
“Largely abandoned by middle-class gays, urban parks remain an important refuge for gay migrants in an otherwise hostile city.”
Win for Chinese schoolgirl mechanic sparks gender debate
Chinese schoolgirl mechanic a celebrity after beating male competitors in car repair test, igniting gender debate / SCMP (paywall)
“A schoolgirl in southern China has shot to fame with her car repair skills and triggered a heated debate on gender boundaries at work and the value of vocational education.”
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
China No 1 Zhang Shuai cut from Tokyo 2020 Olympics tennis team / SCMP (paywall)
Volleyball-China’s ‘Iron Hammer’ aims to defend women’s gold in Tokyo / Reuters
Bright futures remain for unemployed graduates
China’s graduates shouldn’t stress over unemployment, economist says / Caixin via Sixth Tone
“China’s record number of fresh college graduates this year shouldn’t be overly worried about unemployment, as their long-term career prospects remain bright with companies increasingly seeking out well-educated workers, according to a senior labor economist.”