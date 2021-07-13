Links for Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Huawei settles patent infringement lawsuit against Verizon
Huawei settles two patent lawsuits it filed against Verizon / WSJ (paywall)
Huawei “had demanded that the American cell phone carrier pay it fees for the use of dozens of patents.” Verizon said the company “is happy with the settlement reached with Huawei,” without disclosing the terms.
Suning CEO steps down after embarrassing bailout
Zhāng Jìndōng 张近东, the billionaire founder of Chinese retail giant Suning.com, has stepped down as chairman following a $1.4 billion bailout led by the Jiangsu government and Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba and Xiaomi, per Sina Finance (in Chinese).
- The retailer had faced major debt troubles earlier in the year due to bad investments in football clubs and other businesses.
- After the rescue deal, Suning.com no longer has a controlling shareholder or actual controller, the company said.
- Eyes on the prize: At a company meeting early this year, Zhang said Suning would focus on its core retail business and discard unrelated assets. In March, he disbanded the Suning Jiangsu football club.
Beijing blocks Tencent’s gaming empire dreams
China’s antitrust watchdog stated it will block the merger of Tencent-backed online gaming websites Huya and DouYu in a blow to the tech giant’s efforts to consolidate its place as China’s prime gaming developer, per Nikkei Asia.
- Huya controls over 40% of China’s game-streaming market while DouYu’s share tops 30%. Tencent controls roughly 40% and 70% of the two corporations, respectively.
- The foiled merger gives rivals such as ByteDance a window of opportunity to break Tencent’s grip on gaming.
Regulator approves Tencent-Sogou deal, driving tech stock rally
China clears Tencent-Sogou deal / WSJ (paywall)
“Regulator’s approval comes days after it blocked another deal in which Tencent was involved.”
Chinese tech stocks jump after Tencent gets deal approval / Bloomberg (paywall)
China drafts new cybersecurity industry plan
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a draft of a plan yesterday to develop the country’s cybersecurity industry in three years, per Reuters.
- The agency estimated the sector may be worth more than 250 billion yuan ($38.6 billion) by 2023.
- Context: The draft comes as Chinese authorities ramp up efforts to draft regulations to better govern data storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy following a regulatory probe of Didi.
Alibaba tries to buy cloud computing infrastructure, worth $8 billion
Alibaba Group is hoping to buy a stake in Unisplendour, a cloud computing infrastructure firm worth as much as $7.7 billion, per Reuters.
- The purchase comes after a debt-ridden chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup announced that it is looking to divest a 46.45% stake in the Shenzhen-listed firm.
- If successful, the transaction would be the first major purchase for Alibaba after Chinese regulators scuppered its affiliate Ant Financial’s mega listing late last year. The ecommerce giant was later hit with a record $2.8 billion fine in April for antitrust violations.
China reports strong export figures
China’s export engine accelerates, defying expectations / WSJ (paywall)
Outbound shipments increased 32.2% in June from a year earlier in dollar terms, beating economist forecasts.
China reports strong export numbers despite shipping delays. / NYT (paywall)
China’s export growth quickens as global vaccinations, easing lockdowns lift demand / Reuters (porous paywall)
Domestic IPOs in vogue following Didi crackdown
Lalamove said to eye shifting IPO from U.S. amid China curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove is considering shifting its planned $1 billion U.S. initial public offering to Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said, as regulators in its home country crack down on the wave of firms chasing overseas listings.
China’s U.S. IPO queue to shrink amid regulatory crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Polysilicon-maker under U.S. sanctions to list in Shanghai / Caixin (paywall)
Competitors continue to pounce on Didi’s weakness
Rivals rush to take advantage of security crackdown on China’s Didi / FT (paywall)
“Competing ride-hailing groups boost attempts to lure users during probe into market leader.”
Didi warns of ‘adverse impact’ after takedown of 25 apps / Caixin (paywall)
Didi backer Temasek optimistic on China amid tech crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s bankers are feeling the squeeze…
China’s top brokers ask bankers to fly coach and share hotel rooms / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Move comes as Beijing curbs expenses at state-run firms.”
…But there’s still plenty of money for tech startups
AI specialist Inspir.ai raises $46 million in new funding / Caixin (paywall)
Volvo raises stake in affiliated EV-maker Polestar to 49.5% / Caixin (paywall)
Chatbot Xiaoice completes Hillhouse-led funding round / Caixin (paywall)
More seed capital for Syngenta could help feed China / WSJ (paywall)
Alibaba, others explore bids for Unisplendour stake worth up to $7.7 bln / Reuters
Central bank responds to concerns about China’s recovery
China’s monetary policy slips a gear into neutral / WSJ (paywall)
“Unexpected shift in monetary policy is raising questions on strength of China’s rebound.”
China central bank says macro policy will depend on domestic conditions / Reuters
Renewable energy listings and mergers
The next surprise in China’s wind sector could be more mergers / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese solar giants seek sunnier valuations with home listings / Caixin
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Will we ever know COVID-19 origins?
Clues to COVID-19’s origins include anonymous skin sample in Italy / WSJ (paywall)
“In the quest to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic began, one persistent mystery is an Italian woman who researchers say they can no longer find.”
Bat scientists warn that the world may never know COVID-19 origins / WSJ (paywall)
Past experience with SARS, political obstacles, and inconclusive evidence are among the biggest factors that cast doubt on finding concrete origins of COVID-19.
A group of scientists presses a case against the lab leak theory of COVID-19 / NYT (paywall)
Space rice
China harvests first crop of ‘space rice’ in food security push / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China harvested its first batch of ‘space rice’ from seeds that returned from a lunar voyage last year, with scientists hoping it could help create new plant varieties and safeguard the country’s food security.”
COVID-19 variant concerns and outbreaks
New COVID-19 variants seen as too contagious for hotel quarantines / WSJ (paywall)
“Australia and China are planning new, specially designed quarantine centers that public-health experts say will be more effective at stopping the virus from leaking out. Others, such as New Zealand, are considering similar steps.”
WHO frustrated as countries seek booster shots / SCMP (paywall)
“The World Health Organization blasted the senseless ‘greed’ of rich countries considering COVID-19 booster vaccinations while the most vulnerable in other nations were left exposed to the virus.”
Tests link Hong Kong airport worker’s infection to four previously imported cases from Russia / SCMP (paywall)
China reports 29 new coronavirus cases for July 12 vs 27 a day ago / Reuters (porous paywall)
India projected to overtake China’s population this decade
India set to overtake China as most populous nation / Reuters via Yahoo News
“India is on track to overtake China as the world’s most populated country by 2027, according to the United Nations.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Bureaucratic inaction is someone else’s problem, says man at top
Xi Jinping asks: Why do Chinese officials lack initiative and wait for orders from the top? / SCMP (paywall)
“In January, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 expressed frustration at a lack of initiative among officials at an internal meeting and complained that too many waited for instructions from the top before acting, according to a book published by Central Party Literature Press last month.”
Uyghur businessmen imprisoned
China imprisons Uyghur businessmen once seen as bridges to community / WSJ (paywall)
“Encouraging entrepreneurs used to be a key part of economic development in Xinjiang, but priorities have shifted with Xi Jinping’s security crackdown…Nearly one-fifth of 4,572 people tracked in a database of individuals who have disappeared into Xinjiang’s internment camps and prisons made their livings in private business, according to nonprofit Uyghur Hjelp.”
Budget hotel collapse kills at least eight in Suzhou
8 dead, 9 missing in Suzhou hotel collapse / Sixth Tone
“The collapse of the three-story Siji Kaiyuan Hotel, in Suzhou’s Wujiang District, occurred at 3:33 p.m. A preliminary analysis of the cause points to an unauthorized change in the building’s structure.”
At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in city in eastern China / AP
China hotel collapse kills eight; rescuers search for nine missing / Reuters (porous paywall)
Japan lists Taiwan Strait in defense report, as Beijing rebukes
Beijing blasts Japan’s ‘sense of crisis’ over Taiwan Strait tensions / SCMP (paywall)
“China on Tuesday denounced Japan for ‘grossly interfering in its internal affairs’ after Tokyo raised the importance of the Taiwan Strait in its annual defense report — for the first time calling for vigilance ‘with a sense of crisis’ over the stability of the self-ruled island.”
Japan takes up Taiwan Strait stability in defense report for 1st time / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
The white paper said “China has further intensified military activities around Taiwan, with some 380 Chinese warplanes entering Taiwan’s southwestern airspace in 2020, citing data from the island’s Defense Ministry.”
Hong Kong in the national security era
Hong Kong commerce chief dismisses lawmakers’ calls to censor online films / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s commerce chief has brushed aside calls to censor films posted online, questioning if this is practicable and necessary.”
“The government last month amended with immediate effect guidelines for the city’s censors, who are now authorised to ban films that breach the Beijing-imposed national security law.”
University of Hong Kong axes all links to student union, hours after chief exec. urges further action over ‘mourning’ row / HKFP
University of Hong Kong cuts ties with student union, hours after Carrie Lam expresses anger at motion backing man who stabbed police officer / SCMP (paywall)
“The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has severed all ties with its controversial student union and vowed to investigate members who approved a resolution “appreciating the sacrifice” of a man who stabbed a police officer in the back before killing himself.”
Hong Kong electoral changes: members of powerful Election Committee must say if they or spouse hold BN(O) and other passports / SCMP (paywall)
“Existing members or anyone seeking to join the powerful committee that will vote Hong Kong’s next leader into office and approve candidates for legislative elections must declare if they or their spouses hold foreign passports, including British National (Overseas) status.”
Self-censorship expected as Hong Kong book fair held under national security law / Reuters (porous paywall)
Hong Kong police arrest 5 more including teenager over ‘terrorist plan’ / HKFP
3 more charged under Beijing-imposed legislation over alleged terrorist plot / SCMP (paywall)
Full steam ahead on oath-taking as Hong Kong leader insists fully functioning district councils ‘not a factor’ / HKFP
China bans pro-democracy candidates in Macau
Interview: Now Macau’s pro-democracy politicians face a Hong Kong-style crackdown / HKFP
“Announced last Friday, the Macau electoral commission’s sweeping decision to remove all 21 pro-democracy contenders from the race came without warning.”
“They were deemed ineligible because they had allegedly failed to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to Macau, Hong Kong’s sister Special Administrative Region of China, based on evidence presented by police.”
China bans pro-democracy candidates in Macau elections / Guardian
Most of those disqualified have vowed to challenge the ruling by the territory’s electoral commission, warning that Beijing and pro-Beijing authorities are ‘changing the deal’ they have with Macau, despite its ‘stability’.”
Jackie Chan wants to join the CCP
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan says he wants to join the Chinese Communist Party / HKFP
“‘I think the Chinese Communist Party is really just so great,’ Chan said. ‘Whatever they promise, they don’t need 100 years to accomplish, they can get it done in a few decades.’”
Martial arts star Jackie Chan wants to join the Chinese Communist Party, but China doesn’t want him / SCMP (paywall)
“Actor mocked for saying he wants to join the Communist Party, to mainlanders he is immoral because he once had an affair, while his fans outside China accuse him of being pro-Beijing for commercial reasons.”
Germany’s new space command
New German space command to tackle Russian, Chinese threat, overcrowding / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Germany opened a new space command on Tuesday, following the lead of other Western countries amid growing concerns over Russian and Chinese military advances in outer space and a surge in satellite launches.”
China pledges to help Turkmenistan as Afghanistan looms
Chinese foreign minister talks energy in Central Asia but Afghanistan casts a shadow over meetings / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 has pledged that China will help Turkmenistan address its security concerns amid rapidly worsening conditions in neighbouring Afghanistan, as Beijing hopes to firm up a strategic energy partnership to secure natural gas supplies from Ashgabat.”
U.S. calls out China in genocide report
U.S. cites China, Myanmar, Ethiopia in genocide report / AP
“The Biden administration on Monday renewed genocide allegations against China for repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its northwest Xinjiang region.”
U.S. takes aim at China in genocide prevention report / SCMP (paywall)
Philippines probes dumping of Chinese ship waste
Philippines to probe report of Chinese sewage-dumping at sea / Reuters (porous paywall)
“The Philippines’ defense minister on Tuesday ordered the military to investigate a report by a U.S.-based tech firm that hundreds of Chinese vessels were dumping sewage into contested areas of the South China Sea.”
China rebukes U.S. and EU
China slams Yellen’s call for U.S.-European ‘unified front’ / AP
“China on Tuesday denounced an appeal by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a U.S.-European ‘unified front’ against Chinese ‘unfair economic practices’ and human rights abuses.”
Canada instigates risk assessments for foreign researchers
Canada to require risk assessments for researchers to protect intellectual property / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Canada on Monday said it would require detailed evaluations of university research partnerships in order to protect intellectual property rights and keep sensitive information out of the hands of foreign governments.” The move echoed the controversy of when “two Chinese researchers were removed from Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory in 2019.”
Chén Guāngchéng 陈光诚 is now a U.S. citizen
Blind Chinese dissident who escaped in 2012 now a U.S. citizen / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Man finds kidnapped son after searching for 24 years
Chinese man who inspired Andy Lau’s Lost and Love film reunited with kidnapped son after 24 year search on a motorcycle / SCMP (paywall)
“A Chinese man who spent 24 years riding a motorcycle across the country searching for his missing son has finally found him.”
To support women, make better policies
Why the three-child policy is just a start / Sixth Tone
“The government is unveiling new policies to make it easier for women to juggle their family and work responsibilities. But what about women who don’t fit neatly into the career woman-housewife dichotomy?”
Music conservatoryofficial imprisoned for sexual assault
Music school official imprisoned for sexually harassing student / Sixth Tone
“A former school official at one of China’s most prestigious music conservatories has been sentenced to seven years in prison for molesting a student who later killed herself, the student’s mother told Sixth Tone on Monday.”
Hong Kong girl alters rape allegations after a trip across the border
Hong Kong girl who accused father of rape was whisked across border, persuaded to change story, court hears / SCMP (paywall)
“A girl who accused her father of rape and indecent assault was taken by her mother to mainland China before she could testify against him, then persuaded by other family members to change her evidence when his trial was rescheduled, a Hong Kong court has heard.”
Feeding rural school kids
China’s 10-year campaign to nourish rural school kids / Sixth Tone
A program aimed at feeding rural kids in schools is faced with the challenges of rising operational costs, management issues, and evolving appetites.