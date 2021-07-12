Links for Monday, July 12, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
New data reviews for Chinese tech companies that IPO overseas
Companies that have 1 million or more users with registered personal information will be required to undergo regulatory screening before listing overseas, according to Beijing’s internet regulators.
- The move echoes guidelines issued on Tuesday night by regulators that are set to revise rules on overseas listing.
- A new era? Before the Ant debacle, tech companies in China operated under a common rule, “It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than to beg for permission,” says Duncan Clark to SupChina. “That game has changed.”
More on Didi debacle and its aftermath
Didi hit with 25 more app removals as China ramps up sanctions / Caixin
“China’s cybersecurity regulator ordered the removal of 25 mobile applications operated by ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing offering services from carpool to finance, signaling an intensified clampdown on the company over data security concerns.”
How Didi’s rush to raise funds in U.S. backfired / Caixin
How SoftBank’s $11 billion bet on Didi turned sour / Caixin
Didi tried balancing pressure from China and investors. It satisfied neither. / WSJ (paywall)
Why China and U.S. are clashing over stock listings / Bloomberg
China tech’s stock pain shown in widening gap with U.S. giants / Bloomberg
Beijing blocks merger, tightens data rules as post-Didi crackdown speeds up / WSJ (paywall)
Meituan capitalizes on Didi’s weakness
Meituan quietly revives its stand-alone ride-hailing app as Didi Chuxing faces regulatory storm / SCMP (paywall)
Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery giant, has relaunched its ride-hailing app as Didi Chuxing, the country’s dominant player, faces a cybersecurity investigation that could erode its 90 percent market share.
TikTok owner takes more patient approach to IPO
ByteDance shelved IPO intentions after Chinese regulators warned about data security / WSJ (paywall)
The owner of the TikTok video app took a different approach from ride-hailing company Didi, which pressed ahead with a U.S. listing.
ByteDance said to have met with officials over data security / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing continues data, antitrust scrutiny
China’s antitrust regulator blocks Tencent’s US$5.3 billion merger of game streamers Huya and Douyu in landmark anti-monopoly case / SCMP (paywall)
“The aborted merger is the latest blow to China’s tech sector as regulators step up their scrutiny of monopolistic behavior.”
China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity -sources / Reuters (porous paywall)
In latest China regulatory move, common data platform planned for Greater Bay area / Reuters (porous paywall)
World’s billionaire factory shudders as China cracks down / Bloomberg (paywall)
Level 4 autonomous driving is coming
Level 4 autonomous driving — one level below fully autonomous cars — is set to enter the car market by 2023, said Pony.ai, one of the world’s leading autonomous driving startups, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference held this week in Shanghai, per Caixin.
- Pony.ai is trialing 200 robotaxis in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing, as well as Irvine and Fremont in California.
Venture capital for instant noodles
Xunweishi (寻味狮, literally, “Seeking Flavor Lion”), which makes high-end instant noodles, has “completed an angel round financing of tens of millions of yuan [multiple millions of dollars], jointly led by Source Code Capital and Tiantu Capital,” according to 36Kr (in Chinese).
New AI unicorn: “Little Ice” surpasses $1 billion valuation
Xiaobing (小冰, literally “little ice”), a leading social interactive AI company, has completed a Series A financing led by High Tide and IDG Capital, which has led to a valuation of over $1 billion, per 36Kr (in Chinese). The specific funding amount was not disclosed.
- Founded in 2013 as a developmental arm of Microsoft, Xiaobing spun off from its parent company in June 2020. It now reportedly hosts over 60% of the world’s social AI platforms.
Hospital management tech startup wins funding
Medical data startup Synyi bags $77 million as hospitals urged to go digital / Caixin (paywall)
“Established in 2016, Synyi AI mainly develops artificial intelligence and big-data powered digital solutions to help public hospitals, health care institutions and disease control centers become more efficient.”
New Tesla model selling well in China despite controversy
Hot sales of made-in-China models proves Tesla’s popularity with Chinese drivers / Caixin (paywall)
“Two Shanghai-built Tesla models made the ranking of China’s three best-selling electric vehicles in June, again shining a light on the U.S. automaker’s popularity in the world’s largest auto market despite recent setbacks there like a regulatory probe into the safety of its autopilot system.”
China juices up drive into EV battery swapping centers / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Chinese cities drive greenhouse gas emissions
Chinese cities among 25 big producers of greenhouse gases, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
Handful of cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions —- study / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Just 25 big cities — almost all of them in China — accounted for more than half of the climate-warming gases pumped out by a sample of 167 urban hubs around the world, an analysis of emissions trends showed on Monday.”
Ruili, Yunnan, battles fourth COVID outbreak with citywide surveillance system
China’s southwest Yunnan Province reports 9 new local cases / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Chinese authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan reported nine new confirmed locally transmitted cases for July 11, of which seven were detected in the city of Ruili bordering Myanmar.”
To halt COVID-19, Chinese border city turns to facial recognition / Sixth Tone
Floods in Sichuan and Beijing
Thousands evacuated from floods in China’s Sichuan, more rain forecast / Reuters (porous paywall)
Heavy rains trigger evacuations in Beijing and Sichuan / Sixth Tone
Global gene-editing standards
WHO panel issues gene-editing standards aimed at averting DNA dystopia / WSJ (paywall)
A WHO panel issued two reports recommending global standards to prevent “unscrupulous, inequitable and potentially dangerous uses of Crispr and other gene-editing technologies,” more than “two years after a Chinese researcher triggered international outrage when he revealed that he had used Crispr to produce the first gene-edited babies.”
COVID-19 and vaccine updates
As Delta variant spreads, China lacks data on its COVID-19 vaccines / WSJ (paywall)
“Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the country’s leading COVID-19 vaccine developers…have suggested that a third booster shot may be needed.”
Sinovac-vaccinated Thai health workers to receive booster / AP
Thailand will give health workers a mix of Chinese and Western vaccines. / NYT (paywall)
Hungarian capital offers tests amid vaccine efficacy worries / AP
Chinese drugmakers agree to supply more than half a billion vaccines to Covax / Reuters (porous paywall)
TSMC, Foxconn appear to solve Taiwan’s China vaccine supply controversy with $350 million deal
Tech firms to buy COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of Taiwan’s government / WSJ (paywall)
“The roundabout arrangement with TSMC and Foxconn effectively ends a monthslong geopolitical impasse over whether Taiwan could buy vaccines directly from BioNTech.”
Politics, health collided in Taiwan’s tortured BioNTech vaccine talks / Reuters (porous paywall)
Context on SupChina: Taiwan accuses China of blocking Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply; The politicalization of COVID vaccines in Taiwan.
Hong Kong breaks monthlong local COVID-free streak
Infection of airport worker ends Hong Kong’s 33-day run with zero local cases / HKFP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says city is waiting for ‘positive instructions’ from mainland China on border reopening / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
North Korea and China embrace as South Korean politician brands Beijing ‘cruel’
Leaders of North Korea, China vow to strengthen ties / AP
“The North Korean and Chinese leaders expressed their desire Sunday to further strengthen their ties as they exchanged messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries’ defense treaty.”
Leaders of N. Korea, China vow greater cooperation in face of foreign hostility -KCNA / Reuters (porous paywall)
Opposition party leader: Seoul needs to fight China ‘cruelty’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The newly-installed 36-year-old leader of South Korea’s biggest opposition party says his fellow millennials will push back against what he call[s] Chinese cruelty in places such as Hong Kong, signaling a tougher line with Beijing if his group regains power.”
Hong Kong: Another group stands down, and other news from the national security law era
‘Growing risks’: Hong Kong pro-democracy group scales down / Guardian
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements, known for the annual Tiananmen vigil that authorities have banned two years in a row, has “said it is letting go [of] its paid staff and halving the size of its steering committee after Beijing stepped up its crackdown on opposition activity.”
Hong Kong migrants seek fresh start in U.K. after crackdown / NYT (paywall)
Many who have left Hong Kong say “they feel less like refugees than trailblazers, eager to build a new home after watching their old one transform under Beijing.”
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong’s new no. 2 John Lee to focus on national security, not poverty, youth or ethnic minority issues / HKFP
University of Hong Kong removes all posters from ‘Democracy Wall’ and student union premises / HKFP
Hong Kong police arrest 5 more including teenager over ‘terrorist plan’ / HKFP
Wikipedia wars: How Hongkongers and mainland Chinese are battling to set the narrative / HKFP
“The closure of Apple Daily has heightened Hong Kong’s Wikipedia ‘edit wars.’ And now there are threats that keyboard warriors might face real-life consequences.”
Johannes Chan: Hong Kong University’s chilling message / Blog of Jerome A. Cohen
Chan, whom Cohen describes as a “courageous critic of the PRC’s increasing repression in Hong Kong,” had his status at the university diminished “to, at best, that of a part-time adjunct lecturer.” The university’s political leaders had previously dismissed a “formal recommendation that, after his deanship, he would become one of the university’s most prominent administrators.”
Macau does not want democrats
Macau bans 21 democrats from legislative elections / HKFP
“Electoral affairs officials say they were considered ineligible to run because they failed to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to Hong Kong’s sister SAR. The 21 legislative hopefuls, from six electoral tickets, were notified of their disqualification on Friday.”
Philippines president calls China election influence “nonsense”
Philippines calls allegation of China election influence ‘nonsense’ / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s office on Monday described as ‘nonsense’ a suggestion by a former foreign minister that Beijing may have helped to determine the outcome of a 2016 election that swept the mercurial leader to power.”
Chinese ship waste endangers reefs
U.S. expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs / AP
“Satellite images over the last five years show how human waste, sewage and wastewater have accumulated and caused algae in a cluster of reefs in the Spratlys region where hundreds of Chinese fishing ships have anchored in batches, said Liz Derr, who heads Simularity Inc., a software company creating artificial intelligence technologies for satellite imagery analysis.”
More military drills
China conducts military drills off east coast in Yellow Sea / SCMP (paywall)
“China is holding military drills in the Yellow Sea off its east coast for the next five days, according to a notice put out by the maritime safety authority and the People’s Liberation Army.”
Why has China’s PLA started sending ‘grandpa fighter jets’ to test Taiwan’s air defenses? / SCMP (paywall)
EU wants to rival China’s Belt and Road
After G7 pledge, EU seeks to rival China’s ‘Belt and Road’ with own infrastructure plan / Reuters (porous paywall)
“European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to launch a global infrastructure plan linking Europe to the world, its latest step after deals with India and Japan and a similar pledge by the Group of Seven richest democracies.”
U.S. beefs up blacklist over Xinjiang rights abuses
U.S. adds to blacklist in China’s abuses of Muslim minorities / AP
“The Biden administration added 14 Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday over their alleged role in that country’s abuses of its Uyghur civilians and other Muslim ethnic minorities.”
China accuses U.S. of ‘unreasonable suppression’ of companies / Bloomberg (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Tibet is urbanizing
Scattered among the Himalaya, glimpses of a changing Tibet / NYT (paywall)
“Whether because of climatic changes, the call of a more comfortable life in the cities, political repression or the demands of education, life is changing fast for the people of Tibet and the surrounding Himalayan regions.”
Podcasts: Counterculture for China’s youths
Podcasts burst onto China youth scene / AFP via HKFP
“While podcasting has long been part of western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up counter-narratives and critical social analysis.”
China’s rise in a village
In one collapsing village, the other side of China’s rise / Sixth Tone
An excerpt from the book China in One Village, by writer and literary scholar Liáng Hóng 梁鸿, about returning to her village after spending a decade away, “the small truths at home [that] painted a larger picture of China’s economic and societal trends.”