Editor’s note for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Today brings news of two new U.S. government warnings to American companies about doing business in China:

  • The State Department has issued an Updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory, which “highlights the heightened risks for businesses with supply chain and investment links to Xinjiang given the entities complicit in forced labor and other human rights abuses there.”
  • The Financial Times reported that the U.S. is expected to issue its first business advisory for Hong Kong, warning of risks including data or assets being seized by Beijing — see our top story in today’s newsletter for a quick summary, or click through to SupChina for the full story.

Our word of the day is:

What do you think about some local governments restricting the movements of the unvaccinated?

如何看待部分地区未打疫苗影响出行
rúhé kàndài bùfèn dìqū wèidǎ yìmiáo yǐngxiǎng chūxíng

It’s a trending hashtag trending on Weibo, and the subject of our second story today.

Upcoming event:

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Hong Kong’s central financial district at night
Business & Technology

U.S. to issue risky business warning for Hong Kong

Lucas Niewenhuis
Domestic News

Chinese cities announce vaccine requirements for public places, setting off debate about freedom and vaccination inequality

Jiayun Feng
The U.S. destroyer USS Benfold

U.S. warship ‘sent away with a warning’ by China as Biden backs Trump policy on South China Sea

Lucas Niewenhuis
didi

Didi debacle highlights weaknesses in regulatory coordination, but it’s not decoupling

Paul Triolo
abduction

Chinese man faces no charges after attempted girlfriend abduction caught on camera

Jiayun Feng
Jia Ling, Chinese director of "Hi, Mom"

Meet Jia Ling, the woman who shattered box office records

Alex Colville