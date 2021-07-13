Editor’s note for Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Today brings news of two new U.S. government warnings to American companies about doing business in China:
- The State Department has issued an Updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory, which “highlights the heightened risks for businesses with supply chain and investment links to Xinjiang given the entities complicit in forced labor and other human rights abuses there.”
- The Financial Times reported that the U.S. is expected to issue its first business advisory for Hong Kong, warning of risks including data or assets being seized by Beijing — see our top story in today’s newsletter for a quick summary, or click through to SupChina for the full story.
Our word of the day is:
What do you think about some local governments restricting the movements of the unvaccinated?
如何看待部分地区未打疫苗影响出行
rúhé kàndài bùfèn dìqū wèidǎ yìmiáo yǐngxiǎng chūxíng
It’s a trending hashtag trending on Weibo, and the subject of our second story today.
Upcoming event:
- July 15: Part 2 of the Young China Watchers and SupChina event series looking at China-focused career paths: How to start a career in China.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief