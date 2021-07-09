Editor’s note for Friday, July 9, 2021
A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter
My thoughts today:
The money is going to flow differently. Financial and investment ties between the U.S. and China are going to change very quickly, judging by the events of the last week. That’s the subject of today’s top new item and the links in it, including a piece we published by Anthony Lawrence which says the Didi debacle is the beginning of the Great Financial Decoupling.
Next week, we’ll bring you more informed commentary on the implications of this summer of regulator discontent.
Our word of the day is the transition from barbaric growth phase (野蛮生长阶段 yěmán shēngzhǎng jiēduàn) to the phase of compliance (合规阶段 héguī jiē duàn), a change internet companies must make if they are to survive, according to one Chinese internet veteran (in Chinese, or see yesterday’s newsletter for brief English summary)
