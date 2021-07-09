The Great Financial Decoupling?
Financial and investment ties between the U.S. and China are going to look very different, very quickly, judging by the events of the last week.
Beijing’s investigation into Didi this week sent shockwaves across global markets. A number of Chinese tech startups have canceled their IPO plans amid the market turmoil.
- Keep, a popular fitness app backed by SoftBank and Tencent, pulled out of plans to file for an initial public offering in the U.S. last week, per the FT.
- LinkDoc, an Alibaba-backed medical data solutions provider, suspended its IPO yesterday, per Nikkei Asia.
- Ximalaya, a popular podcast app, also canceled its IPO in recent weeks with a company spokesperson admitting that regulators had discouraged it from listing overseas.
What’s next for New York? Tom Mitchell of the Financial Times says that Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and U.S. China hawks like Marco Rubio will both get what they want, as the “Didi debacle signals [the] end of [a] steady stream of New York listings for Chinese companies.”
Hong Kong: Brace for incoming! Anthony Lawrence, a veteran observer of Hong Kong’s media and markets, argues in SupChina that the Didi beatdown augurs a “Great Financial Decoupling” that will also hit Hong Kong hard.
- The global financial community will reel as it is forced to “accept investing in Chinese companies on China’s terms, or not at all.”
In a separate act of decoupling, the U.S. Commerce Department today added 14 Chinese entities to its growing economic blacklist over their participation in “China’s campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance” in Xinjiang.
- The companies include AI and other tech firms based in Xinjiang, Beijing, and Chengdu — see Reuters report for full list.