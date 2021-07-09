Links for Friday, July 9, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Car rental company weighs $1 billion Hong Kong IPO
Car rental companies are all the rage now since Sequoia and IDG capital funneled $300 million into Che Hao Duo (车好多) in June. Now one of its competitors, eHi, is considering an IPO in Hong Kong that could raise about $1 billion, per Bloomberg.
- The company operates in 469 cities with a total of 69,000 vehicles as of the end of 2020. It made $946 million in revenues and $7 million in net losses in 2020.
- eHi had previously been listed on the New York Stock Exchange but went private in 2019.
Battery mogul overtakes internet mogul Jack Ma in wealth
In a symbolic moment for China’s green billionaires, the founder of battery giant CATL, Zēng Yùqún 曾毓群, has overtaken Jack Ma in the wealth rankings, per Caixin.
- Zeng’s net worth jumped to $49.5 billion surpassing Ma’s $48.1 billion and making him one of the top five richest people in Asia.
China pumps money into economy as inflation cools
China will cut banks’ reserve requirements to help struggling businesses / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s central bank announced Friday that it will cut the amount of money banks need to hold in reserve, unleashing more cash into the financial system in an effort to help businesses struggling as commodity prices surge.”
China’s factory-gate price growth eases for first time this year / Caixin (paywall)
China’s central bank pivots to easing as growth risks build / Bloomberg (paywall)
China inflation cools but Beijing worries economy is losing heat / WSJ (paywall)
Will Boeing grounded plane be back in Chinese skies?
Boeing Max edges toward China return as test flights near / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Giant pandas no longer endangered
Giant pandas are no longer endangered, thanks to conservation efforts, China says / CNN
“Giant pandas are no longer endangered, Chinese officials have said, after decades of work to save the creatures helped drive their population in the wild up to 1,800.”
Giant pandas no longer classed as endangered after population growth, China says / NBC
Giant pandas no longer endangered in the wild, China announces / Guardian
Smuggled lobsters
How smuggled lobsters take ‘grey channels’ to Chinese plates via Hong Kong / SCMP (paywall)
Australian lobsters are increasingly smuggled in through “grey channels” from Hong Kong to mainland China.
COVID-19 update: Concerns over Delta variant
China ‘cannot relax pandemic controls’ amid threat from Delta variant / SCMP (paywall)
As Delta variant spreads, China lacks data on its COVID-19 vaccines / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong might ban plastic cutlery
Hong Kong floats bid to rid its coastal waters of plastic waste / HKFP
“The new legislation […] aims to ban the local sale of single-use, disposable plastic tableware to customers, and prohibit catering companies from providing it to customers, in a bid to reduce plastic waste.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China and Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal
Afghanistan’s Taliban, now on China’s border, seek to reassure Beijing / WSJ (paywall)
“While the Taliban aren’t as silent on the issue, they strike a fine balance between their commitment to global Islamic causes and convincing Beijing that a Taliban government in Kabul wouldn’t threaten China’s stability.”
China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman / SCMP (paywall)
“Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says the group welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers.”
China evacuates nationals from Afghanistan amid U.S. pullout / AP
“China sent a flight to bring home 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan, state media reported Friday, as the U.S. military prepares to leave the country and the security situation grows increasingly fraught.”
As U.S. withdrawal opens Pandora’s Box in Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are in the firing line / SCMP (paywall)
Haitian assasination suspects hid, then arrested in Taiwan embassy
Assassination suspects behind killing of president Jovenel Moise arrested inside island’s Taiwanese embassy / SCMP (paywall)
“A group of men believed to have been part of the hit squad that killed Haitian president Jovenel Moise were arrested after they broke into and hid inside Taiwan’s embassy on the Caribbean island.” The arrests were made after the Taiwanese embassy “gave permission to the police to enter the premises, according to a statement published on the embassy’s website on Friday.”
EU diplomats to boycott Olympics over rights abuses
EU votes for diplomats to boycott China Winter Olympics over rights abuses / Guardian
“The European parliament has overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling on diplomatic officials to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in response to continuing human rights abuses by the Chinese government.”
“In escalating tensions between the EU and China, the non-binding resolution also called for governments to impose further sanctions, provide emergency visas to Hong Kong journalists and further support Hongkongers to move to Europe.”
Britain, U.S. and others highly concerned by possible new Hong Kong media laws / Reuters (paywall)
EU parliament says Hong Kong under security law a ‘human rights emergency,’ urges officials to skip Beijing Olympics / HKFP
What you should know about China’s minority Uyghurs / Al Jazeera
China asserts its navy, as U.S. responds to military buildup
Five years after South China Sea ruling, China’s presence around Philippines only growing / Reuters (paywall)
China conducts military drills off east coast in Yellow Sea / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. urges China talks after reports of nuclear build-up / AFP via HKFP
U.S. gives glimpse of new B-21 bomber amid China, Russia ‘threats’ / SCMP (paywall)
Pentagon No. 2 tours shipyards as race with China heats up / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
U.S. sanctions and China’s response
Chinese VP Wang says China, U.S. should handle friction via dialogue / Reuters (paywall)
China criticizes U.S. moves to expand financial sanctions / AP
“China’s government on Friday criticized new U.S. moves to reduce access to American financial markets and said it will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation.”
Hong Kong under the national security law
Hong Kong court orders barrister who organized Tiananmen vigil to remain in custody / HKFP
HKU Student Union leaders quit and apologize after gov’t says mourning man who stabbed police officer akin to terrorism / HKFP
Next Digital trio quit as European lawmakers condemn ‘forced closure’ of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily / HKFP
A week on, Hong Kong police stop and search people attempting to mourn for man who stabbed officer / HKFP
A veiled warning to Australia, where ears are open
‘Smearing China’ will backfire for trade partners, Beijing warns / SCMP (paywall)
“Responding to a request for comment by the state-owned China News Service, which pointed to some analysts saying Canberra ‘should not blindly follow the U.S.,’ China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that countries which unjustly attack China would suffer the consequences, without elaborating.”
Australians fear attack from China almost as much as Taiwanese do, survey finds / Guardian
“More than four in 10 Australians are worried China may attack Australia, according to new polling, expressing a level of fear that is nearly as high as among Taiwan’s population.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
In an aging demographic, Chinese families shoulder burden of care
As China’s population greys, the burden of care weighs on families / Reuters (paywall)
Muscle-withering cosmetic surgery
China’s cosmetic surgery trends are getting riskier — and weirder / Sixth Tone
A calf reduction surgery known as “crus muscle block…involves severing some of the nerves inside a patient’s calf, withering the muscle and, if things go well, making the leg more slender.”
From sympathy to scorn — the perils of online celebrity
A deadly fire killed his family. Now he’s being scorned online. / Sixth Tone
“Chinese social media users have pounced on Lín Shēngbīn 林生斌 after finding he started a new family after losing his wife and children in a 2017 blaze.”
The rise in far-right Chinese Americans
Going undercover to infiltrate Chinese-American far-right networks / BBC
“Anti-communism beliefs also play an important role in mobilizing right-wing Chinese Americans, as some had believed that the Trump administration’s hardline policy on China would apply pressure on Beijing and eventually lead to the communist regime’s downfall.”