Links for Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
HK beverage maker roiled in Chinese netizen controversy
Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy is the latest target of Chinese netizen calls for boycotts after an employee circulated a memo online offering condolences to the family of a worker who had stabbed a Hong Kong police officer, per Nikkei Asia.
- On Saturday, in a statement on Weibo, Vitasoy called its staff member’s actions “extremely inappropriate,” but the Chinese internet has not been mollified and two Chinese actors have already cut ties with the company.
- The memo was sympathetic to a family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer and then killed himself last Thursday, on the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.
- Context: As the recent Xinjiang cotton controversy demonstrates, the threat of commercial sanction is a powerful tool utilized by Chinese citizens as well as the government.
Pet lifestyle brand bags $8 million in Series B+ funding
Pidan, a “pet lifestyle brand” that sells pet food, services, and supplies, received $8 million in funding, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- The company’s claim to fame was an award-winning litter box in 2018. Since then, the team redefined the brand, going from a pet supply store to an entire pet lifestyle brand.
- In June of this year, Pidan’s monthly sales reached $6 million.
- China’s pet market is soaring: According to a 2021 report, the market reached $4.5 billion in 2020, and is growing at 14.2% annually.
Solid-state batteries are coming to China
Solid-state batteries — cheaper and longer lasting than traditional lithium-ions — are regarded by many as the future of the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
- So far, U.S.-based QuantumScape is the frontrunner in the solid-state battery space. At its peak, the company was valued higher than Ford and General Motors, though it has yet to produce a single battery.
- But Chinese companies are entering the field. Enpower Greentech, a China-based solid-state battery startup backed by SoftBank, released a high-density battery cell of 450Wh/kg in March, one of the highest in the industry, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
Global competition for chips
- Dutch company ASML’s chip-making machine, which costs $150 million and relies on a complex global supply chain, is “widely acknowledged as necessary for making the most advanced chips, an ability with geopolitical implications.”
- The Dutch government, at the U.S.’s behest, has blocked sales of the machine to China since 2019, and experts say it would be nearly impossible for China to build its own.
China’s EV companies ramp up global operations
“Just days after announcing its $2.4 billion investment in a France-based battery plant to supply Renault, Envision AESC, the battery unit of Shanghai-based green tech company Envision Group, unveiled a similar agreement that allows it to be part of Nissan’s strategy to accelerate the localization of its electric-vehicle battery manufacturing in the U.K.”
Xiaomi invests in R&D, engineers
- “Xiaomi has awarded more than 70.2 million shares to 3,904 employees including young engineers, those in core positions and fresh graduates, the company said in a statement on Friday.”
- The move comes as the smartphone maker has been investing heavily in R&D and engineer recruitment efforts.
Suning’s bailout
“After months of financial turbulence, cash-strapped e-commerce giant Suning.com Co. Ltd. has announced an 8.8 billion yuan ($1.36 billion) bailout by a consortium backed by Alibaba Holdings Co. Ltd. and several government funds.”
The days of Beijing backstopping even its most vulnerable companies’ credit defaults are coming to a close, and defaults are expected to rise as a result.
Can a Taiwanese game recover?
The game, Devotion, has returned after sparking heated controversy in 2019. The question now is: Can the game move on from its bad reputation among Chinese gamers?
A fall in auto sales
“China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.93 million units in June, down 16.3% from a year earlier.”
Global investors buy China’s debt
“Global investors made their biggest ever purchases of Chinese municipal debt in June, an indication of growing confidence in a market that’s becoming a global asset.”
“Overseas investors added $113 million of local government notes in June, a record gain in data going back to 2018.”
EU businesses want a stronger hand, but still maintain ties with China
“A powerful European business lobby group called on European Union politicians to push back harder against China’s state capitalism but not to lock out Chinese businesses, as advocated by some leaders who are following the U.S.’s lead on limiting commercial ties to China.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Chinese astronauts take first space walk
“Two astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 15-meter-long (50-foot-long) robotic arm.”
COVID-19 and vaccine updates, from Taiwan to Yunnan to South Africa
Ruili, a center of trade with neighboring Myanmar, confirmed three new local COVID-19 infections on Sunday.
South Africa gives green light to China’s Sinovac vaccine / SCMP (paywall)
“The surge in infections in Africa’s most industrialized nation has overwhelmed hospitals, especially in the main city of Johannesburg, and left overworked health personnel struggling to find enough beds for critically ill patients.”
Genetic study in northeastern Asia
“Researchers at China’s top forensic academy in Beijing say they have found genetic differences between three ethnic groups in East Asia…These differences are coded in less than 50 variations across the sequence of the human genome, and the scientists said these genetic codes could be used by police to trace someone’s origin as a way to help identify a body.”
Methane leak in China’s coal hub, Shanxi
“A massive plume of methane, the potent greenhouse gas that’s a key contributor to global warming, has been identified in China’s biggest coal production region,” and is “so far attributed to the global coal sector and likely emanated from multiple mining operations.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China-Japan relations
“Japan’s deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, angering Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own territory.”
“Senior members of the Japanese government were quick to qualify Aso’s comments, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato saying they were the minister’s personal opinion and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi adding that there had been no change in Tokyo’s support for the ‘one-China’ policy, under which Taiwan is not regarded as a country.”
The Japanese Communist Party (JCP) continues to distance itself from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), “refusing to congratulate on the centenary of its founding on July 1. Instead, JCP chairman Kazuo Shii used the anniversary to lambast China’s government in a series of tweets.”
- “He cited Beijing’s ‘aggressive’ territorial claims and described its treatment of Hong Kong and the Uygur Muslim minority in its westernmost province of Xinjiang as ‘human rights violations.’”
- “‘[These] have nothing to do with socialism and are not worthy of the name of a communist party,’ he wrote.”
German academic charged with spying for China
“A retired German political scientist has been charged with spying for China for almost a decade, using the political contacts he developed while working for a think tank, the German federal prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.”
China-India relations: India vamps up infrastructure, and Modi calls the Dalai Lama
“In the last month, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has undertaken two highly publicized visits to inaugurate 63 new bridges and 12 roads across seven states which border China.”
“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi let the world know on Tuesday that he had personally wished Tibet’s spiritual leader the Dalai Lama a happy 86th birthday in a phone call, disregarding any potential disapproval from China.”
China-EU relations: Cooperation with Germany and the U.K.?
- “German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer discussed the situation in the South China Sea with her Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, including the upcoming deployment of a German frigate there, the Berlin ministry said.”
- “The ministry said Kramp-Karrenbauer had used the video conference to remind Wei of the importance of upholding a 2016 arbitration decision that limited China’s claims to some sea areas in the body of water,” as well as human rights questions on the Uyghurs.
“China is willing to improve cooperation with Britain while reserving differences,” Premier Li Keqiang said.
“The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues.”
“The leaders of China, France and Germany threw their support behind an EU-China investment agreement on Monday, despite the deal’s failure to gain widespread backing in Europe, according to a Chinese summary of a video call between the three countries’ leaders.”
Iran nuclear talks
“Iran has given notice of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, describing a move that is likely to anger Western powers in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal.”
Hong Kong in the national security law era
“But democracy activists have accused the government of creating an environment in which lawful, peaceful protest is impossible — leaving residents desperate and, in some cases, radicalized.”
The group, Returning Valiant, consisted mostly of younger individuals. Members “deliberately recruited secondary students who planned to leave Hong Kong for good,” said Senior Superintendent Steve Li.
“Hong Kong’s newly-appointed number two official, John Lee, has been handed another key position in the administration of the city with him being installed as head of a powerful committee which will vet candidates for upcoming elections.”
“Vines told HKFP that management would not allow his team to tell the audience that it was their last show. Vines said they also cut a part of his sign-off at the end of the show when he said ‘in these uncertain times, who knows what the future will be…goodbye and good luck.’”
“One of the Hong Kong democracy activists who was returned from a Chinese jail after being captured at sea last year, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to charges of attempted arson and possessing dangerous objects.”
U.S.-China relations: Washington might use fewer sanctions, but will keep pressure on in other ways
“The Biden administration is revamping the way the U.S. uses punitive sanctions, aiming to stem sweeping pressure campaigns, avoid collateral economic damage and act jointly with allies rather than unilaterally, according to people involved in the planning process.”
“Campbell said the challenge for the United States would be to come up with a strategy that presented China with opportunities, but also a response if it takes steps ‘antithetical to the maintenance of peace and stability.’”
Students shut out in U.S. and China
“State newspaper China Daily reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration rejected visas for more than 500 Chinese students who had offers for postgraduate study in the sciences at top American universities.”
“Tens of thousands of foreigners have been waiting to resume their studies for more than a year…Business travel is now allowed but despite Beijing’s insistence that students are ‘forever friends’ there has been little official response.”
Younger leaders in the PLA
“The promotions mean half of the 10 top People’s Liberation Army (PLA) commanders, covering the five theatre commands and branches, are aged 60 or younger, in what military observers saw as reflecting the ongoing military reform, which highlights that military officers’ positions should be consistent with their ranks.”
Chairman detained for attacking two academics
“An alleged attack on two eminent scientists by a Chinese aerospace executive and Communist Party official after he had been drinking has sparked a wave of public anger and threatens to embarrass Beijing as it seeks to build an internationally respected space programme.”
“The chairman of a Chinese aerospace investment firm has been detained by Beijing police for allegedly attacking two academics, one of them in her 80s.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
The youth counterculture of “chilling”
“Young people in China have set off a nascent counterculture movement that involves lying down and doing as little as possible.”
A points system for parenting in Hangzhou
“A city in eastern China is launching a point system at its first-ever parenting school, giving parents who successfully participate certificates and hope to promote it across the province.”
Tokyo Olympics
Few urban families want a third child, surveys show
