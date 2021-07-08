Tencent launches a space program
At the 2021 World AI Conference today in Shanghai, Tencent announced that it is partnering with the Chinese National Observatory to launch a space exploration program, per China Daily.
- The CEO, Pony Ma (马化腾 Mǎ Huàténg), announced the “Star Exploration Program,” which will use AI technology to detect pulsars and other objects in the universe.
- The collaboration appears to use Tencent’s AI capabilities to process and analyze the troves of data collected by Chinese telescopes. Computing capabilities will use Tencent’s vaunted cloud service.
- Tencent’s foray into space comes after China has just reached a major milestone by landing its first rover on Mars and amid China’s private sector space boom.