The Great Financial Decoupling?

Domestic News

Financial and investment ties between the U.S. and China are going to look very different, very quickly, judging by the events of the last week.

Jeremy Goldkorn
Handover anniversary in Hong Kong, China - 1 July 2021
A screen displays footage video of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 in Hong Kong on July 1, 2021, on the 24th anniversary of the handover to China and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Reuters/Miguel Candela.

Beijing’s investigation into Didi this week sent shockwaves across global markets. A number of Chinese tech startups have canceled their IPO plans amid the market turmoil.

  • Keep, a popular fitness app backed by SoftBank and Tencent, pulled out of plans to file for an initial public offering in the U.S. last week, per the FT.
  • LinkDoc, an Alibaba-backed medical data solutions provider, suspended its IPO yesterday, per Nikkei Asia.
  • Ximalaya, a popular podcast app, also canceled its IPO in recent weeks with a company spokesperson admitting that regulators had discouraged it from listing overseas.

What’s next for New York? Tom Mitchell of the Financial Times says that Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and U.S. China hawks like Marco Rubio will both get what they want, as the “Didi debacle signals [the] end of [a] steady stream of New York listings for Chinese companies.”

Hong Kong: Brace for incoming! Anthony Lawrence, a veteran observer of Hong Kong’s media and markets, argues in SupChina that the Didi beatdown augurs a “Great Financial Decoupling” that will also hit Hong Kong hard.

  • The global financial community will reel as it is forced to “accept investing in Chinese companies on China’s terms, or not at all.”

In a separate act of decoupling, the U.S. Commerce Department today added 14 Chinese entities to its growing economic blacklist over their participation in “China’s campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance” in Xinjiang.

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Handover anniversary in Hong Kong, China - 1 July 2021
Domestic News

Hong Kong: Brace for incoming!

Anthony Lawrence
vie
Business & Technology

Did China take another step to financial decoupling with new VIE rules?

Jeremy Goldkorn
A plane soars over Hong Kong's now-closed Kai Tak Airport

There will never be another airport like Hong Kong’s Kai Tak

James Carter
A driver of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi drives with a phone showing a navigation map on Didi's app, in Beijing, China

Didi drops 20% after IPO as Beijing tightens data security review

Lucas Niewenhuis
xi jinping giving a speech for ccp centenial

China’s rise is ‘unstoppable,’ Xi declares in Tiananmen speech marking 100th anniversary of CCP

Lucas Niewenhuis
hong kong symbol with john lee and chris tang in front

Beijing approves Hong Kong government reshuffle, doubling down on national security law enforcement

Lucas Niewenhuis