Links for Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Silicon wars: Wingtech to buy biggest U.K. chip plant
Wingtech Technology, China’s leading smartphone assembler, is buying Wales-based Newport Wafer Fab (NWF), the biggest chip facility in the U.K., per Nikkei Asia.
- The acquisition, worth $87 million, will be carried out via Nexperia, a Wingtech subsidiary and the largest Chinese automotive chipmaker.
- The sale of NWF has met some resistance in the U.K. as countries around the world begin to see domestic chip manufacturing as integral to their geopolitical strategies.
Clothing retailer KK Group now valued at $3 billion
Fashion retailer KK Group secured $300 million in a new round of financing, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- KK Group has multiple successful brands under its umbrella, including “KK Pavilion,” “KKV,” “THE COLORIST,” and “X11.”
- Ecommerce giant JD as well as CITIC Securities and CMC Capital are among the named investors.
- KK Group’s offline presence and Gen-Z clout is poised to complement JD’s business: The fashion company already uses JD’s storage solutions.
AutoX reveals latest self-driving system
AutoX, one of the leading autonomous vehicle startups in China backed by Alibaba, just unveiled its fifth-generation self-driving system, per Caixin Global.
- AutoX says its system, approximating Level 4 self-driving capabilities, has more than triple the computing power of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing’s new self-driving hardware platform, Didi Gemini.
- The five-year-old startup is also pursuing full automation, or Level 5 technology, unveiling a pilot program in Shenzhen that allows the public to test robotaxis with no drivers.
- Context: AutoX, along with Baidu, WeRide, and Pony.ai, is among the few Chinese companies permitted to test autonomous vehicles without a human driver in the state of California.
See also:
Freetech bags fresh capital to market less-advanced self-driving technology / Caixin
China’s NEV ownership reaches 6.03 million / China Daily
Chinese EV maker XPeng makes debut in Hong Kong / WSJ
China shuts down software firm in ongoing crypto crackdown
Beijing has ordered the shutdown of a software developer called Qudao Culture Development for facilitating virtual currency transactions, per Yicai Global. Its website was no longer accessible as of yesterday.
Bitcoin hammered again as China continues cryptocurrency crackdown / Caixin
“China shut down a Beijing-based company suspected of providing software services for cryptocurrency trading in a continuation of the government’s sweeping crackdown, sending Bitcoin into another choppy day.”
Agro giant Syngenta plans China IPO
China’s STAR market regains some sparkle with Syngenta IPO / WSJ (paywall)
“A planned $10 billion listing by pesticide and seed giant Syngenta Group Co. will be a win for Shanghai’s STAR Market, boosting its credentials as a home for inventive, internationally minded companies just as China gets tougher on overseas stock sales.”
Syngenta looks to China’s farmers for growth ahead of mega-IPO / Reuters (porous paywall)
Skyscraper ban: 1,640 feet is the limit
China bans tallest skyscrapers following safety concerns / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to halt construction of skyscrapers over 500 meters / Sixth Tone
U.S. tech worries Hong Kong is going behind Great Firewall
Facebook, Twitter, Google threaten to quit Hong Kong over proposed data laws / WSJ (paywall)
“A letter sent by an industry group that includes the internet firms said companies are concerned that the planned rules to address doxing could put their staff at risk of criminal investigations or prosecutions related to what the firms’ users post online. Doxing refers to the practice of putting people’s personal information online so they can be harassed by others.”
Hong Kong tries to ease big tech’s concerns over data law / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing continues Big Tech scrutiny
China’s antitrust watchdog punishes Alibaba, Tencent and Didi for merger irregularities after digging into old deals / SCMP
“China’s market regulator has dished out 22 fines of half a million yuan [$77,000] each to the country’s Big Tech firms, including Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, and Didi Chuxing for a series of irregularities related to merger deals over the past decade.”
China’s tech firms slapped with another series of 500,000 yuan antitrust fines / Caixin Global
China’s multifaceted chip investment
Huawei unit signs chip supply chain deal with China partner / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment, a Chinese chip production tool maker, on Tuesday said in a stock exchange filing that it has signed a five-year legally binding memorandum of understanding with Huawei’s HiSilicon Technologies unit, China’s biggest chip developer.”
China semiconductors: China Mobile and Apple supplier Luxshare jump on chip investment frenzy / SCMP (paywall)
China chip school teaches ways of Huawei and talent-hungry peers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Montenegro says deal on lifting Chinese debt burden is close / SCMP (paywall)
Nasdaq-listed Weibo going private?
Weibo chairman and state firm plan to take China’s Twitter private – sources / Reuters (porous paywall)
- A deal could value Weibo at over $20 billion, facilitate shareholder Alibaba’s exit, and see Weibo eventually relist in China to capitalize on higher valuations, the sources said.
- Weibo’s stock was up nearly 50% following the news on Tuesday.
- Weibo said in a statement that news of talks to take the company private was untrue.
Weibo denies report of plans to take company private / Bloomberg
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Is the Chinese military using genetic data from millions of pregnant women around the world?
Prenatal test developed with Chinese military stores gene data / Reuters (porous paywall)
China’s gene giant harvests data from millions of women / Reuters (porous paywall)
“A prenatal test taken by millions of pregnant women globally was developed by Chinese gene company BGI Group in collaboration with the Chinese military and is being used by the firm to collect genetic data, a Reuters review of publicly available documents found.”
Will China’s climate policies get real teeth?
China puts most powerful agency in charge of climate policies / Bloomberg via Straits Times
“China’s top economic planning body has been put in charge of devising a plan for the world’s biggest polluter to cut greenhouse gas emissions, indicating that climate policies are gaining a more central role in the nation’s long-term development strategy.”
New guidelines for protected ecosystems
25% of China’s land area demarcated for ecological protection / Xinhua
At least 25% of China’s land is now protected, covering “major ecological functional zones, regions that are ecologically sensitive and vulnerable, as well as key regions for biodiversity.”
Podcast: The wandering elephants of Yunnan
Unpacking the mystery around China’s roaming elephants / Al Jazeera
COVID-19: The search for “patient zero”
From Wuhan to Paris to Milan, the search for ‘patient zero’ / Washington Post (paywall)
Scientists again say there’s no evidence for lab leak theory / SCMP (paywall)
Other COVID-19 updates
Hong Kong expected to extend most social-distancing rules despite weeks of zero local cases / SCMP (paywall)
Singapore excludes China’s Sinovac jabs from national vaccination tally; South Korea cases surge / SCMP (paywall)
Singapore is not counting Sinovac in its national count of vaccine numbers — only Moderna and Pfizer shots.
Chinese city on Myanmar border hit by fourth COVID-19 wave / Reuters (porous paywall)
Japan to ship another 1.1 million AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan / AP
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S. political leaders on China
U.S.-China rivalry has Biden giving government wider role to review deals / WSJ (paywall)
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) will give “tough scrutiny to deals involving sophisticated technology, personal data and semiconductors.”
House Democrats take different approach to economic, national security threats posed by China / Washington Post (paywall)
“Among House lawmakers’ concerns is that the Senate bill became a magnet for unrelated policies, that it would not direct enough funding to scientific research and that it would limit international cooperation regarding scientific endeavors. Some liberal members have warned that the bill needs to be framed as specifically taking on the government of China and not the Chinese people at a time when violence against Asian Americans has increased.”
U.S. and China can co-exist peacefully, says White House’s Kurt Campbell / CNBC
“Do I believe that China and the United States can co-exist peacefully? Yes, I do,” said Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific. “But I do think this challenge is going to be enormously difficult for this generation and the next.”
Secretary Blinken’s roundtable with Xinjiang internment camp survivors and advocates / United States Department of State
Blinken meets Uyghur ex-detainees; U.S. warns of new sanctions / AP
“Secretary of State Antony Blinken met virtually on Tuesday with Uyghur Muslims who were detained at camps in China’s northwest Xinjiang region to hear about their experiences and seek advice on how best to pressure China to halt repression there.”
Does the Pentagon take China seriously? / WSJ (paywall)
Elaine Luria, a U.S. Navy veteran and Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, calls for the American military to put more resources into the U.S. Navy to counter what she sees as an urgent threat to Taiwan.
China seeks cooperation while EU remains wary
U.K. party urges officials to snub Beijing 2022 Games / HKFP
European Parliament to call for Beijing Winter Olympic boycott and sanctions on Hong Kong leaders over Apple Daily closure / SCMP (paywall)
The European Parliament will hold a vote on Tuesday to “adopt a resolution calling for sanctions on Hong Kong officials and a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in response to the closure of the newspaper Apple Daily and the ‘dismantling of the free society in Hong Kong.’”
Xi Jinping talks up cooperation but it may not ease tensions with Europe, analysts say / SCMP (paywall)
China floats ‘Africa Quad’ with Germany and France / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s Premier Li seeks stable U.K. ties, vows to open economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China-Europe rail trade undamaged by Beijing-Brussels tensions, posts record traffic via Xinjiang / SCMP (paywall)
U.S., Taiwan, and Beijing make strategic moves
- In a move to bolster ties with Taiwan and push back against Beijing, the U.S. has named a new Taiwan envoy, while leaving the post of ambassador to China vacant.
- Chinese warplanes are appearing more frequently in Taiwanese skies, suggesting “China’s displeasure with the island’s democratically elected government and its efforts to deepen ties with the U.S.”
- Kurt Campbell, a member of the U.S. national security council, claimed he tried to send a “‘clear message of deterrence across the Taiwan Strait’ and any attempt by China to move on Taiwan would be ‘catastrophic.’”
China’s WeChat cracks down on LGBT students
- In a continued effort we covered in yesterday’s newsletter, the WeChat accounts of “dozens of LGBT student organizations across China” were shut down permanently on Tuesday night, and their past content deleted.
- Users were sent a notice stating that “they violated rules but gave no details, according to the founder of an LGBT group.”
“Beijing has singled out Australia”
- The Australian treasurer prioritized national interests over economic benefits with China.
- Australia also denied the accusations from Chinese state-run news outlet the Global Times that they used “plants” to undermine China’s Pacific vaccine rollout.
- One of Biden’s senior advisers said that China “is trying to ‘cut Australia out of the herd’ but the diplomatic freeze and targeting of Australian exporters is only driving Canberra to deepen its ties with Washington.”
- A Chinese official openly declared that “Beijing has singled out Australia for economic punishment, saying the federal government cannot profit from China while ‘smearing’ it.”
China eyes Afghanistan as U.S. withdraws
China watches Afghanistan anxiously as the U.S. withdraws / FT (paywall)
China has a big plan for post-U.S. Afghanistan, and it’s worth billions / Daily Beast
“China is poised to make an exclusive entry into post-U.S. Afghanistan with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Sources say “authorities are growing more intensively engaged with China on an extension of the $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — the flagship project of BRI, which involves the construction of highways, railways and energy pipelines between Pakistan and China — to Afghanistan.”
Adam Tooze on Twitter: “‘An Indian government official said China’s approach was to rebuild Afghanistan’s shattered infrastructure in cooperation with Taliban by channeling funds through Pakistan, one of Beijing’s firmest allies in the region.’ What could possibly go wrong?”
Hong Kong under national security: More fallout from the bomb plot, and a CCP museum?
3 teens charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism in connection with alleged plot to bomb key targets in Hong Kong / SCMP (paywall)
Build a Chinese Communist Party museum Hong Kong, says lawmaker / HKFP
Hong Kong lawmakers urge government to build museum on Communist Party history / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong security chief condemns ‘pariahs’ mourning man who stabbed police officer / HKFP
Xinjiang anti-terrorist force, Xinjiang disappearance
Xi signs order to confer honorary title on Xinjiang anti-terrorist squadron / Xinhua
“The special-operations squadron of the People’s Armed Police Force’s unit in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was given the title ‘Anti-Terrorist Sharp Knife Squadron’ for its outstanding performance in fighting terrorism.”
中央军委举行授予荣誉称号仪式 习近平向获得荣誉称号的单位颁授奖旗-新华网 / Xinhua
Rian Thum on Twitter: “3+ years after my colleague Rahile Dawut’s disappearance, some news about the official reasons for her detention. Police station at Xinjiang University says she was ‘provoking’ farmers against the government. You can hear the phone recording from RFA here.”
Party spokespeople, Party history, Party schools
The man behind China’s aggressive new voice / NYT (paywall)
“Despite being almost entirely unknown, even in China, until two years ago, [Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚, the original Wolf Warrior diplomat] Zhao has managed to rapidly and completely transform how China communicates with its allies and adversaries. His unbridled style of online rhetoric has spread throughout the Chinese diplomatic corps, replacing the turgid mix of evasive diplomatese and abstruse Communist jargon that characterized the nation’s public statements for decades.”
Historical revisions / China Media Project
A look at what has been included — and excluded — in official documents for the centenary celebrations.
The time Chinese diplomats were sent to the camps / Foreign Policy (paywall)
Peter Martin, author of China’s Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, on camps at the height of the Cultural Revolution (1966–76).
‘Red cradles’ nurture China’s next generation of communist leaders / NYT (paywall)
“[…] the Central Party School and similar academies have been ‘red cradles.’ In these schools, cadres are immersed in the party’s beliefs, which trace back to its early decades as a revolutionary movement.”
“Mr. Xi has preached that re-energized Party rule is essential for China’s ascent, and he has urged the schools to produce officials who are proudly and vocally loyal to that cause.”
Tibetan monks sentenced
Tibet monks jailed with no apparent evidence of wrongdoing, says HRW / Guardian
“The raid, details of which the rights organization says have come to light for the first time, was sparked by police obtaining a phone, accidentally left at a cafe, containing WeChat messages to people in Nepal and evidence of a donation to an earthquake relief effort.”
The 61-page report lays out “the government’s crackdown on Tibetan monks in the little-known Tengdro monastery.”
U.S. spy planes shift focus to East China Sea
U.S. spy planes make fewer flights over South China Sea as focus shifts: report / SCMP (paywall)
“The United States conducted 36 reconnaissance flights over the South China Sea in June, half the number from May, a Beijing-based think tank said, saying the U.S. had temporarily shifted focus to the East China Sea.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Public school teachers fired over tutoring side gigs
Public school teachers punished for side gigs as private tutors / Sixth Tone
“In a rare case, authorities in Beijing have removed five public school teachers from their teaching positions for working part-time at private training centers and charging students for tutoring outside regular classes.”
An archaeological wonder in Sichuan
The mysterious ancient city that’s rewriting Chinese history / Sixth Tone
“The discovery of a 3,000-year-old civilization at Sanxingdui raised profound questions about China’s ancient past. Now, researchers believe they’re finally close to finding some answers.”
More on “lying flat” culture
Some Chinese shun grueling careers for ‘low-desire life’ / AP
“A small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals [are] rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a ‘low-desire life.’ That is clashing with the party’s message of success and consumerism as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.”
Eating disorders
‘Not perfect enough’: China’s growing problem of eating disorders / HKFP
“She is far from alone, but despite some Chinese hospitals warning of fast-rising cases, recognition in China is limited — as is the availability of treatment.”
Overwork and jargon at tech companies
Trained, tamed, coined: Decoding China tech corporate gibberish / Chinarrative
Chinese tech companies are overrun with a “tide of meaningless corporate jargon, known in Chinese as heihua (‘黑话’).”
What is internet celebrity?
Wanghong vibe check / Chaoyang Trap
“Depending on who’s using it, wǎnghóng 网红 can be an aspiration, a warning (‘you’ll have to queue at that bar, it’s wanghong’), or a judgement (‘this art show’s vibe is a bit wanghong’). In almost all contexts, though, it suggests a certain shallowness. A hollow facade.”
“Punk health” in China’s youth
Why ‘punk health’ foods are popular with China’s youth / Atlas Obscura
Punk health “means pairing a vice with a seemingly healthy ingredient […] the goal is to offset ‘bad behavior’ by consuming something virtuously healthful.”