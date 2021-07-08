Chinese gene firm that stores data from prenatal test used worldwide has PLA links
Chinese gene firm that stores data from prenatal test used worldwide has PLA links
BGI Group, a Chinese gene company, administers NIFTY, one of the most popular prenatal tests taken by millions of pregnant women around the world. Yesterday, Reuters revealed that the test is a source of data for the firm, which has previously collaborated with the Chinese military.
- In March, U.S. government advisers warned that genomic data from BGI Group could give China a technological edge, leading to enhanced soldiers or engineered pathogens.
- Though specific applications are not yet clear, the findings reveal the potential for abuse given BGI’s vast computing power and troves of genomic data.
—Chang Che