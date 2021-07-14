Convenience Bee — China’s first truly successful cashier-less store chain?
Convenience Bee says it is already profitable with more than 2,000 unmanned stores all over China. But can it raise enough cash to fund its ambitious expansion plans?
In China, a growing number of “new retail” giants such as Genki Forest and Shein are entering traditional industries and turbocharging their operations with technology. Convenience Bee (便利蜂 biànlì fēng), a popular convenience store chain modeled on Japanese brands like Lawson and FamilyMart, is slated to join their ranks.
Founded in 2016, Convenience Bee “looks just like a fancier 7-Eleven from outside, but it’s actually closer to Luckin Coffee, trying to revolutionize the traditional convenience store business using mobile payments, big data, and advanced retail technologies,” says Jerry Wang, the CEO of Haitou Global, a technology-based investment firm. Convenience Bee stores are cashier-less: Cameras and sensors detect what customers buy; electronic price tags update prices based on supply and demand in real time; and each store analyzes and iterates its product selection and prices based on market factors and user behavior. Technical staff — those who analyze the data — make up 60% of the company’s workforce.
The technical expertise points to a common trait among the new raft of successful retailers: founders with tech backgrounds. Zhuāng Chénchāo 庄辰超, the founder, is the former CEO of Qunar.com, a travel-booking site similar to TripAdvisor.
Zhuang’s transition from tech to traditional retail mirrors the stories of Táng Bīnsēn 唐彬森 of Genki Forest — games to beverages — and Xǔ Yǎngtiān 许仰天 (Chris Xu) of Shein — SEO to fashion. These founders did not start out as experts in their companies’ industries, but they came armed with the digital tools to disrupt them.
Surviving the cashier-less store boom and bust
Unmanned convenience stores are disruptive in theory, but they have not yet proved so in practice. The concept was first outlined by Amazon in 2016, with a store in Seattle opening in 2018. As of July 2021, there are fewer than 20 such stores open in the U.S., and they are all in Seattle and New York.
In China, a mob of startups opened cashier-less stores starting in 2017. By the end of that year, there were a total of 200 such stores nationwide, and the influx of capital into the unmanned retail market exceeded $618 million, according to Ariadne Consulting (in Chinese). Brands included Wheat Convenience Store (小麦铺便利店), Xiao-e-Wei Shop (小e微店), Yishi Box (怡食盒子), 24 Love Shop (24爱购), F5 Future Shop (F5未来商店), Easy Go, and Take Go. In 2018, Alibaba entered the industry with its own Tmall Future Store.
But the last two years have seen a mass exodus from the cashier-less store market. In April 2020, Aishiduo (“i-store” in English), an unmanned retail store in Guangzhou, along with a slate of other brands, abruptly closed up shop. News reports were grim, with story titles such as “China’s unmanned convenience store boom came and went quickly” and “Unmanned stores, once the future of the retail industry, are now closing down.”
“Many unmanned retail companies started out as [speculative] investments,” said (in Chinese) Zhāng Yǒngbiāo 张勇标, who researches the convenience store business. “They didn’t consider how to sustain profitability and make money; they just wanted to make a splash and then cash out.”
The bust is not surprising. The cashier-less store experience does not feel like an upgrade to consumers — on the contrary, they may be inclined to spend less in the absence of human sales staff. And unmanned convenience stores face the same hurdles as any convenience store business: Margins are tight, and stocking small retail spaces appropriately is an accounting and logistics nightmare. Because China’s first generation of cashier-less store chains had yet to reach scale, they could not compete with existing brands in cost savings.
But Convenience Bee not only survived the boom and bust, it seems to have thrived. According to 36Kr (in Chinese), the company is already profitable, and its revenues are already comparable with the top three foreign convenience store brands in China: FamilyMart, Lawson, and 7-Eleven. If true, this is a remarkable performance: In April this year, Lawson announced that its China business was profitable for the first time in 2020, 25 years after it entered China. Both FamilyMart and 7-Eleven are only profitable in some regions.
Convenience Bee’s growth in operations is also dizzying: Since opening its first offline store in Beijing in February 2017, Convenience Bee has opened more than 2,000 stores in 20 cities in four years. Japanese-owned FamilyMart, by comparison, took 16 years to open 2,500 locations in China after opening its first store in Shanghai in 2004.
At the end of last year, Convenience Bee’s executive director, Xuē Ēnyuǎn 薛恩远, said that the company would go into “rapid expansion mode” in 2021, and that the number of Convenience Bee stores would exceed 4,000, an increase of 2,400 stores, by the end of this year. By the end of 2023, Convenience Bee plans to reach 10,000 stores (an average annual growth of 3,000), with half of them located in China’s second- and third-tier cities. This would make it one of the top five most accessible convenience stores in China.
An IPO to fund breakneck growth
To fund this growth, Convenience Bee has been raising large amounts of money: It completed a financing round of $300 million led by Tencent in 2018. Last May, the company announced that it has already raised up to $1.5 billion from big-name investors. But to win the convenience store game, it needs even more money. Haitao’s Jerry Wang says, “It’s a promising business model. But it burns money fast. So public listing is a priority.”
According to the 36Kr report linked above, which was published in June, Convenience Bee was preparing an IPO in the U.S. with plans to raise $500 million to $1 billion, to be underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and CITIC Securities.
But after the Didi debacle last week, those plans may be on the back burner. Wang says a listing by the end of this year is “still possible and necessary” but may take place in Hong Kong, or in the U.S. after receiving approval from regulators. Paul Triolo of Eurasia Group, who recently co-authored a piece for SupChina on how the Didi affair should be seen as a regulatory failure rather than as part of a coordinated crackdown, said that “companies in less sensitive sectors such as retail should not have much trouble with a cybersecurity review” before an IPO, although of course there could always be “other regulatory or political factors that would complicate the process.”
But if anyone can take on the challenges of getting funded in the current environment, it’s probably CEO Zhuang Chenchao: When he co-founded Qunar.com in 2005, he took on Baidu, which was then an unassailable monster of a company, and a number of specialized incumbents, for the travel market. Baidu later largely gave up on its own travel search business, and bought a large stake in Qunar, which IPO’d on Nasdaq in 2013.