Tencent launches a space program

Chang Che
Radio telescope FAST in Guizhou not for tourism: vice governor
Tencent’s artificial intelligence will process data from the world's largest radio telescope: the Chinese National Observatory’s FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope) in southwestern China's Guizhou Province. Reuters/ Oriental Image.

At the 2021 World AI Conference today in Shanghai, Tencent announced that it is partnering with the Chinese National Observatory to launch a space exploration program, per China Daily.

  • The CEO, Pony Ma (马化腾 Mǎ Huàténg), announced the “Star Exploration Program,” which will use AI technology to detect pulsars and other objects in the universe.
  • The collaboration appears to use Tencent’s AI capabilities to process and analyze the troves of data collected by Chinese telescopes. Computing capabilities will use Tencent’s vaunted cloud service.
  • Tencent’s foray into space comes after China has just reached a major milestone by landing its first rover on Mars and amid China’s private sector space boom.

